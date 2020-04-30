‘Very Proud’: Trump Says US Coronavirus Deaths Per Capita Are ‘Very Strong’ – And That’s Very Bad

President Donald Trump stood in the East Room of the White House Thursday afternoon and declared he is “very proud” of his performance on the number of coronavirus deaths per capita. Trump announced that deaths per million are “very, very strong,” but he has no idea how right he is, because coronavirus deaths per capita in the U.S. are very, very high, and that’s very, very bad.

“I don’t think anybody’s done a better job, with testing, with ventilators, with all of the things that we’ve done, and our death totals, our numbers per million people, are really very very strong,” Trump bragged to the room who had come to hear him speak about caring for seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re very proud of the job we’ve done,” the President proclaimed.

Currently the U.S. coronavirus death toll stands at 63,827, the highest number of any country in the world. In deaths per million, which Trump bragged are “very very strong,” the U.S. ranks number 16 out of 214 countries. Number one is the worst. So there are currently 198 countries that are doing a better job in the deaths per capita, or deaths per million, measurement.

On testing, which Trump also declared no one else has done a better job, which is a bald-faced lie, the U.S. ranks number 43 out of 214. Number one is the best.

President Trump is either outright lying or has no understanding of this basic mathematical measurement. But this isn’t just math, it’s literally life and death.

Watch:

Trump today: “Our death totals, our numbers, per million people, are really very, very strong. We’re very proud of the job we’ve done.” Via CSPAN pic.twitter.com/gOi7DIJIQX — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 30, 2020

Note: Numbers and ranks current as of time of publication, subject to change. All data via Worldometers.