‘Show Us the Flynn Tapes or Buzz Off’: Dem Rep. Swalwell Destroys Trump’s Former DNI in Epic Twitter ‘Bloodbath’

Right now there is an online Twitter battle between California’s Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell and President Donald Trump’s former acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Richard Grenell. Swalwell is winning, handily.

It all started last week when Rep. Swalwell said he didn’t trust Grenell, who was stepping down both as Trump’s Ambassador to Germany and as his acting DNI, after the Senate confirmed now-former Congressman John Ratcliffe. (Ratcliffe is legally ineligible to hold that position, but Senate Republicans confirmed him anyway.)

Slight correction on your tweet: I trust FBI & Director Wray. I don’t trust @ODNIgov Directors @RichardGrenell or @RepRatcliffe. They’re the ones with the shovels burying evidence to protect @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/geMiY8sjIq — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 22, 2020

Grenell fought back:

I’m letting the public see more info. You are the one who worked to hide the information you didn’t like. You listened to multiple people in classified hearings say they had no evidence and yet go on TV and say the opposite. Transparency is now a must! https://t.co/C0pKnneuoh — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 22, 2020

And Swalwell slammed him for not doing his job, and taunted him for not releasing trump’s first National Security Advisor Mike Flynn’s transcripts/calls with Russian agents.

Thanks for showing up on Twitter. You never once came to brief the Intel Committee (First DNI Director who failed to do so). If you have nothing to hide, why don’t you release Flynn’s call with Russia? #ShowUsTheTape https://t.co/2CbV9O1xMA — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 22, 2020

Grenell insisted the transcripts/calls would be released.

Those are coming. It’s very important for the public to see ALL of them. For too long the public has been misled. Just compare your committee’s transcripts to your public statements! #troubling https://t.co/gzyNJuQJDY — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 22, 2020

Swalwell waited. Grenell is no longer DNI (although he is joining the Trump re-election campaign.) Swalwell slammed Grenell. “Tick tock.”

Tick tock. “Those are coming.” Well, you’re no longer director and the Flynn tapes never came. All you have to show for your work is the dirt on your boots from shoveling and burying evidence for @realDonaldTrump. #ShowUsTheTape https://t.co/ldYLn9LcQl — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 28, 2020

And Swalwell hit back again, accusing Grenell of enabling the guy who spread “Russian propaganda” and “asked Russia to hack his opponent,” Donald Trump:

The guy who spread “Russian propaganda” is the one who asked Russia to hack his opponent. It’s also the guy who said he believed Putin over the brave intelligence officers you betrayed. That guy is @realDonaldTrump. You chose to enable him. I choose to check him. https://t.co/ZgH2PHrXua — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 28, 2020

And then Swalwell schooled Grenell on actual facts, like Democrats were in the minority during the Russia investigations, and hit him with “show us the Flynn tapes or buzz off.”

Weaponize? History lesson: Democrats were in the minority for the Russia Investigation — it was a GOP-led investigation that allowed witnesses to not answer questions. And the Mueller investigation came from @realDonaldTrump’s appointees. So, show us the Flynn tapes or buzz off. https://t.co/H4AzYhAolv — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 28, 2020

More facts from Swalwell, facts the right likes to forget:

Did you read: — Manafort gave polling data to Russians — @realDonaldTrump lied about Trump Tower Moscow deal during the 2016 primary season — Jr. meeting with the Russians in Trump Tower — @realDonaldTrump asking Russia to hack @HillaryClinton Read it again. https://t.co/B4zrD0n9ej — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 28, 2020

And this:

This is so comical. The Republicans led the Russia investigation, which ended in March 2018. They chose to not release the transcripts. What on earth are you talking about? I’m worried about you. Lay off the Trump Kool-Aid. You’ve had too much. https://t.co/BVhEAS3Oya — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 28, 2020

And more facts:

We are making progress! You don’t dispute: ✅ Collusion evidence of Trump Tower mtg/Trump Tower Moscow ✅ Hundreds of Trump witness refusals to answer questions ✅ GOP controlled transcripts, didn’t release them ✅ You promised a Flynn tape, still haven’t shown it https://t.co/BCASeRNcxM — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 28, 2020

The battle is still going on.

Here’s what some are saying now that “Swalwell” is the top trending topic on Twitter right now:

