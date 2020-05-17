‘90,000 Americans Dead’: Eric Trump Slammed for Calling COVID-19 Crisis a Democratic Hoax That Will ‘Magically Disappear’

President Donald Trump’s younger adult son is being criticized for falsely claiming on national television that the COVID-19 crisis is a Democratic hoax that will “disappear” after the November presidential election. Eric Trump said that Democrats are hyping the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent conservatives from attending his father’s campaign re-election rallies.

“Listen, Biden loves this,” Eric Trump, a vice president at the Trump Organization, told Fox News host “Judge Jeanine” Pirro on Saturday night. “They think they’re taking away Donald Trump’s greatest tool, which is being able to go into an arena and fill it with 50,000 people every single time.”

Trump’s rallies do not have 50,000 people every single time, or most times, despite what the President and his family claim.

“So they will, and you watch, they’ll milk it every single day between now and November 3,” Eric Trump added.

“And guess what, after November 3, coronavirus will magically all of the sudden go away and disappear and everybody will be able to reopen.”

He also called the coronavirus pandemic “a very cognizant strategy that they’re trying to employ.”

