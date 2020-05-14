AMERICAN IDIOT
‘We Like It the Old Way’: Trump Mocks Social Distancing, Denounces Testing as ‘Overrated’ in Pennsylvania Speech
President Donald Trump flew to Allentown, Pennsylvania Thursday afternoon, where he visited the Owens & Minor medical supply facility, which makes personal protective equipment. As usual he delivered a speech and as usual, he undercut the CDC guidelines designed to keep Americans safe from the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
During his speech the President mocked and disparaged social distancing efforts and all but denounced testing, seeing both as remnants signaling the pandemic is still present. (In fact, the “curve” is flattening, but in comparison to many other countries, is not really going down.)
“Thank you, all that social distancing,” Trump sarcastically told his audience as he stood in front of stacks of boxes of PPE. “You people all spread out – six feet. That’s pretty impressive.”
“But we like it the old way,” Trump continued, as if to admonish himself for praising the audience for literally taking life-saving measures. “A little bit better, don’t we?”
“We’ll be back, we’ll be back to that soon, I think, I really believe it.”
Trump began his remarks in Pennsylvania by disparaging social distancing pic.twitter.com/N8LdXi5icu
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 14, 2020
Later during his speech, which was an official White House taxpayer-funded trip yet laced with partisan rhetoric including attacks on his presumptive opponent, Joe Biden, and the press, Trump disparaged the very idea of coronavirus testing.
“And we have the best test, tests two months ago didn’t even exist. Our great companies came up with things, Abbott Laboratories and so many others, they came up with things that – Roche – they came up with things that nobody even believes,” Trump bragged.
“So we have the best testing in the world,” he continued, changing from “tests” to “testing.”
“It could be that testing’s frankly,” he said, taking a long pause, “ah, overrated?”
“Maybe it is overrated. But whenever they start yelling, ‘We want more, we want more’ – ’cause they don’t want to give you credit, then we do more, and they say, ‘We want more.'”
“But we have the greatest testing in the world. But what we want is we want to get rid (clip ends).”
Here’s Trump saying that coronavirus testing might be “overrated” pic.twitter.com/4I36rRr7V5
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 14, 2020
Trump went on to claim, “we have more cases than anywhere in the world. But why? Because we do more testing.”
That is a lie. The United States, due to President Trump’s refusal to ensure there were enough tests early in the pandemic, has more cases and more deaths than any country on earth. On a per capita basis the U.S. ranks 38th in testing, and 13th in deaths, where number one is the worst. And the U.S. is getting worse. Two weeks ago the United States ranked 16th in deaths, out of 214 countries and other localities.
Seeming to be unable to differentiate between actual cases and statistics, Trump went on to explain why he opposes testing.
“When you test, you have a case. When you test, you find something is wrong with people. If we didn’t do any testing we would have very few cases.”
Watch:
TRUMP: “When you test, you have a case. When you test, you find something is wrong with people. If we didn’t do any testing we would have very few cases.” pic.twitter.com/tEX1uXQbmp
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 14, 2020
NSA Letter Exposes Rand Paul’s Flailing, Failed Attempt to Take Down Biden With Conspiracy Theory ‘Unmasking’
U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) is trying take “credit” and position himself as the man who got released a list of Obama officials who may have requested the unmasking of a government official snagged in Intelligence intercepts. That official turned out to be Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, who pleaded twice to lying to the FBI and served as a paid, unregistered foreign agent to Turkey while working for the Trump transition team.
Unmasking, by the way, is not only legal, but done more than 10,000 times a year.
Sen. Paul is also suggesting he will get the Director of National Intelligence (Acting), Richard Grenell, to testify about the list before the Senate.
He won’t.
In fact, what he’s asserting is false – and a top national security lawyer, and an NSA letter to DNI Grenell prove it.
Here’s what just happened.
Senator Paul tried stirring up the Internet at 2:38 PM:
🚨 Wow! I just received some shocking news! Will announce shortly
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 13, 2020
2:52 PM:
Paul, who engages in conspiracy theories and pushes false information from his seat in the Senate, posted this tweet apparently knowing it was all-but-a-lie:
Yesterday I wrote to DNI @RichardGrenell requesting the names of those who were involved in Gen Flynn’s unmasking. Today I received the shocking reply that @JoeBiden and many others knew! What did President Obama know? I am inviting DNI Grenell to testify next week in the Senate pic.twitter.com/IHpGjeVWwM
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 13, 2020
Here’s why – he knew DNI Grenell would not be appearing before the Senate, but it makes him sound powerful to say he’s asked him to:
A source familiar with the invitation tells @Acosta Grenell is not expected to testify and Paul’s office was notified of that decision. https://t.co/JiZkDOaLye
— Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) May 13, 2020
Here’s Paul continuing his hoodwinking – 3:21 PM – why specifically target Biden? This is false, also, but it’s great fodder for Trump’s MAGA KAG crowd who don’t know or care what unmasking is.
