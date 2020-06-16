NOPE NOPE NOPE
Americans Should ‘Get Over’ White Privilege and Recognize It as ‘White Blessing’ Says Megachurch Pastor – To Outrage
Atlanta megachurch pastor Louie Giglio in under fire for advocating that Americans should “get over” the negative concept of “white privilege” and recognize it as “white blessings.”
Hosting what he called “an honest conversation about race and the Church” on Sunday with Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy and Christian hip-hop recording artist and music executive Lecrae, Giglio advocated for changing the term “white privilege” to make it less offensive to white Americans who “don’t want somebody telling them to check their privilege” (video below.)
Giglio suggested, “let’s get over the phrase” of “white privilege.”
“I think maybe a great thing for me is to call it ‘white blessing,'” Giglio declared. “That I’m living in the blessing of the curse that happened generationally that allowed me to grow up in Atlanta.”
“I feel like on the inside of the church we’re fighting this historical context,” Giglio told Lecrae and Cathy. “In other words, we love the blessing of the cross, but we don’t love to sit in it and realize this is what God’s asking me to do, to die to myself, and to live for him, whatever context that’s going to look like for me.”
“I want to flip that upside down because I think the other side of it is true with our nation’s history,” he continued. “We understand the curse that was slavery, white people do, and we say ‘that was bad,’ but we miss the blessing of slavery that it actually built up the framework for the world that white people live in and lived in.”
Giglio is no stranger to controversy. In 2013 he was forced to pull out of delivering President Barack Obama’s second inaugural benediction after a homophobic sermon he had delivered years earlier was discovered. In it he proclaimed that “homosexuals” will not go to heaven unless they are “cured” of homosexuality by accepting Jesus.
Pastor Louie Giglio, rapper Lecrae and Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy “had an honest conversation about race and the Church” on June 14.
Here’s an example of why words and their meanings matter.
“White Privilege” vs. “White Blessings” pic.twitter.com/VkSP6RP0t1
— Nicola A. Menzie (@namenzie) June 16, 2020
Lecrae responded by saying “the idea that you have the ability to dismiss” white privilege “is a privilege. You have the ability to not think about it. I cannot change my skin tone.”
I’m actually okay with @lecrae response to the white blessing comments
He said even trying to switch the words is apart of white folks privilege pic.twitter.com/vJxCY6Zno2
— Black Soulutions (@MrRoscoes) June 16, 2020
On Facebook Giglio responded to the criticism.
“Not a great choice of words. I failed. Trying to help my demographic move forward. But failed.”
Meanwhile, on social media many expressed anger at Giglio, with some noting that to call white privilege “white blessings” falsely suggests that white privilege is ordained or blessed by God.
Using the term “white blessing” instead of “white privilege” erases reality. “White blessing” implies that white advantages in society are ordained by God and allows white people to absolve themselves of responsibility for their own creation and perpetuation of white supremacy. https://t.co/uCzsnRKVIV
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 16, 2020
I did not have trying to rebrand ⚪ privilege as white blessing on my “honest conversation about race” bingo card. It’s not a blessing to be the beneficiaries/perpetuators of a ⚪ supremacist society. That suggests it’s serendipitous when our country is designed that way. https://t.co/0JqiDKkWi4
— BlackWomenViews (@blackwomenviews) June 16, 2020
That white man said he lived in the blessings of slavery. I would’ve flipped all that shit over.
— Karlous Miller (@KarlousM) June 16, 2020
The idea that we should stop calling the reality “white privilege” by that name b/c it offends some white people and should instead call it “white blessing” as Giglio suggests is so deeply frustrating & exhausting that it literally makes my soul ache.pic.twitter.com/WFgHLizmTR
— Kyle J. Howard (@KyleJamesHoward) June 16, 2020
White privilege is wanting to rebrand something as white blessing because white fragility makes white people not want to hear about white privilege. Yeah, the concept is supposed to make you uncomfortable because the reality is uncomfortable.
— BethEBanana🍌 (@hithisisbanana) June 16, 2020
PS- It’s incredibly dangerous to normalize white privilege as white blessing. It makes something that inflicts results in systemic abuse and oppression of others sound almost delightful; that perpetuates ⚪ supremacy even further. Stop prioritizing your comfort over our survival.
