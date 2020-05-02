News
North Korean Nukes: Why Trump Suddenly Doesn’t Want to Talk About His Buddy Kim Jong-un’s Health
North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un allegedly reappeared in public yesterday — at the ribbon cutting of a fertilizer plant — after being MIA for 20 days following rumors of him being “gravely ill” after heart surgery.
Trump confusingly said Monday evening, “I do know how he’s doing, relatively speaking,” and “I hope he’s fine,” before stating, “I can’t tell you, [but] yes, I do have a very good idea… I just wish him well. You’ll probably be hearing in the not too distant future.”
Two years ago, Trump said of himself and Kim, “The relationship is very good. He likes me. I like him. Some people say, ‘Oh, you shouldn’t like him.’ I said, ‘Why shouldn’t I like him?’ I like him. We get along great. We’ll see what happens.” His comments made sense considering his admiration for strongman leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Philippines’ Rodrigo Duterte.
But Trump was far terser and much less chummy about Kim Friday evening though. When asked about Kim’s health shortly before the North Korean leader’s reappearance, Trump said, “I’d rather not comment on it yet. We’ll have something to say about it at the appropriate time.” It was a rather short reply for a guy who has boasted about re-kindling warm relations between the U.S. and the Stalinist dictatorship.
Trump could just be choosing his words carefully now because Margaret Croy, an expert on East Asian nuclear proliferation, has said North Korea’s fertilizer plants could actually help the country create nuclear materials by extracting uranium from phosphoric acids.
If so, then Trump’s newfound silence about Kim may underscore Trump’s failure to achieve his Sept. 27, 2017 goal of North Korea’s “complete denuclearization.”
Quick history recap: After nearly two years of saber-rattling — with Trump tightening sanctions and cutting off humanitarian aid while Kim tested missiles towards Japan, South Korea, and Russia — Trump met with Kim in a June 2018 Singapore summit. There, Trump declared Kim “an honorable partner,” despite Kim murdering his own half-brother, his own uncle, American student Otto Warmbier and using secret camps to work, torture, and starve political dissenters and their families.
Thinking the U.S. could get more with honey than vinegar, Trump furthered his historic ambitions with Kim in late June 2019 by meeting him North Korea — a U.S. presidential first. By then, Trump said he wasn’t in a rush to rid the country of its nukes; he later tweeted that it was no longer a threat, though he didn’t say why.
Despite their agreements to restart nuke negotiations, nothing has materialized since.
Even though Trump and Kim “fell in love” after meeting, bringing the two closer than any U.S. and North Korean leader ever have been, and even though North Korea hasn’t launched a missile or conducted a nuclear test since fall of 2017, Trump knows he hasn’t de-neutralized Kim as a regional threat. In fact, as recently as a year ago, Kim was busy rebuilding a long-range rocket test site.
So now, as Kim’s first public appearance in two weeks hints at his continuing nuclear ambitions, it highlights Trump’s failure to secure a North Korean peace declaration or nuclear ban — something no American president has been able to do — effectively undermining his persona as a dealmaker and showing just how little he has actually achieved with his new friend.
Michael Cohen’s Early Prison Release Mysteriously Nixed Days After Trump Became ‘Visibly Agitated’ He Was Getting Sprung
Just days after President Donald Trump became “visibly agitated” to learn his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen would be getting an early release from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic – and that Cohen was writing a tell-all book about his former boss’ exploits – the early release directive has been cancelled.
Not only will Cohen now have to serve the remainder of his three-year sentence in jail, an attorney for President Trump has sent him a letter demanding he cease and desist writing the memoir.
Trump Organization attorney Charles Harder has notified Cohen he signed a non-disclosure agreement and, according to Harder, he is prohibited “from disclosing certain information about the president, his family and the company,” ABC reports.
Two weeks ago, ABC News reports, “the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) had notified Cohen that he would be released early from prison due to the COVID-19 outbreak,” according to Cohen’s attorney Roger Adler.
Attorney General Bill Barr had directed the Bureau of Prisons “to expedite the release of eligible inmates to combat the outbreak in federal lockups around the country,” The Daily News adds.
It’s unclear why Cohen’s early release was halted.
Watch: Joe Biden on Tara Reade Sexual Assault Allegations – ‘I’m Saying Unequivocally. It Is Not True, Never Happened’
Former Vice President Joe Biden “unequivocally” denies allegations of sexual assault made by a former staffer Tara Reade, which she says took place in 1993.
“No. I’m saying unequivocally. It is not true, it never, never happened,” Biden, now the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate, told MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski.
In a statement Biden released Friday morning, he requested the National Archives, which houses his Senate records, to release Reade’s complaint, which she claims to have filed.
“I am requesting that the Secretary of the Senate ask the (National) Archives to identify any record of the complaint she alleges she filed and make available to the press any such document. If there was ever any such complaint, the record will be there.”
Brzezinski pressed Biden on releasing records of any other allegations. He said any allegations in the National Archives made by anyone should be released.
The former Vice President added he doesn’t not believe there are any other allegations, nor does he believe there is one filed by Reade. He also said there are no NDAs.
Watch:
BRZEZINSKI: Are you confident there is nothing?
BIDEN: I’m confident there is nothing…If there is a complaint, that’s where it would be [at the Nat. Archives], that’s where it would be filed. And if it’s there, put it out, but I have never seen it. No one has that I’m aware of. pic.twitter.com/PjDVt4aDlv
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) May 1, 2020
Trump Pushed Intel Agencies to Prove Coronavirus Was Made in a Lab in China – His DNI, a Top Loyalist, Just Refused
President Donald Trump has been eager to prove a right wing conspiracy theory supported by some of the top Republicans in D.C., that the novel coronavirus responsible now for more than 61,000 American deaths was literally “made in China,” a government laboratory in Wuhan.
Trump’s goal: a “political weapon” and another target to take the blame for his mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump’s acting Director of National Intelligence, Ambassador Richard Grenell, a top Trump loyalist some say was installed into the position for that reason, just said no.
“The Intelligence Community also concurs with the wide scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was not manmade or genetically modified,” an official statement from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence reads.
“The IC will continue to rigorously examine emerging information and intelligence to determine whether the outbreak began through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan.”
This statement from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence states clearly that #COVID19 “originated in China.”
It goes on: “The Intelligence Community also concurs with the wide scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was not manmade or genetically modified.” pic.twitter.com/qQqvCKV1ch
— David Priess (@DavidPriess) April 30, 2020
