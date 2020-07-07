Connect with us

BAD PRESIDENT

Mary Trump: President Never Took SATs — and Paid Someone Else to Do It for Him

Published

on

The explosive new tell-all book written by President Donald Trump’s niece about their family history alleges that the president only got into a good college because of a fraudulently obtained SAT score.

According to the New York Times, Mary Trump claims in her book that “as a high school student in Queens… Donald Trump paid someone to take a precollegiate test, the SAT, on his behalf.”

Mary Trump also claims that this fraudulent score helped him get into the University of Pennsylvania’s prestigious Wharton business school, which the president often boasts about having attended.

The upcoming book, titled “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” paints a frightening portrait of how the president was groomed by his father to be ruthless and unsympathetic toward other people. Even though the Trump family has sued to stop the book’s publication, it is currently slated to release next week.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

BAD PRESIDENT

Trump Was Repeatedly Lectured on Coronavirus Vaccine by Drug Execs at White House Meeting

Published

4 months ago

on

March 2, 2020

By

On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta reported that in a meeting with pharmaceutical executives at the White House, President Donald Trump repeatedly asked if they could rush out a vaccine for coronavirus within the next few months, and had to be told again and again that that wasn’t possible.

“During the meeting, several of the experts and the pharmaceutical industry CEOs had to explain to the president time and again that they cannot necessarily rush a vaccine on to the market,” said Acosta. “The president was sort of asking as he was going around the room, well, how quickly can we get a vaccine out on the market, and do it in three or four months.”

“At one point, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the infectious disease expert for the administration, at one point told the president, no, it is still going to be about a year, and the experts and the pharmaceutical CEOs were explaining to the president that there needs to be a vigorous testing process for the vaccines before you can put a vaccine out on the market,” said Acosta. “Obviously, you can’t put one out on the market for coronavirus if it has not been adequately tested, and they had to explain it for the president time and again.”

“You have a sense … there is an urgency on his part to address the issues,” added Acosta. “This is just not an instant gratification type of problem that we are dealing with, that this administration is dealing with right now.”

Watch below:

 

Continue Reading

BAD PRESIDENT

At National Prayer Breakfast Trump Waves Newspaper to Brag About Acquittal, Pelosi Delivers Prayer for Poor and Persecuted

Published

5 months ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

The contrasts could not have been any more stark. A smiling President Donald Trump shows up 40 minutes late to the National Prayer Breakfast, gleefully grabbing several newspapers to brag about his acquittal, waving them in the air to celebrate himself. Contrast that with a respectfully solemn Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi delivering a prayer for the poor and the persecuted.

Here, a portion of Speaker Pelosi’s remarks:

Continue Reading

BAD PRESIDENT

Trump Blasted for Besmirching Christmas With Big Lie About the Economy

Published

7 months ago

on

December 25, 2019

By

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Christmas to boast about the economy.

“2019 HOLIDAY RETAIL SALES WERE UP 3.4% FROM LAST YEAR, THE BIGGEST NUMBER IN U.S. HISTORY. CONGRATULATIONS AMERICA!” Trump tweeted on Wednesday.

But according to conservative columnist David Frum, the president is not being honest.

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.