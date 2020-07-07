CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER
Trump Shamefully Withdraws United States from World Health Organization During Pandemic
In an absolutely shameful move for Americans everywhere (whether they believe it right now or not), the Trump White House has announced its departure from the World Health Organization (WHO). The line was drawn in the proverbial sand on Tuesday, July 7.
“We have detailed the reforms that it [the WHO] must make and engaged with them directly, but they have refused to act,” Trump said.
According to The Hill, the United States contributes upwards of $400 million annually to the WHO — the group’s largest contributor — and public health experts have warned that a suspension of funds would severely damage the organization.
Following Trump’s ill-timed announcement, United States Senator Bob Menendez tweeted, “Congress received notification that POTUS officially withdrew the U.S. from the WHO in the midst of a pandemic. To call Trump’s response to COVID chaotic & incoherent doesn’t do it justice. This won’t protect American lives or interests — it leaves Americans sick & America alone.”
Congress received notification that POTUS officially withdrew the U.S. from the @WHO in the midst of a pandemic.
To call Trump’s response to COVID chaotic & incoherent doesn't do it justice. This won't protect American lives or interests—it leaves Americans sick & America alone.
— Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) July 7, 2020
“I disagree with the president’s decision,” Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) said in a statement. “Certainly there needs to be a good, hard look at mistakes the World Health Organization might have made in connection with coronavirus, but the time to do that is after the crisis has been dealt with, not in the middle of it.”
“Withdrawing U.S. membership could, among other things, interfere with clinical trials that are essential to the development of vaccines, which citizens of the United States as well as others in the world need,” Alexander added.. “And withdrawing could make it harder to work with other countries to stop viruses before they get to the United States.”
It’s not the first time Trump has publicly denounced the WHO and it certainly won’t be his last. Trump said this past May that “China’s pattern of misconduct is well-known. For decades, they’ve ripped off the United States like no one has ever done before. Hundreds of billions of dollars per year were lost dealing with China, especially over the years during the prior administration. China raided our factories, off-shored our jobs, gutted our industries, stole our intellectual property and violated their commitments under the World Trade Organization.”
Although Trump has put the plan in motion to extricate America from the WHO, there may still be a long legal battle ahead if Congress challenges the decision in court since Congress already allocated funding for the WHO in its current spending bill.
119 days, America. The world is literally watching.
Hopefully this is a warning to all who seek to rip-off and take advantage of the United States… Great job @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/Du43agxELX
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) July 7, 2020
Trump just formally withdrew the United States from the World Health Organization. What a shameful moment.
— Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) July 7, 2020
"To beat the #COVID19 pandemic and ensure that essential health services for diseases like #HIV continue; we cannot afford any divisions.
I will say it again. National unity. Global solidarity.
This is our only road out of this pandemic"-@DrTedros
— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) July 7, 2020
Trump administration informs Congress it is withdrawing from the World Health Organization amid the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/aMnlalZS3T pic.twitter.com/8SJIoaIE3L
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 7, 2020
Petty, short-sighted and criminally irresponsible. #WHO is the world body that coordinates the global response to the virus. Now, we’re not just alone in our ineptitude, we’re actually alone. https://t.co/EDpNYva29j
— Richard Stengel (@stengel) July 7, 2020
Leaving the #WHO is a monumentally stupid decision from a deathly incompetent administration. It undermines our efforts to get #Covid under control while locking us out of the main global body tracking & responding to the virus. https://t.co/jSs2S5c8XF
— Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) July 7, 2020
I prefer a president who does not withdraw from the #WHO on a pandemic. https://t.co/YYPiiv4TDq
— Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) July 7, 2020
What a stupid decision 😡#who #corona https://t.co/iuPOtk8qDj
— Prof. Dr. H. C. Vollmar (@hcvollmar) July 7, 2020
உலக சுகாதார அமைப்பில் இருந்து வெளியேறியது அமெரிக்கா – அதிரடி காட்டிய டிரம்ப் நிர்வாகம்#WHO #America #DonaldTrumphttps://t.co/L8fxWDQ7vP
— Maalai Malar News (@maalaimalar) July 7, 2020
The United States, founding members of #WHO in 1948, are leaving in 2021, after 71 years. We are living in #idiocracy times.
