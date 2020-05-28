Connect with us

‘Show Us the Flynn Tapes or Buzz Off’: Dem Rep. Swalwell Destroys Trump’s Former DNI in Epic Twitter ‘Bloodbath’

Right now there is an online Twitter battle between California’s Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell and President Donald Trump’s former acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Richard Grenell.  Swalwell is winning, handily.

It all started last week when Rep. Swalwell said he didn’t trust Grenell, who was stepping down both as Trump’s Ambassador to Germany and as his acting DNI, after the Senate confirmed now-former Congressman John Ratcliffe. (Ratcliffe is legally ineligible to hold that position, but Senate Republicans confirmed him anyway.)

Grenell fought back:

And Swalwell slammed him for not doing his job, and taunted him for not releasing trump’s first National Security Advisor Mike Flynn’s transcripts/calls with Russian agents.

Grenell insisted the transcripts/calls would be released.

Swalwell waited. Grenell is no longer DNI (although he is joining the Trump re-election campaign.) Swalwell slammed Grenell. “Tick tock.”

And Swalwell hit back again, accusing Grenell of enabling the guy who spread “Russian propaganda” and “asked Russia to hack his opponent,” Donald Trump:

And then Swalwell schooled Grenell on actual facts, like Democrats were in the minority during the Russia investigations, and hit him with “show us the Flynn tapes or buzz off.”

More facts from Swalwell, facts the right likes to forget:

And this:

And more facts:

The battle is still going on.

Here’s what some are saying now that “Swalwell” is the top trending topic on Twitter right now:

 

