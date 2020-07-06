‘Grand Wizard’ Trump Blasted for Saying Black NASCAR Driver Should Apologize for Noose ‘Hoax,’ Confederate Flag Ban

President Donald Trump is attacking NASCAR’s only Black driver, Bubba Wallace, and blaming him for his crew finding a noose in his NASCAR garage, which Trump is calling a “HOAX.” The President is also blaming Wallace for NASCAR’s Confederate flag ban and what he falsely claims are the sport’s “lowest ratings EVER!”

“Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX?” Trump tweeted Monday. “That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!”

That is false.

Wallace’s crew, not Wallace himself, discovered and reported the noose, just weeks after NASCAR banned the Confederate flag, which President Trump appears to have decided deserves equal protection, along with Confederate monuments to racist slavery defenders.

Bubba Wallace, just 26 years old, has an impressive resume, and had called on NASCAR to stop allowing the traitorous flag at its events. NASCAR’s president announced after an investigation by federal authorities into the noose that “Bubba Wallace and the 43 team had nothing to do with this.”

Yet, according to President Trump, Wallace should apologize for all that, and for what Trump wrongly alleges are NASCAR’s ratings. In reality, June 24th’s was one of the “most-watched” since 1994.

Many took to Twitter to blast the President’s racism and anti-Americanism.

1. Wallace didn’t report the noose, someone else did. 2. I never thought I would see a day during my lifetime that an American president would openly praise an anti-American, racist flag. 3. No one sacrificed anything walking around a track against racism. https://t.co/fRqdXa4ekG — Black Lives Matter (@jenmillsap) July 6, 2020

Trump is more critical of Bubba Wallace than of Vladimir Putin. https://t.co/U8NVrAvIIt — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 6, 2020

Wherein the president believes the Cup Series’ only black driver should apologize to the sport’s white drivers for the noose in the garage…AND the sports’ ratings… https://t.co/9F1kvp8kSf — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) July 6, 2020

this should be considered a violation of Facebook & Twitter’s targeted harassment policies. Wallace didn’t even see or report anything; NASCAR informed him a noose was hanging in his garage. Trump is blatantly trying to direct racial animus toward him. https://t.co/v4WXN66BJl — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) July 6, 2020

The president is saying the decision of NASCAR to ban the confederate flag from its races is hurting ratings. He is standing up for the confederate flag and also says he’ll veto a bill that could lead to the removal of the names of confederate generals from US military bases. https://t.co/F0ipiWzzlk — Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) July 6, 2020

This man is running for president on a neo-Confederate platform and that should be plainly stated by U.S. media The term “hoax” has lost all meaning under this president, except as a means to lie about his own crimes and brutalize innocent people of color https://t.co/kKYFDNU1Or — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) July 6, 2020

Has @realDonaldTrump apologized to the families of 130k dead from the virus because it just wasn’t his responsibility? https://t.co/AByHUADxEr — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) July 6, 2020

Trump is going full culture war until November. https://t.co/Ry1zmqftAy pic.twitter.com/SSgFaqO2wE — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 6, 2020

Dear Republicans: Your leader today smeared the only Black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace with lies and slammed NASCAR for banning the Confederate flag. Unless we hear GOP leaders loudly protest, we will assume you agree with Trump’s WHITE SUPREMACY-Trump is the GOP and GOP is Trump https://t.co/YqKRElVsLn — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 6, 2020

FYI: Bubba Wallace did not see or report the rope. NASCAR officials told him about it. https://t.co/9SEIT78bFs — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 6, 2020

Trump always resorts to racism. https://t.co/xz6bm4BWBZ — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 6, 2020

In this Tweet, Trump is also now defending the Confederate flag. Trump is not just the head of the GOP, he’s their Grand Wizard https://t.co/YqKRElVsLn — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 6, 2020

Trump issues a new, race-baiting tweet almost every day. https://t.co/psLZzOexRl — Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) July 6, 2020

Reminder:@realDonaldTrump has not ever apologized to everyone for pushing the hoax about President Obama’s birthplace, or for pushing the death penalty for the Central Park Five. https://t.co/cHlOQBvp5t — Mo Elleithee (@MoElleithee) July 6, 2020

Image of Donald Trump by Michael Vadon, Bubba Wallace by Zach Catanzareti Photo via Flickr and CC licenses