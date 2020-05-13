AMERICAN IDIOT
NSA Letter Exposes Rand Paul’s Flailing, Failed Attempt to Take Down Biden With Conspiracy Theory ‘Unmasking’
U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) is trying take “credit” and position himself as the man who got released a list of Obama officials who may have requested the unmasking of a government official snagged in Intelligence intercepts. That official turned out to be Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, who pleaded twice to lying to the FBI and served as a paid, unregistered foreign agent to Turkey while working for the Trump transition team.
Unmasking, by the way, is not only legal, but done more than 10,000 times a year.
Sen. Paul is also suggesting he will get the Director of National Intelligence (Acting), Richard Grenell, to testify about the list before the Senate.
He won’t.
In fact, what he’s asserting is false – and a top national security lawyer, and an NSA letter to DNI Grenell prove it.
Here’s what just happened.
Senator Paul tried stirring up the Internet at 2:38 PM:
🚨 Wow! I just received some shocking news! Will announce shortly
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 13, 2020
2:52 PM:
Paul, who engages in conspiracy theories and pushes false information from his seat in the Senate, posted this tweet apparently knowing it was all-but-a-lie:
Yesterday I wrote to DNI @RichardGrenell requesting the names of those who were involved in Gen Flynn’s unmasking. Today I received the shocking reply that @JoeBiden and many others knew! What did President Obama know? I am inviting DNI Grenell to testify next week in the Senate pic.twitter.com/IHpGjeVWwM
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 13, 2020
Here’s why – he knew DNI Grenell would not be appearing before the Senate, but it makes him sound powerful to say he’s asked him to:
A source familiar with the invitation tells @Acosta Grenell is not expected to testify and Paul’s office was notified of that decision. https://t.co/JiZkDOaLye
— Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) May 13, 2020
Here’s Paul continuing his hoodwinking – 3:21 PM – why specifically target Biden? This is false, also, but it’s great fodder for Trump’s MAGA KAG crowd who don’t know or care what unmasking is.
Declassified documents reveal V.P. Biden ordered the unmasking of General Flynn’s private conversation.
Anyone think that Biden might have abused his power to go after a political opponent…
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 13, 2020
Here’s a top national security lawyer explaining why Paul is wrong:
I know it’s tough for you to understand these things but they would not know whose name was going to be unmasked. It says “Individual 1”, not “totally Michael Flynn but you didn’t hear it from us”, when the name is still masked. https://t.co/AhuVLidm2u
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 13, 2020
More circus tweeting – 3:23 PM:
The Senate must immediately hold hearings on this! Clapper, Comey, Brennan and even Biden owe it to the American people. They should testify under oath. What did the former president know?
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 13, 2020
So, as it turns out, Grenell requested the unmasking information 10 days ago – which puts a huge hole in Paul’s attempt to grab “credit” for all this by suggesting he started it all yesterday.
Here’s the full document, revealing that Grenell personally requested this stuff from the NSA by email all of ten days ago. https://t.co/FRSHPqALxK pic.twitter.com/1ky7leWRy0
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) May 13, 2020
And here’s that top national security lawyer again, Bradley Moss, blowing more holes into Sen. Paul’s rantings:
Rand Paul clearly has no idea about EO 12333 and USSID 18.
Or the more than 30,000 unmasking requests submitted to NSA by the Trump Administration over the last 3 years. https://t.co/HdJlNrdG6q
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 13, 2020
AMERICAN IDIOT
Trump Flew to Battleground State to Tour Coronavirus Mask Factory. Sign Says ‘Face Mask Required.’ He Didn’t Wear One.
President Donald Trump boarded Air Force One Tuesday morning, and took off to the battleground state of Arizona, where he toured a Honeywell mask factory. Given they are manufacturing medical grade face masks, the signs in the plant read, “face mask required in this area.” Trump was wearing protective goggles, but no face mask.
Accompanying the President were his new Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and his new Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, along with other White House staffers. None wore masks. Nor were any practicing social distancing.
CNN’s Jim Acosta offered these photos, with a “face mask required in this area” note taped at the bottom.
Trump not wearing mask but goggles at Honeywell facility. Other aides not wearing masks at all. Sign in facility says “face mask required in this area.” pic.twitter.com/Uq7Fr2ioeS
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 5, 2020
Employees just feet away involved in the manufacture of the masks were wearing them as required.
As Trump was shown the mask manufacturing the factory’s sound system was playing “Live and Let Die.”
