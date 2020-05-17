AMERICAN IDIOT
‘90,000 Americans Dead’: Eric Trump Slammed for Calling COVID-19 Crisis a Democratic Hoax That Will ‘Magically Disappear’
President Donald Trump’s younger adult son is being criticized for falsely claiming on national television that the COVID-19 crisis is a Democratic hoax that will “disappear” after the November presidential election. Eric Trump said that Democrats are hyping the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent conservatives from attending his father’s campaign re-election rallies.
“Listen, Biden loves this,” Eric Trump, a vice president at the Trump Organization, told Fox News host “Judge Jeanine” Pirro on Saturday night. “They think they’re taking away Donald Trump’s greatest tool, which is being able to go into an arena and fill it with 50,000 people every single time.”
Trump’s rallies do not have 50,000 people every single time, or most times, despite what the President and his family claim.
“So they will, and you watch, they’ll milk it every single day between now and November 3,” Eric Trump added.
“And guess what, after November 3, coronavirus will magically all of the sudden go away and disappear and everybody will be able to reopen.”
He also called the coronavirus pandemic “a very cognizant strategy that they’re trying to employ.”
Eric Trump on his dad being unable to hold rallies b/c of a pandemic that has killed nearly 90k Americans: “After Nov. 3, coronavirus will magically all of the sudden go away & disappear & everybody will be able to reopen. [Dems] are trying to deprive him of his greatest asset.” pic.twitter.com/9ZGQw9H3JC
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 17, 2020
Many were stunned and angered, given that 90,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus pandemic, a death toll that never had to be so high had Eric Trump’s father done his job.
If #COVID is such a “hoax”, invented to keep @realDonaldTrump from holding rallies…why wouldn’t @FoxNews have @JudgeJeanine & Eric Trump do this interview from their homes? Why not do a face-to-face interview in the studio? https://t.co/YQPBsmUUKI
— Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) May 17, 2020
90,000+ Americans are dead.
No one gives a shit that your Dad can’t get a quick dopamine boost from a modern-day KKK rally.
We care that our family and friends are at risk of dying because of your family’s incompetence. https://t.co/e9qBOwGd8j
— Millennial Politics (@MillenPolitics) May 17, 2020
So the deadly pandemic that’s ravaging the rest of the world is a Democratic trick to hurt his dad? https://t.co/gyeA37Wfvl
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) May 17, 2020
Eric, 90,000 people dead! No person with humanity loves this! We’re trying to save lives here. @JoeBiden will help solve this in Nov. But, because daddy screwed up this from the very beginning, we’ve 90,000 dead. Only your creepy inhuman family says this is plot to destroy daddy
— Jody Alford (@JodyAlford17) May 17, 2020
This is INSANE. The Dems have hyped up COVID-19 to keep his dad from holding rallies?
There are 90K dead and climbing. The entire WORLD is grappling with this pandemic.
And @EricTrump thinks it’s all about keeping his dad from holding rallies?!?https://t.co/BFbFiYDNx7
— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) May 17, 2020
90,000 Americans dead in 2 months! 100,000 by June 1st!!!!!!! @realDonaldTrump son Eric still lying talking about a hoax! You cannot lie away the deaths of people love ones that Trump administration and @GOP is responsible for! #WeSeeYou #SufferingDeath https://t.co/lF2I5WeyXp
— I’mthatgirl62 (@CBarnes54780485) May 17, 2020
Hey @realDonaldTrump yesterday your idiot son #EricTrump suggested #Coronavirus is a ‘Dem hoax’ created to stop your rallies & that it’ll “magically disappear” after Nov 3. Today your HHS Secty #AlexAzar said that’s all bullshit. Just more #Trump chaos… pic.twitter.com/0tFZKm4q19
— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) May 17, 2020
Spoiled brat Eric Trump just dismissed the deaths of 90,000 Americans, the sorrow of their families, the heroic work of front line workers as a “hoax”, all to hamper his father’s reelection bid. For the Trump’s it’s always about them, them, them!
— MizQue (@MizQue) May 17, 2020
Are you fucking nuts , Eric? No really, people are fricken dying.. it’s close to 90,000 Americans Dead and you want DADDY DEAREST TO GO BACK TO DOING his goddamn #HateRally schtick? Oh boo hoo little Boy, get out of here! #COVID19 kills Republicans and Democrats alike.
— Marilyn Holtz🆘🙏🏻❤️🇺🇸✊🌊 (@MagicalMerlin50) May 17, 2020
Families should mail copies of their love ones obituaries who have died from COVID-19 to Eric Trump since he BELIEVES the virus is a hoax
— ABlackWomanWhoDontGiveAF*ck (@battletested5) May 17, 2020
Fox News needs to ask Eric Trump some actual questions. Otherwise it’s just an infomercial.
Here are good ones to start: why are funeral homes overwhelmed with deaths if this is a hoax? Why are sympathy cards in such short supply? Is the entire world in on the hoax? https://t.co/Q6qbghzuyF
— (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) May 17, 2020
Hey, if the virus is a hoax, why is Eric Trump sheltering at home?https://t.co/6zADwGqzoe
— Richard Rosendall (@RickRosendall) May 17, 2020
‘We Like It the Old Way’: Trump Mocks Social Distancing, Denounces Testing as ‘Overrated’ in Pennsylvania Speech
President Donald Trump flew to Allentown, Pennsylvania Thursday afternoon, where he visited the Owens & Minor medical supply facility, which makes personal protective equipment. As usual he delivered a speech and as usual, he undercut the CDC guidelines designed to keep Americans safe from the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
During his speech the President mocked and disparaged social distancing efforts and all but denounced testing, seeing both as remnants signaling the pandemic is still present. (In fact, the “curve” is flattening, but in comparison to many other countries, is not really going down.)
“Thank you, all that social distancing,” Trump sarcastically told his audience as he stood in front of stacks of boxes of PPE. “You people all spread out – six feet. That’s pretty impressive.”
“But we like it the old way,” Trump continued, as if to admonish himself for praising the audience for literally taking life-saving measures. “A little bit better, don’t we?”
“We’ll be back, we’ll be back to that soon, I think, I really believe it.”
Trump began his remarks in Pennsylvania by disparaging social distancing pic.twitter.com/N8LdXi5icu
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 14, 2020
Later during his speech, which was an official White House taxpayer-funded trip yet laced with partisan rhetoric including attacks on his presumptive opponent, Joe Biden, and the press, Trump disparaged the very idea of coronavirus testing.
“And we have the best test, tests two months ago didn’t even exist. Our great companies came up with things, Abbott Laboratories and so many others, they came up with things that – Roche – they came up with things that nobody even believes,” Trump bragged.
“So we have the best testing in the world,” he continued, changing from “tests” to “testing.”
“It could be that testing’s frankly,” he said, taking a long pause, “ah, overrated?”
“Maybe it is overrated. But whenever they start yelling, ‘We want more, we want more’ – ’cause they don’t want to give you credit, then we do more, and they say, ‘We want more.'”
“But we have the greatest testing in the world. But what we want is we want to get rid (clip ends).”
Here’s Trump saying that coronavirus testing might be “overrated” pic.twitter.com/4I36rRr7V5
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 14, 2020
Trump went on to claim, “we have more cases than anywhere in the world. But why? Because we do more testing.”
That is a lie. The United States, due to President Trump’s refusal to ensure there were enough tests early in the pandemic, has more cases and more deaths than any country on earth. On a per capita basis the U.S. ranks 38th in testing, and 13th in deaths, where number one is the worst. And the U.S. is getting worse. Two weeks ago the United States ranked 16th in deaths, out of 214 countries and other localities.
Seeming to be unable to differentiate between actual cases and statistics, Trump went on to explain why he opposes testing.
“When you test, you have a case. When you test, you find something is wrong with people. If we didn’t do any testing we would have very few cases.”
Watch:
TRUMP: “When you test, you have a case. When you test, you find something is wrong with people. If we didn’t do any testing we would have very few cases.” pic.twitter.com/tEX1uXQbmp
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 14, 2020
NSA Letter Exposes Rand Paul’s Flailing, Failed Attempt to Take Down Biden With Conspiracy Theory ‘Unmasking’
U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) is trying take “credit” and position himself as the man who got released a list of Obama officials who may have requested the unmasking of a government official snagged in Intelligence intercepts. That official turned out to be Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, who pleaded twice to lying to the FBI and served as a paid, unregistered foreign agent to Turkey while working for the Trump transition team.