They forgot the purposes of such organizations. pic.twitter.com/vrUIIrvwJP
— Market Raptor (@swissraptor) July 7, 2020
Experts Blast Barr for ‘Utterly Shocking Bad Faith’ NBC Interview Attacking FBI: ‘Hannity Is the Attorney General Now’
“If there is a single thing William Barr is an expert on, it is ‘bad faith.'”
In a stunning move the Attorney General of the United States on Tuesday blasted the Federal Bureau of Investigation, widely separating himself from the findings of the Dept. of Justice Inspector General’s report. Barr also claimed the FBI should have ended the counterintelligence investigation into Donald Trump once he was elected president.
And Barr even said the FBI acted in “bad faith” in conducting the investigation into Trump and Russia.
Effectively, Barr is saying not only should the president never be prosecuted, but presidents should never be investigated. All these statements are contrary to what many if not most constitutional experts have said.
Barr also called the reasons for opening the Russia probe “very flimsy,” in an interview with NBC News’ Pete Williams.
Again, that is in direct contradiction into what legal and constitutional experts have said.
“I think our nation was turned on its head for three years based on a completely bogus narrative that was largely fanned and hyped by a completely irresponsible press,” Barr also told Williams.
Stunningly, Barr also tells Williams the Steele Dossier is “false.” Nearly none of it has been determined to be false.
He also falsely hunkers down on his false claim the Trump campaign was spied on.
Barr is getting blasted as his interview airs on MSNBC.
Here’s MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, who pulls no punches:
If there is a single thing William Barr is an expert on, it is “bad faith” https://t.co/qBh13ZaXCW
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 10, 2019
Last night Frank Figliuzzi describes Barr as “shopping for outcomes” and he’s now basically come out and admitted that.
Gonna be awesome when DOJ opens a criminal investigation into whoever the D nominee is in 2020.
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 10, 2019
Here’s ACLU attorney Josh Block:
The audacity of Barr to say this while Trump explicitly calls for investigation of Biden is breathtaking….https://t.co/WsygBl78eL pic.twitter.com/g2h47H2rOm
— Josh Block (@JoshABlock) December 10, 2019
CNBC/NBC’s John Harwood:
Putin could not serve Trump’s purposes any better than Barr in this interview
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 10, 2019
he continues to say Mueller found there was no collusion
that is false
Mueller found that he could not establish a conspiracy to collude – not that there was no evidence of it
to the contrary, Mueller found that Trump campaign welcomed Russian interference and exploited it
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 10, 2019
CNN National Security and Legal Analyst Susan Hennessey:
Just utterly shocking bad faith by the Attorney General. Once upon a time, this was the kind of thing that would spark high-level resignations in protest at the Department and Bureau. https://t.co/r0kjL4V4PW
— Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) December 10, 2019
NBC News and MSNBC Legal Analyst Glenn Kirschner:
Barr is becoming the Attorney General for Disinformation. Congress, if you’re listening . . .
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) December 10, 2019
U.S. Senator Mark Warner, Vice Chairman, Intel Committee:
Mr. Barr is acting in incredibly bad faith. With this revisionist campaign to undermine a thorough, two-year IG investigation, the Attorney General is once again substituting partisan rhetoric for politically inconvenient facts. https://t.co/41KkrxMCkn
— Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) December 10, 2019
Others:
Barr is inadvertently describing exactly what Trump did with Ukraine and what the Articles of Impeachment cover. https://t.co/SXJu7pjcfG
— Leah McElrath ???? (@leahmcelrath) December 10, 2019
tl;dr Sean Hannity is the attorney general now https://t.co/UdSpazI2f7 https://t.co/zcu3aGNzOx
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) December 10, 2019
You know, John Mitchell went to jail for Nixon out of loyalty. Barr is doing it because after years of hiding under the radar as a kind of standard-issue Bush/Reagan Republican, he turns out to be a tin-foil loon. https://t.co/S5Rds7Pa0E
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 10, 2019
Erick Erickson on Pete Buttigieg: ‘His Understanding of Christianity Isn’t Very Deep or Serious’
Conservative evangelical personality and blogger Erick Erickson is at it again. The man who says he believes terrorist attacks occur because of God hates gay people just can’t help himself in a new Twitter rant regarding Vice President Mike Pence and 2020 presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
Note: VP Mike Pence is set to speak at an event hosted by Erick Erickson this week.
