‘Texas Is Now in Play’ Says Veteran Political Commentator – He’s Not the Only One Noticing
Could Texas Democrats swing the Lone Star State from red to blue and help elect Joe Biden president?
Veteran political analyst Taegan Goddard says “Texas is now in play,” and suggests the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee currently holds 280 Electoral College votes, with another 133 in the “toss up” column.
There’s a new swing state on the consensus electoral map and it’s a big one! Texas is now in play. https://t.co/9rGjH0ixEN
Click thru to make your forecast with the interactive map. pic.twitter.com/i3EZZyDEFR
— Taegan Goddard (@politicalwire) July 13, 2020
Goddard, himself the founder of the well-read site, Political Wire, says his Texas projection is based on five sources, which are top-notch.
Among them, CNN Politics Senior Writer and Analyst Harry Enten, the Cook Political Report, and Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball.
Others are noticing Texas moving to the left as well.
“On Sunday, a Dallas Morning News poll showed Mr. Biden had the support of 46 percent of the state’s registered voters, compared with 41 percent for President Trump,” The New York Times reports.
CNN’s Enten cited a different poll, with Trump coming in at 46%, just one point over Biden. He called it “eye popping.”
“It’s pretty clear looking at the data that Texas is a swing state in the 2020 election,” Enten writes. “The 2020 campaign could be the first time Democrats captured the Lone Star State in a presidential election since 1976.”
In fact, the right-leaning RealClear Politics polls average has Biden and Trump tied in Texas.
Biden Brings the Fire to Fight in Speech Attacking Trump
Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump Tuesday afternoon in a strong speech, and with it seems to have buried his Republican opponent’s “Sleepy Joe” nickname for him.
Biden slammed Trump in a series of hits about the coronavirus pandemic, reminding voters that as far back as February he has been warning about COVID-19, and detailing the actions that must be taken at the federal level to protect Americans.
In addition to his display of competence on handling pandemics, contrasting himself with Trump, Biden attacked the President directly.
“Trump called himself a wartime president. Now, it seems like our wartime president has surrendered.”
Joe Biden: Pres. Trump “called himself a wartime president.”
“What happened? Now, it’s almost July, and it seems like our wartime president has surrendered, waived the the white flag, and left the battlefield.” https://t.co/cXfUi4TdYd pic.twitter.com/nSTCYMigZE
— ABC News (@ABC) June 30, 2020
“President Trump failed us.”
Joe Biden says “month after month,” President Trump “failed us.”
“Despite President Trump’s request that we should slow down testing because he thinks it makes him look bad, the COVID-19 is still here … it didn’t have to be this way.” https://t.co/fe38Lx2Ac6 pic.twitter.com/LyNklw3Jos
— ABC News (@ABC) June 30, 2020
And he urged everyone to “wear a mask. Period.”
“We can’t continue half recovering, half getting worse,” Biden said. “We can’t continue half with a plan and half just hoping for the best. We can’t defeat this virus with a piecemeal approach.”
Joe Biden: “We can’t continue half wearing masks and half rejecting science.” pic.twitter.com/rLEcMdfxAe
— The Hill (@thehill) June 30, 2020
“We don’t need a cheerleader, Mr. President, we need a President, Mr. President,” Biden said blasting Trump for not taking responsibility and blaming others.
“Mr. President this is not about yu, it’s about the health and welfare of the American people,” Biden added, blasting Trump for “midnight tweets,” and saying now is not the time to “wash your hands and walk away from responsibility.”
Bolton: Can’t Be Certain Trump Will Exit the White House if Defeated (Video)
In a new interview former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton says he “hopes” but can’t be certain President Donald Trump will exit the White House peacefully if he is defeated in November. “I think in the Trump administration you can’t be certain of anything,” he cautioned.
“Do you believe the President will follow the peaceful transfer of power and leave the White House peacefully if he is defeated this year?” The Washington Post’s Robert Costa asked Bolton Tuesday afternoon in an interview that aired live on C-SPAN (video below.)
“Well, I certainly hope so,” Bolton replied, but felt the need to issue a warning too. “I think it’s important for Republicans especially to make that clear. This is something that if we’re not careful, I think carrying the albatross of this administration around our neck any longer than necessary is going to cause great harm to the country for sure but conservatives and republicans as well and the outcome your describing would be absolutely the worst.”
Costa, perhaps surprised, pressed Bolton to clarify.
“Let’s pause there. You said, ‘hope so,’ about the peaceful transfer of power, so you’re not certain.”
“I think in the Trump administration you can’t be certain of anything,” Bolton replied.
Bolton spent nearly 18 months with Trump as his NSA, and has penned a book about his time in the White House. Trump tried to have its release halted. The DOJ is reportedly considering criminal charges against him for allegedly revealing classified information in “The Room Where It Happened.”
Watch:
Former National Security Advisor John Bolton on whether he thinks there will be a peaceful transfer of power if President Trump loses the election in November: “I hope so…I think in the Trump Administration you can’t be certain of anything.” https://t.co/zfKnDTOnW5 pic.twitter.com/6a5CvI4PSB
— Washington Post Live (@postlive) June 23, 2020
Watch: Fox News Announces Biden Beating Trump by Double Digits
Even Fox News can’t skew their polls enough to make Donald Trump look like he’s winning.
On the network’s hard news show, “On the Record,” Bret Baier Thursday evening announced that “Joe Biden is increasing his lead over President Trump. In brand-new Fox polls releasing right now.”
“The presumptive Democratic nominee holding a 50-38 advantage among registered voters. That is a four-point gain from last month in this poll. The president’s job approval numbers holding steady at 44% positive, 55% negative.”
New Fox News poll of registered voters has Biden leading Trump 50 to 38 pic.twitter.com/K2hebrMA50
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 18, 2020
The poll, according to the Fox News graphic, was of 1343 registered voters, and was taken June 13-16.
