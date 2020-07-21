THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE
Local Police Unions Are Colluding With Trump’s Secret Police Force — and Not Telling Elected City Officials
Local police unions appear to be going around the elected officials who oversee their departments to work with federal agents to crack down on protesters in some cities.
Leaders in Chicago and Portland have publicly disavowed federal law enforcement policing demonstrations in their cities, the president of Portland’s police union met with Homeland Security acting secretary Chad Wolf last week to discuss Customs and Border Protection agents, reported The Daily Beast.
That meeting apparently came without the knowledge of the city’s police chief, and the president of Chicago’s police union reached out to President Donald Trump for federal intervention against protesters in that city.
The administration is sending 150 federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations to Chicago, and protesters there have said local police and federal agents are obviously working together.
Trump has threatened to send federal agents into other cities, including New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, Baltimore and Oakland as a show of force against protests that have continued for just about two months following the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.
Daryl Turner, the president of Portland’s police union, met with Trump’s DHS acting secretary after the Portland Police Association passed a vote of no confidence against the city’s elected officials, and the police chief seemed confused about whether officers had met with Wolf.
Portland police are bound by a judge’s injunction forbidding tear gas and other less-lethal tactics, but federal agents are not — and activists believe local officers are using those unbadged and camouflaged agents as cover.
“They stand right next to each other and shoot us at the same time,” said local activist Greg McElvey. “That’s usually the telltale. They disperse crowds at the same time, we see them talk to each other. Other than throwing people into vans, this is all stuff the Portland Police were already doing.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE
‘Like Stop and Frisk Meets Guantanamo Bay’: Federal Law Enforcement Grabbing and ‘Detaining’ Protestors in Portland
Federal law enforcement agents using unmarked, rented vans are grabbing and “detaining” random protestors from the streets of Portland, Oregon, in an unprecedented and legally-questionably move. One demonstrator described his experience in great detail. Later, the Dept. of Homeland Security denied arresting or even detaining the man.
“Federal law enforcement officers have been using unmarked vehicles to drive around downtown Portland and detain protesters since at least July 14,” Oregon Public Broadcasting‘s Jonathan Levinson and Conrad Wilson report. “Personal accounts and multiple videos posted online show the officers driving up to people, detaining individuals with no explanation of why they are being arrested, and driving off.”
“Officers from the U.S. Marshals Special Operations Group and Customs and Border Protection’s BORTAC, have been sent to Portland to protect federal property during the recent protests against racism and police brutality,” Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) reports.
Customs and Border Protection’s BORTAC unit is a group of elite tactical agents that “acts essentially as the SWAT team of the Border Patrol,” as The New York Times reported back in February. President Donald Trump, the week after his impeachment trial in the Senate failed, sent BORTAC units to at least eight major U.S. sanctuary cities to round up and arrest undocumented immigrants.
Mark Pettibone and Conner O’Shea described to OPB their experience with federal agents on the streets of Portland.
“Feds are driving around, grabbing people off the streets,” O’Shea says in a video he shot which was provided to OPB. “I didn’t do anything fucking wrong. I’m recording this. I had to let somebody know that this is what happens.”
“I am basically tossed into the van,” Pettibone told OPB. “And I had my beanie pulled over my face so I couldn’t see and they held my hands over my head.”
Blinded by his hat, in an unmarked minivan full of armed people dressed in camouflage and body armor who hadn’t identified themselves, Pettibone said he was driven around downtown before being unloaded inside a building. He wouldn’t learn until after his release that he had been inside the federal courthouse.
Federal law enforcement denied to OPB Pettibone was arrested or detained.
“All United States Marshals Service arrestees have public records of arrest documenting their charges. Our agency did not arrest or detain Mark James Pettibone.”
The Dept. of Homeland Security refused to respond to any of OPB’s questions on Pettibone’s arrest.
“It’s like stop and frisk meets Guantanamo Bay,” attorney Juan Chavez, director of the civil rights project at the Oregon Justice Resource Center, told OPB.
“You have laws regarding probable cause that can lead to arrests,” he said. “It sounds more like abduction. It sounds like they’re kidnapping people off the streets.”
Read Oregon Public Broadcasting’s entire report here.
THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE
‘Paranoid’ Trump Roasted for Posting ‘Evil’ ‘Propaganda’ Meme That’s ‘Straight Up Fascism’
President Donald Trump once again is under fire, this time after posting an old, dark meme that’s appeared on literally hundreds of web pages on social media sites like Twitter and Reddit
Oddly, it’s not the first time Trump has posted this meme. He did so the day the House impeached him.
The text reads: “In reality they’re not after me they’re after you. I’m just in the way.”
It’s also another Trump tie to neo-Nazis and white supremacists – unless it’s just a coincidence the meme has exactly 14 words, a common dog whistle to those abhorrent groups.
The image itself is being called “evil,” and Trump “paranoid” for posting it – which he did a half hour before the only event on his schedule today: a 3:30 PM intelligence briefing.
(Click for full image.)
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2020
Ah I see we’ve switch to the “let’s just go full evil empire” portion of the campaign.
“Is there another, more sinister picture we can use?”
“No, this is def the one.” https://t.co/b73R0mTAKL
— Shawn DePasquale (@shawnwrites) June 30, 2020
40 years from now, this will be in a text book as an example of Propaganda. https://t.co/GjhAcog7YK
— luke ≧◡≦ (@letheUK) June 30, 2020
“if you don’t vote for me, the other side (who are also US citizens) will get you” …basically.