Unmasking, by the way, is not only legal, but done more than 10,000 times a year.
Sen. Paul is also suggesting he will get the Director of National Intelligence (Acting), Richard Grenell, to testify about the list before the Senate.
He won’t.
In fact, what he’s asserting is false – and a top national security lawyer, and an NSA letter to DNI Grenell prove it.
Here’s what just happened.
Senator Paul tried stirring up the Internet at 2:38 PM:
? Wow! I just received some shocking news! Will announce shortly
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 13, 2020
2:52 PM:
Paul, who engages in conspiracy theories and pushes false information from his seat in the Senate, posted this tweet apparently knowing it was all-but-a-lie:
Yesterday I wrote to DNI @RichardGrenell requesting the names of those who were involved in Gen Flynn’s unmasking. Today I received the shocking reply that @JoeBiden and many others knew! What did President Obama know? I am inviting DNI Grenell to testify next week in the Senate pic.twitter.com/IHpGjeVWwM
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 13, 2020
Here’s why – he knew DNI Grenell would not be appearing before the Senate, but it makes him sound powerful to say he’s asked him to:
A source familiar with the invitation tells @Acosta Grenell is not expected to testify and Paul’s office was notified of that decision. https://t.co/JiZkDOaLye
— Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) May 13, 2020
Here’s Paul continuing his hoodwinking – 3:21 PM – why specifically target Biden? This is false, also, but it’s great fodder for Trump’s MAGA KAG crowd who don’t know or care what unmasking is.
Declassified documents reveal V.P. Biden ordered the unmasking of General Flynn’s private conversation.
Anyone think that Biden might have abused his power to go after a political opponent…
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 13, 2020
Here’s a top national security lawyer explaining why Paul is wrong:
I know it’s tough for you to understand these things but they would not know whose name was going to be unmasked. It says “Individual 1”, not “totally Michael Flynn but you didn’t hear it from us”, when the name is still masked. https://t.co/AhuVLidm2u
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 13, 2020
More circus tweeting – 3:23 PM:
The Senate must immediately hold hearings on this! Clapper, Comey, Brennan and even Biden owe it to the American people. They should testify under oath. What did the former president know?
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 13, 2020
So, as it turns out, Grenell requested the unmasking information 10 days ago – which puts a huge hole in Paul’s attempt to grab “credit” for all this by suggesting he started it all yesterday.
Here’s the full document, revealing that Grenell personally requested this stuff from the NSA by email all of ten days ago. https://t.co/FRSHPqALxK pic.twitter.com/1ky7leWRy0
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) May 13, 2020
And here’s that top national security lawyer again, Bradley Moss, blowing more holes into Sen. Paul’s rantings:
Rand Paul clearly has no idea about EO 12333 and USSID 18.
Or the more than 30,000 unmasking requests submitted to NSA by the Trump Administration over the last 3 years. https://t.co/HdJlNrdG6q
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 13, 2020
Trump Flew to Battleground State to Tour Coronavirus Mask Factory. Sign Says ‘Face Mask Required.’ He Didn’t Wear One.
President Donald Trump boarded Air Force One Tuesday morning, and took off to the battleground state of Arizona, where he toured a Honeywell mask factory. Given they are manufacturing medical grade face masks, the signs in the plant read, “face mask required in this area.” Trump was wearing protective goggles, but no face mask.
Accompanying the President were his new Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and his new Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, along with other White House staffers. None wore masks. Nor were any practicing social distancing.
CNN’s Jim Acosta offered these photos, with a “face mask required in this area” note taped at the bottom.
Trump not wearing mask but goggles at Honeywell facility. Other aides not wearing masks at all. Sign in facility says “face mask required in this area.” pic.twitter.com/Uq7Fr2ioeS
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 5, 2020
Employees just feet away involved in the manufacture of the masks were wearing them as required.
As Trump was shown the mask manufacturing the factory’s sound system was playing “Live and Let Die.”
They are also, somewhat inappropriately, blasting 'Live and let die' over the factory sound system pic.twitter.com/A11qkUla2F
— Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) May 5, 2020
