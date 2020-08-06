THIS IS HOW IT'S DONE
Biden Epically Destroys ‘Insecure Bully’ Trump After President Says He ‘Hurt God’: ‘My Faith Teaches Me to Love My Neighbor’
Joe Biden is hitting back – epically and eloquently – after President Donald Trump attacked the former vice president Thursday.
In what some mocked as a “deranged” rant from an Ohio tarmac Trump told supporters Biden has “No religion. No anything. Hurt the Bible. Hurt God. He’s against God.”
Thursday night the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee responded, with 301 words focused on his faith.
Biden is a devout and practicing Catholic. Trump has been attacking Biden’s faith all week. On Wednesday the president’s re-election campaign released an attack ad essentially mocking Biden praying. Some slammed the president for “anti-religious bigotry.”
In a post on Medium, Biden responded to Trump’s latest assault by writing, in part, “My faith teaches me to love my neighbor as I would myself, while President Trump only seeks to divide us.”
“My faith teaches me to care for the least among us, while President Trump seems to only be concerned about his gilded friends,” Biden continued. “My faith teaches me to welcome the stranger, while President Trump tears families apart. My faith teaches me to walk humbly, while President Trump teargassed peaceful protestors so he could walk over to a church for a photo op.”
Biden also called his Catholic faith, “the bedrock foundation of my life,” that “provided me comfort in moments of loss and tragedy,” and has “kept me grounded and humbled in times of triumph and joy.”
He also noted, “like the words of so many other insecure bullies, President Trump’s comments reveal more about him than they do about anyone else.”
Read Biden’s entire response here.
Watch: Powerful Viral Video Highlights How Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal ‘Got It Right’ and ‘Destroyed’ Bill Barr
Attorney General Bill Barr was unable to stand up to the scrutiny of Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee who questioned him for hours on Tuesday.
One prominent Democrat, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), was exceptionally strong in her line of questioning, as this powerful viral video from Really American PAC shows.
Jayapal, who is also the Co-Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, dissects the “real discrepancy” in how Barr reacts as Attorney General.
“When white men with swastikas storm a government building with guns, there is no need for the president to ‘activate’ you because they’re getting the president’s personal agenda done,” she tells Barr.
But when largely peaceful grassroots demonstrators protest police brutality, and systemic racism and injustice, she tells Barr, “you forcibly remove them with armed federal officers and pepper bombs.”
Watch:
NEW VIDEO: Rep. Jayapal was on fire today, and absolutely destroyed Bill Barr.
Retweet if you agree: #SheGotItRight pic.twitter.com/Z5BP2kjFP6
— Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) July 29, 2020
The video has been viewed 2 million times since midnight.
Really American is responsible for several videos highlighting President Donald Trump’s lies and fascism.
‘Show Us the Flynn Tapes or Buzz Off’: Dem Rep. Swalwell Destroys Trump’s Former DNI in Epic Twitter ‘Bloodbath’
Right now there is an online Twitter battle between California’s Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell and President Donald Trump’s former acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Richard Grenell. Swalwell is winning, handily.
It all started last week when Rep. Swalwell said he didn’t trust Grenell, who was stepping down both as Trump’s Ambassador to Germany and as his acting DNI, after the Senate confirmed now-former Congressman John Ratcliffe. (Ratcliffe is legally ineligible to hold that position, but Senate Republicans confirmed him anyway.)
Slight correction on your tweet: I trust FBI & Director Wray. I don’t trust @ODNIgov Directors @RichardGrenell or @RepRatcliffe. They’re the ones with the shovels burying evidence to protect @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/geMiY8sjIq
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 22, 2020
Grenell fought back:
I’m letting the public see more info. You are the one who worked to hide the information you didn’t like. You listened to multiple people in classified hearings say they had no evidence and yet go on TV and say the opposite. Transparency is now a must! https://t.co/C0pKnneuoh
— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 22, 2020
And Swalwell slammed him for not doing his job, and taunted him for not releasing trump’s first National Security Advisor Mike Flynn’s transcripts/calls with Russian agents.
Thanks for showing up on Twitter. You never once came to brief the Intel Committee (First DNI Director who failed to do so). If you have nothing to hide, why don’t you release Flynn’s call with Russia? #ShowUsTheTape https://t.co/2CbV9O1xMA
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 22, 2020
Grenell insisted the transcripts/calls would be released.
Those are coming. It’s very important for the public to see ALL of them. For too long the public has been misled. Just compare your committee’s transcripts to your public statements! #troubling https://t.co/gzyNJuQJDY
— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 22, 2020
Swalwell waited. Grenell is no longer DNI (although he is joining the Trump re-election campaign.) Swalwell slammed Grenell. “Tick tock.”
Tick tock. “Those are coming.” Well, you’re no longer director and the Flynn tapes never came. All you have to show for your work is the dirt on your boots from shoveling and burying evidence for @realDonaldTrump. #ShowUsTheTape https://t.co/ldYLn9LcQl
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 28, 2020
And Swalwell hit back again, accusing Grenell of enabling the guy who spread “Russian propaganda” and “asked Russia to hack his opponent,” Donald Trump:
The guy who spread “Russian propaganda” is the one who asked Russia to hack his opponent. It’s also the guy who said he believed Putin over the brave intelligence officers you betrayed. That guy is @realDonaldTrump. You chose to enable him. I choose to check him. https://t.co/ZgH2PHrXua
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 28, 2020
And then Swalwell schooled Grenell on actual facts, like Democrats were in the minority during the Russia investigations, and hit him with “show us the Flynn tapes or buzz off.”