— BlackWomenViews (@blackwomenviews) June 16, 2020
Changing white privilege to white blessing is white privilege. God is not in it. I say this w/ grace but in truth. Slavery was so painful that this generation is still patching up the wounds from the sin of white supremacy, past & present. The exact opposite of “white blessing”
— Katherine M White (@kwhitewrites) June 16, 2020
Trump: ‘I Think the Concept of Chokeholds Sounds So Innocent So Perfect’
President Donald Trump is weighing in on critical issues in the national conversation, by defending police chokeholds as “innocent,” “perfect,” and at times necessary, while suggesting that perhaps they should be banned, yet offering hypothetical examples of when they are necessary. He also says the nationwide protests against the killing of George Floyd, by a white police officer who pressed his knee into the unarmed, handcuffed, Black man’s neck for nearly nine minutes, are not only “unnecessary,” but “riots.”
“I think the concept of chokeholds sounds so innocent so perfect,” Trump told Fox News host Harris Faulkner in a pre-recorded interview that aired Friday afternoon, “and then you realize if it’s a one-on-one now if it’s a two-on-one that’s a little bit of a different story – depending – depending on the toughness and strength, you know we’re talking about toughness and strength, we are talking there’s a physical thing here also.”
“But if a police officer is in a bad scuffle, and he’s got somebody in a chokehold –”
“What if it’s a one-on-one?” Faulkner interjected.
“Yeah – and that does happen, that does happen,” Trump replied. “So you have to be careful. With that being said, it would be, I think, very good thing that generally speaking, it should be ended.”
Countless people, especially Black men, have died at the hands of a police chokehold.
“Sometimes if you’re alone and you’re fighting somebody, it’s tough … we have some real bad people” — Trump defends police chokeholds pic.twitter.com/DZfjT5isFU
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 12, 2020
In a different part of the interview Trump described the nationwide demonstrations that have been going on for nearly three full weeks as “riots,” calling them “unnecessary,” while making the case for why he should be re-elected.
Trump begins interview with Harris Faulkner by characterizing George Floyd protests as “riots” and “unnecessary” pic.twitter.com/Ir8HyeZpMx
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 12, 2020
Trump Tries to Spin US Having More Coronavirus Cases as ‘Badge of Honor’
As the U.S. speeds ahead toward the stunning milestone of 100,000 coronavirus deaths President Donald Trump is trying to spin America’s first place status in the number of coronavirus cases as a “badge of honor.”
“We lead in cases – that’s ’cause we have more testing than anybody else. So we test more than anybody else,” Trump said on Tuesday. “So we have 14 million tests, and Germany if they do 2 million tests that’s a lot, and others are doing 1 million. So if you’re testing 14 million people, you’re going to find many more cases.”
“Many of these people aren’t very sick, but they still go down as a case,” Trump continued. “So actually the number of cases – and we’re actually a much bigger country than most.”
“So when we have a lot of cases I don’t look at that as a bad thing. I look at that, in a certain respect, as being a good thing because it means our testing is much better,” Trump insisted. “I view it as a badge of honor.”
In reality, the U.S. currently is number one in coronavirus cases (1,565,921) and deaths (93,296.)
But the U.S. is not, despite what the President says or suggests, the number one county in terms of testing on a per capita basis.
In fact, on coronavirus testing per capita, the U.S. ranks a dismal 38th.
Watch:
Trump says the U.S. having the most COVID-19 cases in the world is "a badge of honor":
"I don't look at that as a bad thing. I look at that, in a certain respect, as being a good thing. Because it means our testing is much better." pic.twitter.com/1Q7vKt0ybx
— Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) May 19, 2020
‘Let It Be Fully Understood’: Trump Falsely Claims Only He Can Re-Open the Country – Not the Governors
President Donald Trump has just unleashed a dramatic claim – some might call it a threat – that only he can re-open the country, after the vast majority of governors issued stay at home orders to protect the public from the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump says he will consult with the governors, who he falsely suggested over the weekend were not doing enough testing, but will decide soon when to rescind the executive orders of the nation’s governors. (States are not responsible for testing, the federal government is.)
“For the purpose of creating conflict and confusion, some in the Fake News Media are saying that it is the Governors decision to open up the states, not that of the President of the United States & the Federal Government. Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect,” Trump tweeted late Monday morning.
The President is incorrect.
“It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons,” he continued, without naming any. “With that being said, the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue. A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly!”
Any decision to order the states to re-open soon could be met with lawsuits, and will be met with nationwide outrage.
While some claim the coronavirus “curve” is under control, the only reason the reported deaths are in the tens of thousands and not hundreds of thousands is governors’ orders to stay at home.
Many coronavirus deaths are not being reported, and testing is at a bare minimum.
Trump has been pushing for weeks to re-open the country, and waited months to respond to the many reports warning of an impending pandemic.
