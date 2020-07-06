DONALD TRUMP IS A RACIST
‘Grand Wizard’ Trump Blasted for Saying Black NASCAR Driver Should Apologize for Noose ‘Hoax,’ Confederate Flag Ban
President Donald Trump is attacking NASCAR’s only Black driver, Bubba Wallace, and blaming him for his crew finding a noose in his NASCAR garage, which Trump is calling a “HOAX.” The President is also blaming Wallace for NASCAR’s Confederate flag ban and what he falsely claims are the sport’s “lowest ratings EVER!”
“Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX?” Trump tweeted Monday. “That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!”
That is false.
Wallace’s crew, not Wallace himself, discovered and reported the noose, just weeks after NASCAR banned the Confederate flag, which President Trump appears to have decided deserves equal protection, along with Confederate monuments to racist slavery defenders.
Bubba Wallace, just 26 years old, has an impressive resume, and had called on NASCAR to stop allowing the traitorous flag at its events. NASCAR’s president announced after an investigation by federal authorities into the noose that “Bubba Wallace and the 43 team had nothing to do with this.”
Yet, according to President Trump, Wallace should apologize for all that, and for what Trump wrongly alleges are NASCAR’s ratings. In reality, June 24th’s was one of the “most-watched” since 1994.
Many took to Twitter to blast the President’s racism and anti-Americanism.
1. Wallace didn’t report the noose, someone else did.
2. I never thought I would see a day during my lifetime that an American president would openly praise an anti-American, racist flag.
3. No one sacrificed anything walking around a track against racism. https://t.co/fRqdXa4ekG
— Black Lives Matter (@jenmillsap) July 6, 2020
Trump is more critical of Bubba Wallace than of Vladimir Putin. https://t.co/U8NVrAvIIt
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 6, 2020
Wherein the president believes the Cup Series’ only black driver should apologize to the sport’s white drivers for the noose in the garage…AND the sports’ ratings… https://t.co/9F1kvp8kSf
— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) July 6, 2020
this should be considered a violation of Facebook & Twitter’s targeted harassment policies.
Wallace didn’t even see or report anything; NASCAR informed him a noose was hanging in his garage.
Trump is blatantly trying to direct racial animus toward him. https://t.co/v4WXN66BJl
— Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) July 6, 2020
The president is saying the decision of NASCAR to ban the confederate flag from its races is hurting ratings. He is standing up for the confederate flag and also says he’ll veto a bill that could lead to the removal of the names of confederate generals from US military bases. https://t.co/F0ipiWzzlk
— Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) July 6, 2020
This man is running for president on a neo-Confederate platform and that should be plainly stated by U.S. media
The term “hoax” has lost all meaning under this president, except as a means to lie about his own crimes and brutalize innocent people of color https://t.co/kKYFDNU1Or
— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) July 6, 2020
Has @realDonaldTrump apologized to the families of 130k dead from the virus because it just wasn’t his responsibility? https://t.co/AByHUADxEr
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) July 6, 2020
Trump is going full culture war until November. https://t.co/Ry1zmqftAy pic.twitter.com/SSgFaqO2wE
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 6, 2020
Dear Republicans: Your leader today smeared the only Black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace with lies and slammed NASCAR for banning the Confederate flag. Unless we hear GOP leaders loudly protest, we will assume you agree with Trump’s WHITE SUPREMACY-Trump is the GOP and GOP is Trump https://t.co/YqKRElVsLn
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 6, 2020
FYI: Bubba Wallace did not see or report the rope. NASCAR officials told him about it. https://t.co/9SEIT78bFs
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 6, 2020
Trump always resorts to racism. https://t.co/xz6bm4BWBZ
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 6, 2020
In this Tweet, Trump is also now defending the Confederate flag. Trump is not just the head of the GOP, he’s their Grand Wizard https://t.co/YqKRElVsLn
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 6, 2020
Trump issues a new, race-baiting tweet almost every day. https://t.co/psLZzOexRl
— Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) July 6, 2020
Reminder:@realDonaldTrump has not ever apologized to everyone for pushing the hoax about President Obama’s birthplace, or for pushing the death penalty for the Central Park Five. https://t.co/cHlOQBvp5t
— Mo Elleithee (@MoElleithee) July 6, 2020
Image of Donald Trump by Michael Vadon, Bubba Wallace by Zach Catanzareti Photo via Flickr and CC licenses
Trump’s RNC Speech to Be Held on 60th Anniversary of ‘Ax Handle Saturday’ in Jacksonville: Report
President Donald Trump’s campaign has been blasted for racism for holding his first campaign rally in Tulsa on Juneteenth.
On Thursday evening, the Republican National Committee announced another major speech would be given on an anniversary of racial injustice in a location with a shocking history.
“It’s official: President Trump will deliver his Aug. 27 convention speech in Jacksonville, Fla., inside an arena that holds 15,000 people, after his demands for an event without social distancing rules led to a rift with Democratic leaders in North Carolina, where the Republican convention was originally planned,” The New York Times reports. “Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, confirmed on Thursday that the speech would take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, a diverse city where the mayor and the governor are both Republican allies of Mr. Trump’s.”
The speech will be given on the anniversary of a shocking day of racial violence in Jacksonsville.
“The event for Mr. Trump in Jacksonville, not in Charlotte, N.C., as planned, coincides with one of the darkest days in the city’s history. The president will address his supporters on the 60th anniversary of ‘Ax Handle Saturday,’ when a white mob organized by the Ku Klux Klan attacked mostly black civil rights protesters sitting at the city’s whites-only lunch counters,” the newspaper reported.
Alan Bliss, the executive director of the Jacksonville Historical Society, told the newspaper that the attackers hid ax handles in Hemming Park.