This is like a poster for a low budget college-made 1970s horror movie. Your immature, unprofessional and unpolished fear mongering propaganda has Joseph Goebbels laughing at you from the grave.
Covfefe, you Big Stable Genius. https://t.co/QeeCtwdlpQ
— Patrick Fontes (@georgefontes14) June 30, 2020
The president changed his duty of chief citizen to chief fear mongerer, & to be frank it’s just really sad man. https://t.co/fAgcl0SnnT pic.twitter.com/tCnvoFZFTC
— jabrils (@jabrils_) June 30, 2020
BREAKING: As his downward spiral continues, Trump is now literally begging for the #25thAmendment https://t.co/QW2oInLhrI
— The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) June 30, 2020
Except, of course, if the Russians are offering money. https://t.co/xbli9IQB4N
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) June 30, 2020
Umm, no. We’re after *you*.
That includes the military family members who are furious that you haven’t lifted a finger to protest Putin’s bounties. https://t.co/lXFOkcIfh5
— Dick Polman (@DickPolman1) June 30, 2020
You are mentally unfit.
— Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 30, 2020
What kind of two bit, wannabe, fake POS “president” puts out something moronic thing like this. JFC @senatemajldr Even you must be embarrassed by this level of imbecility. Get rid of this fool. FFS. https://t.co/FflNE9VGae
— Wisdom Of Democracy Defeating Fascism 🥀 (@dnahealthnut) June 30, 2020
That’s all you got?
— Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) June 30, 2020
You let Russia pay the Taliban to kill American service members and then rewarded them with a seat at the G7. https://t.co/8iSgV3uXZ6
— Kyle Whitmire (@WarOnDumb) June 30, 2020
Reminder that Trump is a fascist and that this is straight up fascism https://t.co/gIVFpjTnM4
— Daniel Gilmore (@gilmored85) June 30, 2020
No, it’s you we’re after. See you November 3rd. 👋👋 https://t.co/magd4Fx9PY
— The Real Reed Galvin (@reedgalen) June 30, 2020
Ultra-cringe
— David Pakman (@dpakman) June 30, 2020
THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE
Leaked Document Proves It’s ‘Absurd’ Trump Campaign Is Using Nazi Symbol and Attacking Antifa: Ex-DHS Official
A new Dept. of Homeland Security report just leaked to The Washington Post proves it’s “absurd” that the Trump campaign is using a Nazi symbol and attacking Antifa, says a former DHS official.
“This document shows that the government itself does not view antifa as a significant threat in the homeland,” Juliette Kayyem, who was Assistant Secretary for Intergovernmental Affairs at DHS, tells the Washington Post’s Greg Sargent. Kayyem reviewed the document, which Sargent says he “obtained from a congressional source.”
On Thursday Facebook was forced, only after multiple news reports and online outrage, to remove a Trump campaign ad and Facebook post that featured a Nazi symbol once used to identify political prisoners, as a symbol for Antifa. The Facebook ads, which were also posted by President Donald Trump’s own page and Vice President Pence’s page, were reportedly viewed nearly 1.5 million times.
The Trump campaign defended using the symbol, an inverted red triangle that was also used to identify “Social Democrats, liberals, Freemasons and other members of opposition parties,” The Post had reported Thursday.
“The document shows how absurd the Trump campaign’s justification for using the symbol really is,” Kayyem added. “It undercuts their defense.”
What was the Trump campaign’s defense?
“The red triangle is an antifa symbol,” Tim Murtaugh, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, told The Post, “pointing to examples of iPhone cases and water bottles branded with the insignia.”
The campaign actually pointed to this exact graphic from an online tee shirt shop as “proof” – their only proof – the red triangle is an Antifa symbol, which it is not.
This is an emoji. 🔻
It’s also a symbol widely used by Antifa. It was used in an ad about Antifa.
It is not in the ADL’s Hate Symbols Database. pic.twitter.com/RSzvNT0SrC
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) June 18, 2020
Trending
- 'SENDING A MESSAGE TO VIOLENT MAGAs'3 days ago
Artists Place 3 Statues Around D.C. Showing Trump at His Worst
- CURIOUS3 days ago
The Pentagon Has Banned the Flying of Rainbow Pride Flags at All Military Sites
- RIGHT WING RACISM3 days ago
Right Wing Trashes the Life of the Late Rep. John Lewis
- WTH?2 days ago
Top 14 Most Startling Things Kanye Said at His First Rally — From Attacking Harriet Tubman to Calling Steve Jobs a Nazi
- TAKE THIS AS A WARNING2 days ago
Trump Admits He’s ‘Not a Good Loser,’ Will ‘Have to See’ if He Will Accept Election Results: ‘Not Going to Just Say Yes’
- 'FEDS STAY CLEAR! MOMS ARE HERE!'22 hours ago
Trump’s Paramilitary Secret Police Are Tear-Gassing Sunflower-Wielding Moms Defending BLM Protestors in Portland
- CRIME1 day ago
20-Year Old Son of Federal Judge Shot Dead in Her Home, Husband in Critical Condition: Report
- HOW IS THIS AMERICA?17 hours ago
Trump to Deploy 150 Secret Paramilitary Police Officers to Streets of Chicago to ‘Grab’ Americans Who ‘Hate Our Country’