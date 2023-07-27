News
Largest Texas School District to Eliminate Librarians and Turn Libraries Into ‘Discipline Centers’
The Houston Independent School District, the largest in Texas and the eighth-largest in the United States, will eliminate librarian positions in 28 schools and turn libraries into what are being called “discipline centers,” according to Click2Houston.
Mike Myles, the state-installed schools superintendent and former charter schools CEO, earlier this month announced cuts of up to 600 central office positions.
Texas has a $32 billion state surplus but rather than allocate needed funds to public schools, lawmakers in the majority-Republican state legislature, at the behest of Governor Greg Abbott, just delivered a massive property tax cut.
The move to gut librarians and massively reduce access to books and other material does not appear to be budget related, as librarians will be allowed to apply for other positions.
READ MORE: Nancy Mace Tells Prayer Breakfast About Refusing Sex With Her Fiancé This Morning: ‘I’ll See Him Later’
KHOU reports libraries at those 28 schools “will be repurposed into ‘team centers’ where students who had to be removed from class due to behavioral issues will be placed to watch their class virtually.”
Former HISD librarian and Manager of Library Services, Janice Newsum, says, “When students engage in reading as an activity of choice, they are not only building that reading muscle, but they are also developing their vocabulary they are understanding a bit about the world that exists outside their block radius.”
Mayor Sylvester Turner appeared to suggest the schools that are losing their librarians are already underserved.
“You don’t close libraries in some of the schools in your most underserved communities, and you’re keeping libraries open in other schools,” Turner said.
Watch Click2Houston’s report below or at this link.
Image via Shutterstock
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Nancy Mace Tells Prayer Breakfast About Refusing Sex With Her Fiancé This Morning: ‘I’ll See Him Later’
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), appearing at fellow South Carolina Republican Tim Scott’s prayer breakfast, was met with raised eyebrows and some outright criticism after announcing she declined overtures from her fiancé early Thursday morning but suggested she plans to have sex with him later this evening.
“When I woke up this morning at seven, I was getting picked up at 7:45. Patrick, my fiancé, tried to pull me by my waist over this morning in bed and I was like, ‘No, baby, we don’t got time for that this morning. I got to get to the prayer breakfast and I got to be on time.’ A little TMI,” Mace announced at the evangelical event. “I know he can wait. He’s got, we got, I’ll see him later tonight.”
Some on the right are expressing upset over an unmarried Christian Republican woman acknowledging she has sex.
“Typically, most conservative Christians profess to oppose having sex outside of marriage,” Mediaite explained.
READ MORE: Mitch McConnell Has Tripped and Fallen at Least Three Times This Year – Only One Was Reported
The Daily Caller, co-founded by Tucker Carlson, described it as “a frisky story,” and, citing another outlet wrote: “Most of the crowd, including Scott, reportedly laughed at the incident, although some were in shock at the personal story.”
Fox News, which did not even use the word “sex” in its reporting, called it “a risqué anecdote,” and “racy.”
The far right wing website The Post Millennial tweeted “WTF?” in response to Mace’s remarks.
The Washington Post’s Will Sommer served up a selection of responses from the right.
The Nancy Mace prayer breakfast morning-sex speech not getting a great reaction from conservatives. pic.twitter.com/Qkd1MPusUd
— Will Sommer (@willsommer) July 27, 2023
Watch Mace’s remarks below or at this link.
GOP Rep. Nancy Mace tells audience she declined sex this morning to show up at a prayer breakfast: pic.twitter.com/8wwE2lxIMT
— TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 27, 2023
News
Mitch McConnell Has Tripped and Fallen at Least Three Times This Year – Only One Was Reported
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell abruptly “freezing” mid-sentence for almost 20 seconds during his Wednesday news conference made headlines, as did his serious trip and fall incident in March, when he was hospitalized with injuries including a concussion.
But McConnell’s disturbing, apparent health-related incident on Wednesday wasn’t the first time the 81-year old Kentucky Republican has had a concerning health-related event while talking to reporters, nor was his serious trip and fall the first time that had happened either.
Wednesday “was the second time in as many months McConnell has had an unusual incident at his weekly news conference. The other incident occurred in June when he has having trouble hearing questions from reporters who could be clearly heard by the senators next to him,” CNN reports.
CNN also reports on a previously unknown trip and fall incident “in Finland when McConnell and a US delegation met with the Finnish president in Helsinki, according to three sources familiar with the matter.”
READ MORE: ‘Ghouls’: Fox News Blasted for Declaring Jews ‘Survived’ the Holocaust by Being ‘Useful’
“As he got out of his car on a snowy day and walked towards his meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, the GOP leader tripped and fell, the sources said of the incident which hasn’t been previously reported. He dusted himself off and continued on with the meeting.”
That incident occurred just days before the trip and fall that led to McConnell being hospitalized for five days with a concussion and rib injury. He was away from Washington for nearly six weeks, and only returned after a news outlet reported his own Republican leadership team was making plans to find his successor.
Also unreported until now is a trip and fall incident McConnell suffered at Reagan National Airport on July 14. NBC News was first to reveal the event Wednesday night. McConnell reportedly “had a ‘face plant,’ someone who was on the plane at the time but did not witness the fall told NBC News. That passenger also said they spoke to another passenger who helped tend to McConnell.”
McConnell, the longest-serving Senate Republican Leader in U.S. history, “has also recently been using a wheelchair as a precaution when he navigates crowded airports, said a source familiar with his practices.”
