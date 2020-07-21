Connect with us

THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE

Local Police Unions Are Colluding With Trump’s Secret Police Force — and Not Telling Elected City Officials

Published

on

Local police unions appear to be going around the elected officials who oversee their departments to work with federal agents to crack down on protesters in some cities.

Leaders in Chicago and Portland have publicly disavowed federal law enforcement policing demonstrations in their cities, the president of Portland’s police union met with Homeland Security acting secretary Chad Wolf last week to discuss Customs and Border Protection agents, reported The Daily Beast.

That meeting apparently came without the knowledge of the city’s police chief, and the president of Chicago’s police union reached out to President Donald Trump for federal intervention against protesters in that city.

The administration is sending 150 federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations to Chicago, and protesters there have said local police and federal agents are obviously working together.

Trump has threatened to send federal agents into other cities, including New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, Baltimore and Oakland as a show of force against protests that have continued for just about two months following the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.

Daryl Turner, the president of Portland’s police union, met with Trump’s DHS acting secretary after the Portland Police Association passed a vote of no confidence against the city’s elected officials, and the police chief seemed confused about whether officers had met with Wolf.

Portland police are bound by a judge’s injunction forbidding tear gas and other less-lethal tactics, but federal agents are not — and activists believe local officers are using those unbadged and camouflaged agents as cover.

“They stand right next to each other and shoot us at the same time,” said local activist Greg McElvey. “That’s usually the telltale. They disperse crowds at the same time, we see them talk to each other. Other than throwing people into vans, this is all stuff the Portland Police were already doing.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE

‘Like Stop and Frisk Meets Guantanamo Bay’: Federal Law Enforcement Grabbing and ‘Detaining’ Protestors in Portland

Published

4 days ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

Federal law enforcement agents using unmarked, rented vans are grabbing and “detaining” random protestors from the streets of Portland, Oregon, in an unprecedented and legally-questionably move. One demonstrator described his experience in great detail. Later, the Dept. of Homeland Security denied arresting or even detaining the man.

“Federal law enforcement officers have been using unmarked vehicles to drive around downtown Portland and detain protesters since at least July 14,” Oregon Public Broadcasting‘s Jonathan Levinson and Conrad Wilson report. “Personal accounts and multiple videos posted online show the officers driving up to people, detaining individuals with no explanation of why they are being arrested, and driving off.”

“Officers from the U.S. Marshals Special Operations Group and Customs and Border Protection’s BORTAC, have been sent to Portland to protect federal property during the recent protests against racism and police brutality,” Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) reports.

Customs and Border Protection’s BORTAC unit is a group of elite tactical agents that “acts essentially as the SWAT team of the Border Patrol,” as The New York Times reported back in February. President Donald Trump, the week after his impeachment trial in the Senate failed, sent BORTAC units to at least eight major U.S. sanctuary cities to round up and arrest undocumented immigrants.

Mark Pettibone and Conner O’Shea described to OPB their experience with federal agents on the streets of Portland.

“Feds are driving around, grabbing people off the streets,” O’Shea says in a video he shot which was provided to OPB. “I didn’t do anything fucking wrong. I’m recording this. I had to let somebody know that this is what happens.”

“I am basically tossed into the van,” Pettibone told OPB. “And I had my beanie pulled over my face so I couldn’t see and they held my hands over my head.”

Blinded by his hat, in an unmarked minivan full of armed people dressed in camouflage and body armor who hadn’t identified themselves, Pettibone said he was driven around downtown before being unloaded inside a building. He wouldn’t learn until after his release that he had been inside the federal courthouse.

Federal law enforcement denied to OPB Pettibone was arrested or detained.

“All United States Marshals Service arrestees have public records of arrest documenting their charges. Our agency did not arrest or detain Mark James Pettibone.”

The Dept. of Homeland Security refused to respond to any of OPB’s questions on Pettibone’s arrest.

“It’s like stop and frisk meets Guantanamo Bay,” attorney Juan Chavez, director of the civil rights project at the Oregon Justice Resource Center, told OPB.

“You have laws regarding probable cause that can lead to arrests,” he said. “It sounds more like abduction. It sounds like they’re kidnapping people off the streets.”

Read Oregon Public Broadcasting’s entire report here.

Continue Reading

THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE

‘Paranoid’ Trump Roasted for Posting ‘Evil’ ‘Propaganda’ Meme That’s ‘Straight Up Fascism’

Published

3 weeks ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

President Donald Trump once again is under fire, this time after posting an old, dark meme that’s appeared on literally hundreds of web pages on social media sites like Twitter and Reddit

Oddly, it’s not the first time Trump has posted this meme. He did so the day the House impeached him.

The text reads: “In reality they’re not after me they’re after you. I’m just in the way.”

It’s also another Trump tie to neo-Nazis and white supremacists – unless it’s just a coincidence the meme has exactly 14 words, a common dog whistle to those abhorrent groups.

The image itself is being called “evil,” and Trump “paranoid” for posting it – which he did a half hour before the only event on his schedule today: a 3:30 PM intelligence briefing.

(Click for full image.)

Continue Reading

THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE

Leaked Document Proves It’s ‘Absurd’ Trump Campaign Is Using Nazi Symbol and Attacking Antifa: Ex-DHS Official

Published

1 month ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

Donald Trump at an October 2018 rally in Arizona

A new Dept. of Homeland Security report just leaked to The Washington Post proves it’s “absurd” that the Trump campaign is using a Nazi symbol and attacking Antifa, says a former DHS official.

“This document shows that the government itself does not view antifa as a significant threat in the homeland,” Juliette Kayyem, who was Assistant Secretary for Intergovernmental Affairs at DHS, tells the Washington Post’s Greg Sargent. Kayyem reviewed the document, which Sargent says he “obtained from a congressional source.”

On Thursday Facebook was forced, only after multiple news reports and online outrage, to remove a Trump campaign ad and Facebook post that featured a Nazi symbol once used to identify political prisoners, as a symbol for Antifa. The Facebook ads, which were also posted by President Donald Trump’s own page and Vice President Pence’s page, were reportedly viewed nearly 1.5 million times.

The Trump campaign defended using the symbol, an inverted red triangle that was also used to identify “Social Democrats, liberals, Freemasons and other members of opposition parties,” The Post had reported Thursday.

“The document shows how absurd the Trump campaign’s justification for using the symbol really is,” Kayyem added. “It undercuts their defense.”

What was the Trump campaign’s defense?

“The red triangle is an antifa symbol,” Tim Murtaugh, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, told The Post, “pointing to examples of iPhone cases and water bottles branded with the insignia.”

The campaign actually pointed to this exact graphic from an online tee shirt shop as “proof” – their only proof – the red triangle is an Antifa symbol, which it is not.

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.