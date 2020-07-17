THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE
‘Like Stop and Frisk Meets Guantanamo Bay’: Federal Law Enforcement Grabbing and ‘Detaining’ Protestors in Portland
Federal law enforcement agents using unmarked, rented vans are grabbing and “detaining” random protestors from the streets of Portland, Oregon, in an unprecedented and legally-questionably move. One demonstrator described his experience in great detail. Later, the Dept. of Homeland Security denied arresting or even detaining the man.
“Federal law enforcement officers have been using unmarked vehicles to drive around downtown Portland and detain protesters since at least July 14,” Oregon Public Broadcasting‘s Jonathan Levinson and Conrad Wilson report. “Personal accounts and multiple videos posted online show the officers driving up to people, detaining individuals with no explanation of why they are being arrested, and driving off.”
“Officers from the U.S. Marshals Special Operations Group and Customs and Border Protection’s BORTAC, have been sent to Portland to protect federal property during the recent protests against racism and police brutality,” Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) reports.
Customs and Border Protection’s BORTAC unit is a group of elite tactical agents that “acts essentially as the SWAT team of the Border Patrol,” as The New York Times reported back in February. President Donald Trump, the week after his impeachment trial in the Senate failed, sent BORTAC units to at least eight major U.S. sanctuary cities to round up and arrest undocumented immigrants.
Mark Pettibone and Conner O’Shea described to OPB their experience with federal agents on the streets of Portland.
“Feds are driving around, grabbing people off the streets,” O’Shea says in a video he shot which was provided to OPB. “I didn’t do anything fucking wrong. I’m recording this. I had to let somebody know that this is what happens.”
“I am basically tossed into the van,” Pettibone told OPB. “And I had my beanie pulled over my face so I couldn’t see and they held my hands over my head.”
Blinded by his hat, in an unmarked minivan full of armed people dressed in camouflage and body armor who hadn’t identified themselves, Pettibone said he was driven around downtown before being unloaded inside a building. He wouldn’t learn until after his release that he had been inside the federal courthouse.
Federal law enforcement denied to OPB Pettibone was arrested or detained.
“All United States Marshals Service arrestees have public records of arrest documenting their charges. Our agency did not arrest or detain Mark James Pettibone.”
The Dept. of Homeland Security refused to respond to any of OPB’s questions on Pettibone’s arrest.
“It’s like stop and frisk meets Guantanamo Bay,” attorney Juan Chavez, director of the civil rights project at the Oregon Justice Resource Center, told OPB.
“You have laws regarding probable cause that can lead to arrests,” he said. “It sounds more like abduction. It sounds like they’re kidnapping people off the streets.”
Read Oregon Public Broadcasting’s entire report here.
‘Paranoid’ Trump Roasted for Posting ‘Evil’ ‘Propaganda’ Meme That’s ‘Straight Up Fascism’
President Donald Trump once again is under fire, this time after posting an old, dark meme that’s appeared on literally hundreds of web pages on social media sites like Twitter and Reddit
Oddly, it’s not the first time Trump has posted this meme. He did so the day the House impeached him.
The text reads: “In reality they’re not after me they’re after you. I’m just in the way.”
It’s also another Trump tie to neo-Nazis and white supremacists – unless it’s just a coincidence the meme has exactly 14 words, a common dog whistle to those abhorrent groups.
The image itself is being called “evil,” and Trump “paranoid” for posting it – which he did a half hour before the only event on his schedule today: a 3:30 PM intelligence briefing.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2020
Ah I see we’ve switch to the “let’s just go full evil empire” portion of the campaign.
“Is there another, more sinister picture we can use?”
“No, this is def the one.” https://t.co/b73R0mTAKL
— Shawn DePasquale (@shawnwrites) June 30, 2020
40 years from now, this will be in a text book as an example of Propaganda. https://t.co/GjhAcog7YK
— luke ≧◡≦ (@letheUK) June 30, 2020
“if you don’t vote for me, the other side (who are also US citizens) will get you” …basically.
