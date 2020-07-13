‘Texas Is Now in Play’ Says Veteran Political Commentator – He’s Not the Only One Noticing

Could Texas Democrats swing the Lone Star State from red to blue and help elect Joe Biden president?

Veteran political analyst Taegan Goddard says “Texas is now in play,” and suggests the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee currently holds 280 Electoral College votes, with another 133 in the “toss up” column.

There’s a new swing state on the consensus electoral map and it’s a big one! Texas is now in play. https://t.co/9rGjH0ixEN Click thru to make your forecast with the interactive map. pic.twitter.com/i3EZZyDEFR — Taegan Goddard (@politicalwire) July 13, 2020

Goddard, himself the founder of the well-read site, Political Wire, says his Texas projection is based on five sources, which are top-notch.

Among them, CNN Politics Senior Writer and Analyst Harry Enten, the Cook Political Report, and Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball.

Others are noticing Texas moving to the left as well.

“On Sunday, a Dallas Morning News poll showed Mr. Biden had the support of 46 percent of the state’s registered voters, compared with 41 percent for President Trump,” The New York Times reports.

CNN’s Enten cited a different poll, with Trump coming in at 46%, just one point over Biden. He called it “eye popping.”

“It’s pretty clear looking at the data that Texas is a swing state in the 2020 election,” Enten writes. “The 2020 campaign could be the first time Democrats captured the Lone Star State in a presidential election since 1976.”

In fact, the right-leaning RealClear Politics polls average has Biden and Trump tied in Texas.