Biden Brings the Fire to Fight in Speech Attacking Trump

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump Tuesday afternoon in a strong speech, and with it seems to have buried his Republican opponent’s “Sleepy Joe” nickname for him.

Biden slammed Trump in a series of hits about the coronavirus pandemic, reminding voters that as far back as February he has been warning about COVID-19, and detailing the actions that must be taken at the federal level to protect Americans.

In addition to his display of competence on handling pandemics, contrasting himself with Trump, Biden attacked the President directly.

“Trump called himself a wartime president. Now, it seems like our wartime president has surrendered.”

Joe Biden: Pres. Trump “called himself a wartime president.” “What happened? Now, it’s almost July, and it seems like our wartime president has surrendered, waived the the white flag, and left the battlefield.” https://t.co/cXfUi4TdYd pic.twitter.com/nSTCYMigZE — ABC News (@ABC) June 30, 2020

“President Trump failed us.”

Joe Biden says “month after month,” President Trump “failed us.” “Despite President Trump’s request that we should slow down testing because he thinks it makes him look bad, the COVID-19 is still here … it didn’t have to be this way.” https://t.co/fe38Lx2Ac6 pic.twitter.com/LyNklw3Jos — ABC News (@ABC) June 30, 2020

And he urged everyone to “wear a mask. Period.”

“We can’t continue half recovering, half getting worse,” Biden said. “We can’t continue half with a plan and half just hoping for the best. We can’t defeat this virus with a piecemeal approach.”

Joe Biden: “We can’t continue half wearing masks and half rejecting science.” pic.twitter.com/rLEcMdfxAe — The Hill (@thehill) June 30, 2020

“We don’t need a cheerleader, Mr. President, we need a President, Mr. President,” Biden said blasting Trump for not taking responsibility and blaming others.

“Mr. President this is not about yu, it’s about the health and welfare of the American people,” Biden added, blasting Trump for “midnight tweets,” and saying now is not the time to “wash your hands and walk away from responsibility.”