Trump’s RNC Speech to Be Held on 60th Anniversary of ‘Ax Handle Saturday’ in Jacksonville: Report
President Donald Trump’s campaign has been blasted for racism for holding his first campaign rally in Tulsa on Juneteenth.
On Thursday evening, the Republican National Committee announced another major speech would be given on an anniversary of racial injustice in a location with a shocking history.
“It’s official: President Trump will deliver his Aug. 27 convention speech in Jacksonville, Fla., inside an arena that holds 15,000 people, after his demands for an event without social distancing rules led to a rift with Democratic leaders in North Carolina, where the Republican convention was originally planned,” The New York Times reports. “Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, confirmed on Thursday that the speech would take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, a diverse city where the mayor and the governor are both Republican allies of Mr. Trump’s.”
The speech will be given on the anniversary of a shocking day of racial violence in Jacksonsville.
“The event for Mr. Trump in Jacksonville, not in Charlotte, N.C., as planned, coincides with one of the darkest days in the city’s history. The president will address his supporters on the 60th anniversary of ‘Ax Handle Saturday,’ when a white mob organized by the Ku Klux Klan attacked mostly black civil rights protesters sitting at the city’s whites-only lunch counters,” the newspaper reported.
Alan Bliss, the executive director of the Jacksonville Historical Society, told the newspaper that the attackers hid ax handles in Hemming Park.
“The city’s white mayor at the time, Haydon Burns, suppressed news about the beatings, Dr. Bliss said, and it was not until 2001 that the day was commemorated with a marker, paid for by the historical society, at the park,” the newspaper reported.
The same park had a statue of a Confederate soldier until it was removed last week.
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) mentioned history twice in praising the selection of Jacksonville.
“Jacksonville is a great city that will showcase Florida’s energy, facilities, entrepreneurship and commitment to bring together the delegates of the Republican Party at a historic time in our nation’s history,” DeSantis said.
Image by Walt Disney Television via Flickr and a CC license
Trump to Resume MAGA Rallies in Tulsa on Juneteenth – Site of ‘Single Worst Incident of Racial Violence’
President Donald Trump’s long racist history will gain another notch on his belt when he resumes holding his official campaign rallies by flying to the city of the “single worst incident of racial violence in American history” on a Juneteenth, a sacred day celebrating the end of slavery.
Trump was to deliver a speech on race relations, but that may have been canceled after a report by journalist April Ryan revealed the address was being crafted by Stephen Miller, a top Trump White House advisor and a white nationalist.
Trump now will deliver a speech Thursday on law and order and policing.
Next week, on Friday, June 19 – which just happens, coincidentally, to be Juneteenth – the President will board Air Force One and jet off to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where 99 years ago this month anywhere between dozens and hundreds were horrifically slaughtered in the Tulsa Race Massacre.
“The Trump campaign’s choice of Tulsa on Juneteenth is curious given the city’s history,” The Washington Post noted. “The worst single incident of racial violence in U.S. history occurred in Tulsa in 1921, when mobs of whites killed dozens of African Americans, injured hundreds and destroyed a black neighborhood. Trump’s announcement comes as thousands protest racial injustice across the United States.”
In addition to the lives lost, nearly 7000 were wounded and had to be hospitalized or housed in large facilities. 35 square city blocks of what was called at the time “Black Wall Street,” for its affluent population, were burned to the ground, at a loss of wealth in modern day terms of over $30 million.
Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is a day celebrating the end of slavery. On that day in 1865, Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation was finally read to slaves in Texas, the last Confederate state to announce the proclamation – two and a half years after it had been signed.
Some reactions to the news:
So…Juneteenth. In the city where the Tulsa Massacre took place in 1921. As he’s pushing back against anti-racism that he sees as a threat to his presidency.
This symbolism sucks. https://t.co/ZyLf5FfQ4P
— Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) June 10, 2020
TRUMP: Hey black people, what have you got to lose?
TRUMP (3 yrs later) Hey black people, I’m going to host a white supremacist pro-police brutality rally in Tulsa on Juneteenth during a global pandemic I made worse through ignorance and which is disproportionately killing you
— Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) June 10, 2020
You want proof that trump HATES “The Blacks?”
He just selected Tulsa, OK — the site of the Tulsa Massacre that killed 300 Blacks — for the site of his 1st rally in months.
On June 19th.
JUNETEENTH, FFS.https://t.co/WCijueSlv7
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 10, 2020
The horrific Tulsa Race Massacre occurred 99 years ago this month: #OHS pic.twitter.com/l5iYiglN07
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) June 10, 2020
So Trump is returning to the campaign trail on Juneteenth with a MAGA rally at the site of the Tulsa Race Massacre, one of the most horrific acts of racial violence against black people in American history…? https://t.co/xFbXKZBlxj
— Maya Harris (@mayaharris_) June 10, 2020
Trump is holding his first campaign during the corona virus outbreak and BLM protests in Tulsa, Ok.