How do Episcopalians feel about that? https://t.co/V4PITKGMnE
— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) July 31, 2019
His racist attack on Americans is right in line with President Donald Trump’s rants as well.
?????? https://t.co/817e3twIU8
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 1, 2019
He aligns himself with people who call people like Senator Kamala Harris “salty,” to say the least:
Kamala Harris was super salty in post-debate interview last night about Tulsi Gabbard’s hit on her record as a prosecutor. Called herself a “top-tier candidate,” and belittled Gabbard’s poll numbers. https://t.co/MmCnfpbDxM
— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 1, 2019
Confession: while I appreciated Gabbard’s take down of Harris, I still do not find Gabbard to be a credible candidate. She’s just the next Ron Paul in waiting, but with fewer followers.
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 1, 2019
Five years ago, New Civil Rights Movement reported that Erickson was behind the nation’s “First National Gun Appreciation Day,” conveniently scheduled for Saturday, January 19, Robert E. Lee Day. Lee was the Civil War hero of the Confederate Army.
He throws support around hate wherever he goes, including retweeting this nonsense:
A transgender 3 year old is like a vegan cat.
We all know who’s making the lifestyle choices.
— Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) July 31, 2019
Class act, this one.
Paul Watkins Worked for a Hate Group – And Now He’s In Charge of Consumer Protection
How did someone with ties to anti-LGBTQ causes end up leading President Donald Trump’s Consumer Financial Protection Bureau?
Ahead of Tuesday’s congressional hearing on fintech regulation, consumer watchdog group Allied Progress released a new report on how Paul Watkins, Director of the CFPB’s Office of Innovation, has hidden his past work for an anti-LGBT hate group.
Since being installed by Mick Mulvaney last year to slash regulations as head of the CFPB’s Office of Innovation, Watkins has spearheaded the bureau’s no-action letter initiative, which would allow him to exempt industry from anti-discrimination laws that protect LGBT consumers.
The CFPB’s ‘No-Action’ letter proposal would make the recipient “immune from enforcement actions by any Federal or State authorities, as well as from lawsuits brought by private parties.”
Watkins is a conservative ideologue who has deep ties to anti-LGBT causes throughout his career. Watkins’ conservative credentials go back to his undergraduate years at Hillsdale College, consistently ranked by the Princeton Review as one of the least LGBT-friendly schools in the country. In law school, Watkins participated in the Blackstone Legal Fellowship, a program run by Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), which he later worked for as an attorney.
ADF is a Southern Poverty Law Center-designated hate group that has worked to legalize discrimination against the LGBTQ community for years. That may be why Watkins neglected to include it on his LinkedIn profile.
Today, Watkins is behind the CFPB’s efforts to exempt businesses from consumer protection regulations, including crucial anti-discrimination laws like the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, even though there is strong bipartisan and corporate support for expanding civil rights laws to include protections for LGBT individuals.
The CFPB is responsible for protecting all consumers, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity—and Paul Watkins must be prevented from putting industry wishes and personal beliefs ahead of that mission.
NEW REPORT:
How did someone with ties to anti-LGBT causes end up leading the @CFPB‘s attempt to exempt businesses from anti-discrimination laws?
Paul Watkins could soon be able to choose which anti-discrimination laws businesses have to follow. More: https://t.co/fBZ3QJgIKU
— Allied Progress (@AlliedProgress) June 24, 2019
Paul Watkins, a top official at Trump’s @CFPB, used to work for an anti-LGBT hate group.
But wait… it gets worse. He may soon have the authority to exempt businesses from anti-discrimination laws. https://t.co/elYdhsywp6
— Allied Progress (@AlliedProgress) June 24, 2019