This is like a poster for a low budget college-made 1970s horror movie. Your immature, unprofessional and unpolished fear mongering propaganda has Joseph Goebbels laughing at you from the grave.
Covfefe, you Big Stable Genius. https://t.co/QeeCtwdlpQ
— Patrick Fontes (@georgefontes14) June 30, 2020
The president changed his duty of chief citizen to chief fear mongerer, & to be frank it’s just really sad man. https://t.co/fAgcl0SnnT pic.twitter.com/tCnvoFZFTC
— jabrils (@jabrils_) June 30, 2020
BREAKING: As his downward spiral continues, Trump is now literally begging for the #25thAmendment https://t.co/QW2oInLhrI
— The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) June 30, 2020
Except, of course, if the Russians are offering money. https://t.co/xbli9IQB4N
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) June 30, 2020
Umm, no. We’re after *you*.
That includes the military family members who are furious that you haven’t lifted a finger to protest Putin’s bounties. https://t.co/lXFOkcIfh5
— Dick Polman (@DickPolman1) June 30, 2020
You are mentally unfit.
— Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 30, 2020
What kind of two bit, wannabe, fake POS “president” puts out something moronic thing like this. JFC @senatemajldr Even you must be embarrassed by this level of imbecility. Get rid of this fool. FFS. https://t.co/FflNE9VGae
— Wisdom Of Democracy Defeating Fascism 🥀 (@dnahealthnut) June 30, 2020
That’s all you got?
— Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) June 30, 2020
You let Russia pay the Taliban to kill American service members and then rewarded them with a seat at the G7. https://t.co/8iSgV3uXZ6
— Kyle Whitmire (@WarOnDumb) June 30, 2020
Reminder that Trump is a fascist and that this is straight up fascism https://t.co/gIVFpjTnM4
— Daniel Gilmore (@gilmored85) June 30, 2020
No, it’s you we’re after. See you November 3rd. 👋👋 https://t.co/magd4Fx9PY
— The Real Reed Galvin (@reedgalen) June 30, 2020
Ultra-cringe
— David Pakman (@dpakman) June 30, 2020
Leaked Document Proves It’s ‘Absurd’ Trump Campaign Is Using Nazi Symbol and Attacking Antifa: Ex-DHS Official
A new Dept. of Homeland Security report just leaked to The Washington Post proves it’s “absurd” that the Trump campaign is using a Nazi symbol and attacking Antifa, says a former DHS official.
“This document shows that the government itself does not view antifa as a significant threat in the homeland,” Juliette Kayyem, who was Assistant Secretary for Intergovernmental Affairs at DHS, tells the Washington Post’s Greg Sargent. Kayyem reviewed the document, which Sargent says he “obtained from a congressional source.”
On Thursday Facebook was forced, only after multiple news reports and online outrage, to remove a Trump campaign ad and Facebook post that featured a Nazi symbol once used to identify political prisoners, as a symbol for Antifa. The Facebook ads, which were also posted by President Donald Trump’s own page and Vice President Pence’s page, were reportedly viewed nearly 1.5 million times.
The Trump campaign defended using the symbol, an inverted red triangle that was also used to identify “Social Democrats, liberals, Freemasons and other members of opposition parties,” The Post had reported Thursday.
“The document shows how absurd the Trump campaign’s justification for using the symbol really is,” Kayyem added. “It undercuts their defense.”
What was the Trump campaign’s defense?
“The red triangle is an antifa symbol,” Tim Murtaugh, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, told The Post, “pointing to examples of iPhone cases and water bottles branded with the insignia.”
The campaign actually pointed to this exact graphic from an online tee shirt shop as “proof” – their only proof – the red triangle is an Antifa symbol, which it is not.
This is an emoji. 🔻
It’s also a symbol widely used by Antifa. It was used in an ad about Antifa.
It is not in the ADL’s Hate Symbols Database. pic.twitter.com/RSzvNT0SrC
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) June 18, 2020
‘Going With Full Dictator’: Trump Blasted and Mocked for Threatening to Regulate or Close Down Social Media Sites
Falsely Claims Social Media ‘Totally’ Silences Conservatives and Compares It to Mail-In Voting
President Donald Trump is threatening to go after social media platforms after Twitter on Tuesday appended a “get the facts” label to two of his tweets that falsely claimed voting by mail is “substantially fraudulent” and the 2020 election will be “Rigged.”