“The city’s white mayor at the time, Haydon Burns, suppressed news about the beatings, Dr. Bliss said, and it was not until 2001 that the day was commemorated with a marker, paid for by the historical society, at the park,” the newspaper reported.
The same park had a statue of a Confederate soldier until it was removed last week.
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) mentioned history twice in praising the selection of Jacksonville.
“Jacksonville is a great city that will showcase Florida’s energy, facilities, entrepreneurship and commitment to bring together the delegates of the Republican Party at a historic time in our nation’s history,” DeSantis said.
Image by Walt Disney Television via Flickr and a CC license
Trump to Resume MAGA Rallies in Tulsa on Juneteenth – Site of ‘Single Worst Incident of Racial Violence’
President Donald Trump’s long racist history will gain another notch on his belt when he resumes holding his official campaign rallies by flying to the city of the “single worst incident of racial violence in American history” on a Juneteenth, a sacred day celebrating the end of slavery.
Trump was to deliver a speech on race relations, but that may have been canceled after a report by journalist April Ryan revealed the address was being crafted by Stephen Miller, a top Trump White House advisor and a white nationalist.
Trump now will deliver a speech Thursday on law and order and policing.
Next week, on Friday, June 19 – which just happens, coincidentally, to be Juneteenth – the President will board Air Force One and jet off to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where 99 years ago this month anywhere between dozens and hundreds were horrifically slaughtered in the Tulsa Race Massacre.
“The Trump campaign’s choice of Tulsa on Juneteenth is curious given the city’s history,” The Washington Post noted. “The worst single incident of racial violence in U.S. history occurred in Tulsa in 1921, when mobs of whites killed dozens of African Americans, injured hundreds and destroyed a black neighborhood. Trump’s announcement comes as thousands protest racial injustice across the United States.”
In addition to the lives lost, nearly 7000 were wounded and had to be hospitalized or housed in large facilities. 35 square city blocks of what was called at the time “Black Wall Street,” for its affluent population, were burned to the ground, at a loss of wealth in modern day terms of over $30 million.
Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is a day celebrating the end of slavery. On that day in 1865, Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation was finally read to slaves in Texas, the last Confederate state to announce the proclamation – two and a half years after it had been signed.
Some reactions to the news:
So…Juneteenth. In the city where the Tulsa Massacre took place in 1921. As he’s pushing back against anti-racism that he sees as a threat to his presidency.
This symbolism sucks. https://t.co/ZyLf5FfQ4P
— Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) June 10, 2020
TRUMP: Hey black people, what have you got to lose?
TRUMP (3 yrs later) Hey black people, I’m going to host a white supremacist pro-police brutality rally in Tulsa on Juneteenth during a global pandemic I made worse through ignorance and which is disproportionately killing you
— Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) June 10, 2020
You want proof that trump HATES “The Blacks?”
He just selected Tulsa, OK — the site of the Tulsa Massacre that killed 300 Blacks — for the site of his 1st rally in months.
On June 19th.
JUNETEENTH, FFS.https://t.co/WCijueSlv7
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 10, 2020
The horrific Tulsa Race Massacre occurred 99 years ago this month: #OHS pic.twitter.com/l5iYiglN07
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) June 10, 2020
So Trump is returning to the campaign trail on Juneteenth with a MAGA rally at the site of the Tulsa Race Massacre, one of the most horrific acts of racial violence against black people in American history…? https://t.co/xFbXKZBlxj
— Maya Harris (@mayaharris_) June 10, 2020
Trump is holding his first campaign during the corona virus outbreak and BLM protests in Tulsa, Ok.
Is it a coincidence Tulsa is the site of one of the worst race riots in American history, nearly 100 years ago? Or is this calculated?
— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 10, 2020
Tulsa, scene of the worst white on black race riots in this country’s history. Hundreds of blacks lynched, thousands of black businesses destroyed. The cops sided with the whites and strafed defenseless black women and children with airplanes.
— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 10, 2020
So @realDonaldTrump wants to do his first campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla. on JUNETEENTH?! Really?This is also the 99th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Riots. He better be prepared for a MASSIVE protest rally. Bank. On. It. It’s gonna happen.
— rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) June 10, 2020
White House: Trump Working ‘Quietly and Diligently’ on Race Relations Speech
The White House says President Donald Trump has been working “quietly and diligently” on what is believed to be a speech addressing race relations in the wake of three weeks of protests over the killing by white police officers of an unarmed, handcuffed Black man, George Floyd. Those protests have turned into a movement fighting racial injustice.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Wednesday the speech is a set of “proposals to address the issues that the protesters raised across the country.”
On Tuesday, stunning many, American Urban Radio Networks’ Washington, D.C. bureau chief April Ryan reported the speech is actually being drafted by top Trump advisor Stephen Miller, who is a white nationalist.
President Trump, McEnany insisted, “has spent the last ten days quietly and diligently working on proposals to address the issues that the protesters have raised across the country. Legitimate issues,” she said. “We hope to produce it for you in the coming days. I can’t promise you it’s tomorrow.”
.@PressSec says Trump “has spent the last 10 days quietly and diligently working on proposals to address the issues that the protesters have raised across the country.”
She means watching TV and tweeting conspiracy theories. pic.twitter.com/8EemQI2B1B
— DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) June 10, 2020
It’s unclear who Trump wold have sought advice from if he were actually working on proposals over the past ten days. During that time, an analysis of his schedule shows he has only publicly met with law enforcement officials, the Vice President, the Secretary of State, America’s commercial fishermen, and the Attorney General.
Republicans’ lone Black Senator, Tim Scott of South Carolina, is crafting police reform legislation for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. He met Tuesday with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