Declassified documents reveal V.P. Biden ordered the unmasking of General Flynn’s private conversation.
Anyone think that Biden might have abused his power to go after a political opponent…
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 13, 2020
Here’s a top national security lawyer explaining why Paul is wrong:
I know it’s tough for you to understand these things but they would not know whose name was going to be unmasked. It says “Individual 1”, not “totally Michael Flynn but you didn’t hear it from us”, when the name is still masked. https://t.co/AhuVLidm2u
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 13, 2020
More circus tweeting – 3:23 PM:
The Senate must immediately hold hearings on this! Clapper, Comey, Brennan and even Biden owe it to the American people. They should testify under oath. What did the former president know?
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 13, 2020
So, as it turns out, Grenell requested the unmasking information 10 days ago – which puts a huge hole in Paul’s attempt to grab “credit” for all this by suggesting he started it all yesterday.
Here’s the full document, revealing that Grenell personally requested this stuff from the NSA by email all of ten days ago. https://t.co/FRSHPqALxK pic.twitter.com/1ky7leWRy0
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) May 13, 2020
And here’s that top national security lawyer again, Bradley Moss, blowing more holes into Sen. Paul’s rantings:
Rand Paul clearly has no idea about EO 12333 and USSID 18.
Or the more than 30,000 unmasking requests submitted to NSA by the Trump Administration over the last 3 years. https://t.co/HdJlNrdG6q
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 13, 2020
Trump Flew to Battleground State to Tour Coronavirus Mask Factory. Sign Says ‘Face Mask Required.’ He Didn’t Wear One.
President Donald Trump boarded Air Force One Tuesday morning, and took off to the battleground state of Arizona, where he toured a Honeywell mask factory. Given they are manufacturing medical grade face masks, the signs in the plant read, “face mask required in this area.” Trump was wearing protective goggles, but no face mask.
Accompanying the President were his new Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and his new Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, along with other White House staffers. None wore masks. Nor were any practicing social distancing.
CNN’s Jim Acosta offered these photos, with a “face mask required in this area” note taped at the bottom.
Trump not wearing mask but goggles at Honeywell facility. Other aides not wearing masks at all. Sign in facility says “face mask required in this area.” pic.twitter.com/Uq7Fr2ioeS
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 5, 2020
Employees just feet away involved in the manufacture of the masks were wearing them as required.
As Trump was shown the mask manufacturing the factory’s sound system was playing “Live and Let Die.”
They are also, somewhat inappropriately, blasting 'Live and let die' over the factory sound system pic.twitter.com/A11qkUla2F
— Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) May 5, 2020
Pence: ‘I Don’t Have the Coronavirus’ So It’s OK I Was the Only One at the Mayo Clinic Not Wearing a Mask
Vice President Mike Pence is defending his decision to not wear a face mask, insisting he has tested negative for coronavirus. Video of him visiting Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic and being the only one in the entire building not wearing a face mask went viral, as did massive nationwide criticism. Pence also ignored social distancing guidelines, but managed to give the “thumbs up”sign (photo) as he left.
“As vice president of the United States, I’m tested for the coronavirus on a regular basis, and everyone who is around me is tested for the coronavirus,” Pence told reporters on why he ignored CDC guidelines, The Washington Post reports.
“Since I don’t have the coronavirus, I thought it’d be a good opportunity for me to be here, to be able to speak to these researchers these incredible health-care personnel and look them in the eye and say thank you,” Pence added.
That may or may not be true. The President and Vice President reportedly are tested once a week, but that does not mean he could not have been infected after being tested. Asymptomatic spread is a hallmark of this virus.
Pence also created a public relations nightmare for the Mayo Clinic. Initially, the renowned medical research facility posted a tweet saying it had informed the Vice President its policy is that everyone must wear a mask. It later deleted that tweet, and instead posted one thanking Pence for visiting. Both have created outrage, with many insisting the Vice President should not have been allowed to enter without wearing a mask.
Many have expressed outrage.
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace blasted Pence as a “mask truther” and “the kind of human being that repels me” in the supermarket.
Reporter Brian Karem’s remarks sum up what many are saying and thinking:
The statement from @VP speaks for itself on several levels, including but not limited to:
– it’s own arrogance
– ignorance
– privilege
– The fact he is often tested and most people can’t get tested once
– and the fact he apparently believes masks cover his eyes
— Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) April 28, 2020