Wednesday morning Trump posted two tweets claiming, falsely, “Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices.”
“We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen,” Trump threatened.
The President does not have the power to shutter a private company. Congress can regulate social media platforms but has been slow to do so. Trump’s threat makes it clear any attempt to do so will now be seen as a partisan power grab, given that multiple studies and reports have already proven social media platforms bend over backwards to favor conservatives.
Trump also oddly compared what he claims is a silencing of conservatives to mail-in voting.
It is yet another example of Trump falsely claiming to have unlimited power, far beyond the constraints of the Constitution.
The responses were immediate and filled with anger.
100,000 Americans dead and highest unemployment since the Great Depression but Trump's focus is is making sure Twitter doesn't fact check his tweets. Who wants more 4 more years of this BS?!
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) May 27, 2020
That’s funny, because everyone knows that Republicans manipulated social media in 2016 to amplify their bogus stories & propaganda.
Or just publicly called upon foreign adversaries to do it for them.https://t.co/cEdWGP0y6D https://t.co/y3cEUzKGvW
— Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) May 27, 2020
imagine
1) obama threatening to "close down" outlets he didn't like
2) how fox and the entire right, including congress, would freak out if he said that (impeachment, removal from office, probably armed conflict) https://t.co/kNsnU5YzIs
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 27, 2020
Going with full dictator right out in the open now I see.
A fact check on a couple of tweets isn't 'silencing conservative voices'.
We see you adding trollbots 24/7 to help spread your mis/disinformation and Twitter does nothing about that. pic.twitter.com/IZAm7o4t5b
— D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) May 27, 2020
Trump threatens on Twitter to close down Twitter, basically. https://t.co/jr6E03rNBx
— Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) May 27, 2020
If you’re “totally silenced” you, how did you tweet? How are Fox, Brietbart, & DailyWire so popular?
Facts trump your hurt feelings: you still share no evidence of systemic anti-conservative bias on social media. https://t.co/q2XjNBHnA9
Just the opposite: https://t.co/PCXTFFkFz6 pic.twitter.com/ufk9zFayPW
— Alex Howard (@digiphile) May 27, 2020
Very fascist of him.
— Marie Titus🌊🌊🌊🌊2020 (@MarieTitus9) May 27, 2020
A big chunk of Trump's base already supports Trump shutting down media outlets that are unfair to him. They have chosen Trump OVER the US Constitution. If Trump wins in 2020 we can expect to see him do this: https://t.co/aznMhJRRCU
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) May 27, 2020
This is a lie! 1) @Twitter is a private company, and 2) Trump won the 2016 election because he and Russia (his accomplices) used Facebook to disseminate misinformation to voters to suppress votes! #RemoveTrumpTweets @realDonaldTrump @Morning_Joe @MSNBC #MorningJoe https://t.co/o9Yg7yT8Sb
— Barbara Patterson (@patte151) May 27, 2020
Twitter is a private company. What you are saying here is tyranny.
— Speex (@speexvocon) May 27, 2020
A day after Twitter attached a fact check to his tweets for the first time, President Trump responds with a threat to regulate social media. https://t.co/rSXzJqz069
— Margaret Chadbourn (@MLChadbourn) May 27, 2020
" We will strongly regulate, or close them down,"
Appropriate words –
for a dictatorship.
— Mountaindreamer (@Mountaindream5) May 27, 2020
Trump tells his 80 million Twitter followers that people like him are being "totally" silenced. Threatens to close down social media companies. https://t.co/cpGWWkbeSn
— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) May 27, 2020
The flip side of rewarding cronies and creating a culture of impunity for allies is destroying businesses and individuals that fail to show fealty. A government of Trump, by Trump, and for Trump. https://t.co/Y3PhYZAUBC
— Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) May 27, 2020