Is it a coincidence Tulsa is the site of one of the worst race riots in American history, nearly 100 years ago? Or is this calculated?
— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 10, 2020
Tulsa, scene of the worst white on black race riots in this country’s history. Hundreds of blacks lynched, thousands of black businesses destroyed. The cops sided with the whites and strafed defenseless black women and children with airplanes.
— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 10, 2020
So @realDonaldTrump wants to do his first campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla. on JUNETEENTH?! Really?This is also the 99th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Riots. He better be prepared for a MASSIVE protest rally. Bank. On. It. It’s gonna happen.
— rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) June 10, 2020
White House: Trump Working ‘Quietly and Diligently’ on Race Relations Speech
The White House says President Donald Trump has been working “quietly and diligently” on what is believed to be a speech addressing race relations in the wake of three weeks of protests over the killing by white police officers of an unarmed, handcuffed Black man, George Floyd. Those protests have turned into a movement fighting racial injustice.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Wednesday the speech is a set of “proposals to address the issues that the protesters raised across the country.”
On Tuesday, stunning many, American Urban Radio Networks’ Washington, D.C. bureau chief April Ryan reported the speech is actually being drafted by top Trump advisor Stephen Miller, who is a white nationalist.
President Trump, McEnany insisted, “has spent the last ten days quietly and diligently working on proposals to address the issues that the protesters have raised across the country. Legitimate issues,” she said. “We hope to produce it for you in the coming days. I can’t promise you it’s tomorrow.”
.@PressSec says Trump “has spent the last 10 days quietly and diligently working on proposals to address the issues that the protesters have raised across the country.”
She means watching TV and tweeting conspiracy theories. pic.twitter.com/8EemQI2B1B
— DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) June 10, 2020
It’s unclear who Trump wold have sought advice from if he were actually working on proposals over the past ten days. During that time, an analysis of his schedule shows he has only publicly met with law enforcement officials, the Vice President, the Secretary of State, America’s commercial fishermen, and the Attorney General.
Republicans’ lone Black Senator, Tim Scott of South Carolina, is crafting police reform legislation for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. He met Tuesday with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
Trump Blows Racist Dog Whistle to Declare He Will Not Allow Renaming of Military Bases Named for Confederate Traitors
A desperate President Donald Trump is working hard to ensure he does not lose any more of his die-hard base, despite polls showing he is slipping in every key demographic.
On Wednesday afternoon Trump entered the national conversation over renaming U.S. Military bases that are currently named to honor Confederate traitors who fought against the United States in the Civil War, by dog-whistling to his supporters.
“It has been suggested that we should rename as many as 10 of our Legendary Military Bases, such as Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Benning in Georgia, etc.,” Trump tweeted.
“These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom. The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars,” he added, demeaning America’s fighting forces by suggesting, superstitiously that they get their power from treasonous traitors.
“Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations,” he tweeted.
“Our history as the Greatest Nation in the World will not be tampered with. Respect our Military!” Trump declared.
The word “heritage” is used, often by racists, to defend monuments to treasonous Civil War “heroes” who fought for the Confederacy and for slavery, and other Civil War era attacks on the U.S., including the”Stars and Bars” Confederate flag in all its iterations, like the iconic Battle Flag.
Rather than allow demonstrators protesting the police killing of George Floyd, now in its third week, to continue without agitating them, Trump is adding fuel to the fire.
Axios adds that “the Navy and Marines have moved to ban the display of Confederate-era symbols,” including flags.
Many are weighing in, like economist David Rothschild:
Names of Confederate generals should live on in our history books, museums, battlefields but these traitors should not be glorified by the country that defeated them, and 155 years later still struggles to solidify victory, to fulfill promise to those the Confederacy had enslaved
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) June 10, 2020
A few more:
TIMBER!! Remember when last month Trump was bragging he had his highest Gallup poll numbers ever- well new Gallup poll today and Trump has dropped 10 points to a pathetic 39% approval rating. Can you say Democratic White House AND Senate in 2021?! pic.twitter.com/yYN66bYQV7
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) June 10, 2020
Sir, in 2015, you questioned why John McCain was a hero because you said you “like people who weren’t captured.” So, why should our military train on bases named for confederate traitors? @ProjectLincoln is right. Which side are you on? Patriot or traitor? https://t.co/UT7NBJHNlI
— Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) June 10, 2020