They are also, somewhat inappropriately, blasting 'Live and let die' over the factory sound system pic.twitter.com/A11qkUla2F
— Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) May 5, 2020
AMERICAN IDIOT
Pence: ‘I Don’t Have the Coronavirus’ So It’s OK I Was the Only One at the Mayo Clinic Not Wearing a Mask
Vice President Mike Pence is defending his decision to not wear a face mask, insisting he has tested negative for coronavirus. Video of him visiting Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic and being the only one in the entire building not wearing a face mask went viral, as did massive nationwide criticism. Pence also ignored social distancing guidelines, but managed to give the “thumbs up”sign (photo) as he left.
“As vice president of the United States, I’m tested for the coronavirus on a regular basis, and everyone who is around me is tested for the coronavirus,” Pence told reporters on why he ignored CDC guidelines, The Washington Post reports.
“Since I don’t have the coronavirus, I thought it’d be a good opportunity for me to be here, to be able to speak to these researchers these incredible health-care personnel and look them in the eye and say thank you,” Pence added.
That may or may not be true. The President and Vice President reportedly are tested once a week, but that does not mean he could not have been infected after being tested. Asymptomatic spread is a hallmark of this virus.
Pence also created a public relations nightmare for the Mayo Clinic. Initially, the renowned medical research facility posted a tweet saying it had informed the Vice President its policy is that everyone must wear a mask. It later deleted that tweet, and instead posted one thanking Pence for visiting. Both have created outrage, with many insisting the Vice President should not have been allowed to enter without wearing a mask.
Many have expressed outrage.
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace blasted Pence as a “mask truther” and “the kind of human being that repels me” in the supermarket.
Reporter Brian Karem’s remarks sum up what many are saying and thinking:
The statement from @VP speaks for itself on several levels, including but not limited to:
– it’s own arrogance
– ignorance
– privilege
– The fact he is often tested and most people can’t get tested once
– and the fact he apparently believes masks cover his eyes
— Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) April 28, 2020
AMERICAN IDIOT
Trump Accidentally Admits Testing Is a Problem While Falsely Attacking Democrats for ‘Playing a Very Dangerous Game’
From the start of what would become the coronavirus pandemic President Donald Trump has worked to ensure desperately needed testing would not be conducted. Reports last month show not only did Trump not push HHS and the CDC to make testing a priority, he admitted he wanted as little testing as possible so the “numbers” would look good – and catapult him to re-election victory. Or so he thought.
Trump infamously also claimed anyone who wants a test can get one.
“Anybody that needs a test gets a test. We – they’re there. They have the tests. And the tests are beautiful,” the President lied on Match 7.
And now he’s lying once again.
Late Monday morning Trump falsely charged Democrats with “playing a very dangerous political game” by demanding a massive ramp up in testing. Trump wants the entire nation to re-open for business despite there being few if any safeguards in place that would prevent a surge in coronavirus infections, illnesses, and deaths if that happens.
Experts at Harvard say the U.S. needs increase testing to between 500,000 to 700,000 tests per day, while experts at MIT say three million tests per day must be performed and processed before it is safe to re-open the country.
Trump has repeatedly claimed there’s no problem with the testing, even bragging that the U.S. has tested more people than any other country while ignoring the fact that the U.S. has the third-highest population in the world.
What is important is number of tests per capita, and there the U.S. ranks a dismal 43rd or so.
But here’s the President accidentally admitting that testing is a problem, while trying to scorch the left (and medical experts, and the CDC) for wanting more ventilators that have been needed – so far.
“Last month all you heard from the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats was, ‘Ventilators, Ventilators, Ventilators.’ They screamed it loud & clear, & thought they had us cold, even though it was the State’s task,” he falsely claimed.
Claiming ventilators are the sole responsibility of the states is a lie, as is his assertion that the call for ventilators was made up to make the Trump administration appear unprepared. The numbers of ventilators needed were based on CDC projections.
“But everyone got their V’s, with many to spare. Now they scream, ‘Testing, Testing, Testing,’ again playing a very dangerous political game,” Trump accused, wrongly. Testing is the critical component that’s missing, and there’s no federal plan to fix it.
“States, not the Federal Government, should be doing the Testing,” Trump again charged, falsely. “But we will work with the Governors and get it done,” he added, admitting that it has not been done.
“This is easy compared to the fast production of thousands of complex Ventilators!”
Testing will not be easy, and is not a one-time act. Anyone can be tested one day, be negative, then get infected the next day.
Trump appears to not have considered any of the critical scenarios surrounding them management of the pandemic.
Related:
Trump Knew Coronavirus Could Be a Crisis but ‘Made Clear’ Lower Numbers ‘Were Better’ for His Re-Election: Report
Trump Tries to Discourage Coronavirus Testing: ‘We Don’t Want Everybody Taking This Test’ – ‘It’s Totally Unnecessary’