The Senate Minority Leader and his team have done a good job of hiding or minimizing these events, refusing to offer full explanations, or any at all. On Wednesday they claimed he merely felt “light-headed.” No medical report was released, nor was McConnell rushed to a hospital.
READ MORE: ‘That Was a Lie’: Another Important Fact in the Anti-LGBTQ Supreme Court Wedding Website Case Was Also False
In October of 2020 McConnell’s lips and hands appeared bruised and blue, yet he refused to explain why.
He “dismissed the issue as a media fixation, despite his own history of health issues related to his heart and a serious fall last year that left him out of the public eye for five weeks,” The Washington Post reported in October of that year.
“McConnell,” the paper continued, “who overcame polio at a young age, suffered a fall in early August 2019 that he blamed on an old tennis shoe as he walked out of his home in Louisville, suffering a fractured shoulder that required follow-up surgery and weeks of physical therapy.”
“I can just tell you that I’m just fine. And I can’t believe y’all have played with that all week long,” McConnell told the Post in an interview.
McConnell often jokes about these incidents, telling reporters when he returned to D.C. in April, “this wasn’t the first time being hard-headed has served me very well.”
On Wednesday, after President Joe Biden called and spoke to McConnell to see how he was doing, the Minority Leader told reporters about the call.
“The president called to check on me. I told him I got sandbagged,” McConnell quipped in an apparent ribbing after President Biden literally tripped on a mis-placed sand bag when he delivered the commencement address at the U.S. Air Force Academy in June.
News
IRS Whistleblower’s Argument for a Special Counsel Dismantled After CNN’s Harlow Fact-Checks Him
During an appearance on “CNN This Morning,” the IRS whistleblower at the center of the Republican Party’s obsession with the Department of Justice’s investigation of Hunter Biden was repeatedly fact-checked by co-host Poppy Harlow and then had his central argument dismantled by legal expert Elie Honig.
According to Joseph Ziegler, who believes the DOJ hasn’t done a thorough job investigating and charging President Joe Biden’s son, a special counsel is needed to take over the case that has being headed by a Donald Trump appointee, U.S. Attorney David Weiss.
With Weiss writing in a letter this week that he is willing to testify at a congressional hearing this fall, Ziegler attempted to make the case that he had questions about Weiss’ work and that a special; counsel is required to an unfettered job.
That led CNN’s Harlow to stop him more than once and point out the limitations of a special counsel — who must report to Attorney General Merrick Garland — as opposed to Weiss that has free rein without any undue pressure from above.
DON’T MISS: ‘They lied to you’: Georgia Republican begs MAGA voters to see the truth after Giuliani admissions
“What I’m asking for is we need to have someone with independent authority with full authority, that special counsel authority that can charge that in venues outside of the district of Delaware,” Ziegler demanded.
“The one thing I would say about special counsel so people understand the difference here is David Weiss is a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney has the authority to follow leads where they will take him and his team,” Harlow interjected. “A special counsel, the way that that operates, they have to operate within sort of the four corners of what an attorney general sets for them, and if they want to expand the investigation they have to go back to the A.G. get permission to do that.”
“There is the argument to be made that, actually, David Weiss has more independence here,” she added.
“You have taxpayers who are right now in New England that were charged — these are fishermen — it’s a fishermen case — they were charged with misdemeanor and felony tax charges for failing to file tax returns,” he countered. “I’m sure that those people would like the same agreement that Hunter got in this situation, and that’s my argument is we have to treat people the same in our investigations and how we move forward those investigations.”
“And to the point that you’re making, the allegation that they were blocked by other U.S. attorneys, that has been contested by their office,” Harlow told him.
Asked for comment after the interview ended, former prosecutor Elie Honig backed up his CNN colleague.
“A couple of quick things,” the attorney began. “First of all, what the judge said yesterday really doesn’t touch either way pro or con on what special agent Ziegler said. The judge did not say this is a sweetheart deal that I can’t countenance, the judge said the parties haven’t agreed on what this deal is.”
“What about on the special counsel?” Harlow pressed. “I think we’re going to — I asked because I think we’re going to hear that a lot more. I was sort of trying to explain that a special counsel doesn’t always give more leeway.”
“There’s nothing all that special about a special counsel,” Honig explained. “It’s essentially the same thing as a U.S. attorney like David Weiss. In some respects there is more freedom to explore those avenues. The question that special agent Ziegler amply raised is were those avenues followed.”
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Ghouls’: Fox News Blasted for Declaring Jews ‘Survived’ the Holocaust by Being ‘Useful’
- OPINION2 days ago
‘That Was a Lie’: Another Important Fact in the Anti-LGBTQ Supreme Court Wedding Website Case Was Also False
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
GOP Congressman Admits ‘Most of What We Do Is Bad’ as McCarthy’s Republicans Push for Federal Government Shutdown
- News1 day ago
GOP Senator Blocking 265 Military Promotions Falsely Promoted His Father’s WWII Service: Report
- News1 day ago
Trump Suggests He’s Eager to Be Indicted – and Says His Trial Will Be ‘Fun’
- News1 day ago
Rudy Giuliani Made ‘Astonishing’ Admission and ‘I Cannot Even Conceive’ How It Saves Him: CNN Legal Analyst
- News2 days ago
Kevin McCarthy Appears Ready to Impeach Biden: ‘It’s Rising to the Level’
- BREAKING NEWS1 day ago
McConnell ‘Abruptly’ Freezes at News Conference, Escorted Away (Video)