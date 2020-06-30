ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Biden Brings the Fire to Fight in Speech Attacking Trump
Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump Tuesday afternoon in a strong speech, and with it seems to have buried his Republican opponent’s “Sleepy Joe” nickname for him.
Biden slammed Trump in a series of hits about the coronavirus pandemic, reminding voters that as far back as February he has been warning about COVID-19, and detailing the actions that must be taken at the federal level to protect Americans.
In addition to his display of competence on handling pandemics, contrasting himself with Trump, Biden attacked the President directly.
“Trump called himself a wartime president. Now, it seems like our wartime president has surrendered.”
Joe Biden: Pres. Trump “called himself a wartime president.”
“What happened? Now, it’s almost July, and it seems like our wartime president has surrendered, waived the the white flag, and left the battlefield.” https://t.co/cXfUi4TdYd pic.twitter.com/nSTCYMigZE
— ABC News (@ABC) June 30, 2020
“President Trump failed us.”
Joe Biden says “month after month,” President Trump “failed us.”
“Despite President Trump’s request that we should slow down testing because he thinks it makes him look bad, the COVID-19 is still here … it didn’t have to be this way.” https://t.co/fe38Lx2Ac6 pic.twitter.com/LyNklw3Jos
— ABC News (@ABC) June 30, 2020
And he urged everyone to “wear a mask. Period.”
“We can’t continue half recovering, half getting worse,” Biden said. “We can’t continue half with a plan and half just hoping for the best. We can’t defeat this virus with a piecemeal approach.”
Joe Biden: “We can’t continue half wearing masks and half rejecting science.” pic.twitter.com/rLEcMdfxAe
— The Hill (@thehill) June 30, 2020
“We don’t need a cheerleader, Mr. President, we need a President, Mr. President,” Biden said blasting Trump for not taking responsibility and blaming others.
“Mr. President this is not about yu, it’s about the health and welfare of the American people,” Biden added, blasting Trump for “midnight tweets,” and saying now is not the time to “wash your hands and walk away from responsibility.”
ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Bolton: Can’t Be Certain Trump Will Exit the White House if Defeated (Video)
In a new interview former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton says he “hopes” but can’t be certain President Donald Trump will exit the White House peacefully if he is defeated in November. “I think in the Trump administration you can’t be certain of anything,” he cautioned.
“Do you believe the President will follow the peaceful transfer of power and leave the White House peacefully if he is defeated this year?” The Washington Post’s Robert Costa asked Bolton Tuesday afternoon in an interview that aired live on C-SPAN (video below.)
“Well, I certainly hope so,” Bolton replied, but felt the need to issue a warning too. “I think it’s important for Republicans especially to make that clear. This is something that if we’re not careful, I think carrying the albatross of this administration around our neck any longer than necessary is going to cause great harm to the country for sure but conservatives and republicans as well and the outcome your describing would be absolutely the worst.”
Costa, perhaps surprised, pressed Bolton to clarify.
“Let’s pause there. You said, ‘hope so,’ about the peaceful transfer of power, so you’re not certain.”
“I think in the Trump administration you can’t be certain of anything,” Bolton replied.
Bolton spent nearly 18 months with Trump as his NSA, and has penned a book about his time in the White House. Trump tried to have its release halted. The DOJ is reportedly considering criminal charges against him for allegedly revealing classified information in “The Room Where It Happened.”
Watch:
Former National Security Advisor John Bolton on whether he thinks there will be a peaceful transfer of power if President Trump loses the election in November: “I hope so…I think in the Trump Administration you can’t be certain of anything.” https://t.co/zfKnDTOnW5 pic.twitter.com/6a5CvI4PSB
— Washington Post Live (@postlive) June 23, 2020
ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Watch: Fox News Announces Biden Beating Trump by Double Digits
Even Fox News can’t skew their polls enough to make Donald Trump look like he’s winning.
On the network’s hard news show, “On the Record,” Bret Baier Thursday evening announced that “Joe Biden is increasing his lead over President Trump. In brand-new Fox polls releasing right now.”
“The presumptive Democratic nominee holding a 50-38 advantage among registered voters. That is a four-point gain from last month in this poll. The president’s job approval numbers holding steady at 44% positive, 55% negative.”
New Fox News poll of registered voters has Biden leading Trump 50 to 38 pic.twitter.com/K2hebrMA50
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 18, 2020
The poll, according to the Fox News graphic, was of 1343 registered voters, and was taken June 13-16.
ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Trump Hasn’t Beat Biden in the Polls Since February – and Even Then It Was Just One: How Bad Does It Look for Donald?
President Donald Trump is attacking the polls once again as “Fake,” but even his tweets are exposing his fear. Monday morning, responding to a half-dozen new national polls showing him losing by large margins to former Vice President Joe Biden, the President chose his favorite target to attack:
CNN Polls are as Fake as their Reporting. Same numbers, and worse, against Crooked Hillary. The Dems would destroy America!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020
But notice just how worried he is: “The Dems would destroy America!” In other words, “If you don’t believe the polls are fake, fear the Democrats!”
He knows he’s in trouble, because minutes later he posted this lie:
96% Approval Rating in the Republican Party. Thank you!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020
So let’s take a quick look at what has Trump so panicked.
The New York Times’ Nate Cohn shows just how much Biden is beating Trump by in the latest polls – between 7 and 14 points. The chart shows the increase in each poll over March to April:
That basically gives us a full ‘wave’ of the major national polls for the first time since 3/15-4/15, and Biden’s lead has grown by an average of 4 points since then pic.twitter.com/PV2MTuXKSy
— Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) June 8, 2020
Of course, a poll is just a snapshot and it’s not over until it’s over. But months of polling that all say the same thing isn’t a snapshot, it’s momentum. It’s probably the best indicator of where the nation stands.
And by an increasing margin, the nation is standing with Biden.
RealClearPolitics is a right-leaning site but it has an excellent database of polls.
And looked at together, they show Donald Trump has not beaten Joe Biden in any national poll since February. And even then, it was just one poll.
You’d have to go back to December to find another that shows Trump beating Biden. There was one in November, and another in September.
In fact, since March of 2019, out of all 134 polls RCP lists, Trump has beaten Biden in just 4 polls, and tied him in just 3. The most Trump has ever beat Biden by was 4 points.
And now some polls have Biden beating Trump by double digits. RCP’s average shows Biden beating Trump in the polls by nearly 8 points.
Images of Joe Biden, Donald Trump by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