Weaponize? History lesson: Democrats were in the minority for the Russia Investigation — it was a GOP-led investigation that allowed witnesses to not answer questions. And the Mueller investigation came from @realDonaldTrump’s appointees. So, show us the Flynn tapes or buzz off. https://t.co/H4AzYhAolv
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 28, 2020
More facts from Swalwell, facts the right likes to forget:
Did you read:
— Manafort gave polling data to Russians
— @realDonaldTrump lied about Trump Tower Moscow deal during the 2016 primary season
— Jr. meeting with the Russians in Trump Tower
— @realDonaldTrump asking Russia to hack @HillaryClinton
Read it again. https://t.co/B4zrD0n9ej
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 28, 2020
And this:
This is so comical. The Republicans led the Russia investigation, which ended in March 2018. They chose to not release the transcripts. What on earth are you talking about? I’m worried about you. Lay off the Trump Kool-Aid. You’ve had too much. https://t.co/BVhEAS3Oya
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 28, 2020
And more facts:
We are making progress!
You don’t dispute:
✅ Collusion evidence of Trump Tower mtg/Trump Tower Moscow
✅ Hundreds of Trump witness refusals to answer questions
✅ GOP controlled transcripts, didn’t release them
✅ You promised a Flynn tape, still haven’t shown it https://t.co/BCASeRNcxM
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 28, 2020
The battle is still going on.
Here’s what some are saying now that “Swalwell” is the top trending topic on Twitter right now:
My god, Swalwell is destroying Grenell. This is a bloodbath.
— Uncle Blazer (@blakesmustache) May 28, 2020
Mr. Swalwell, I do not live in your state, but am proud you represent the country in what feels like the most depressing time of my life. I thank you for good things, and trying to keep a democracy together. Keep it up, buddy!
— Ryan P. Dunkaroos (@RyanSpaceBurger) May 28, 2020
Rep Swalwell is owning Grenell.
— Scott Dworkin (@funder) May 28, 2020
The funny thing about this is the Grenell is privy to plenty of the supposed “goods” Trump has on people. If he can’t do a better job of debating Swalwell on Twitter you know they have nothing.
— Wash Your Damn Hands (@DCJohnNorton) May 28, 2020
Swalwell is the fucking MAN.
— Uncle Blazer (@blakesmustache) May 28, 2020
Im here all damn day for Eric Swalwell putting Richard Grenell in his place. https://t.co/RKJewGFfLr
— 💙 Koko 🥁 💙 (@Kokomothegreat) May 28, 2020
Thank you Rep Swalwell. trump gets away with caling this a hoax because NO ONE IN POWER did anything about it. Our election stolen, 100K have died. Hate and militia groups on the rise. Immigrants in cages and their children kidnapped by govt. This is a fuxking nightmare.
— Sunflower Soul (@SunflowerSoul71) May 28, 2020
Thank you for fighting for Democracy, Congressman Swalwell. Proud to know you. https://t.co/uz4L0SzVca
— Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) May 28, 2020
‘Stay Out’: Sanders Eviscerates ‘Thug’ Putin After Russia Exposed for Trying to Help His Presidential Campaign
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, the current presidential frontrunner for the Democrats, had decidedly harsh words for President Vladimir Putin after the Washington Post reported he had been briefed by federal officials that Russia is working to get him elected.
“I don’t care, frankly, who Putin wants to be president,” Sanders told The Washington Post in a statement. “My message to Putin is clear: Stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do.”
“Unlike Donald Trump, I do not consider Vladimir Putin a good friend. He is an autocratic thug,” Sanders also said. “I don’t care, frankly, who Putin wants to be president. My message to Putin is clear: stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do.”
Many are heralding the Independent Senator from Vermont who, unlike President Donald Trump whose campaign was assisted by Russia in 2016 and is also now being aided, Sanders emphatically told Putin to stop.
This is the correct response from @BernieSanders Sanders:
“Unlike Donald Trump, I do not consider Vladimir Putin a good friend. He is an autocratic thug who is attempting to destroy democracy and crush dissent in Russia.”
— Ben Judah (@b_judah) February 21, 2020
And unlike Trump, @BernieSanders had the correct response:
“I don’t care, frankly, who Putin wants to be president,” Sanders said in a statement to The Washington Post. “My message to Putin is clear: stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do.” https://t.co/nVsHEDm9W2
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) February 21, 2020
.@BernieSanders has the response Trump should have, but doesn’t. Bernie isn’t responsible for Russia’s crimes. Like Trump, he’s responsible for his response to them & his is the right one: “My message to Putin is clear: Stay out of American elections.” https://t.co/DliMnrIgAH
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 21, 2020
Trump, on hearing that Russia wanted to help him, fired his intelligence director. Sanders, on hearing that Russia wanted to help him, put out a statement calling Putin a thug and to stay out. https://t.co/C734gGT7Pv
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) February 21, 2020
Well lookie there. That’s how one who cares about American democracy responds:
Sanders: “My message to Putin is clear: stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do.”
Not: Russia if you are listening…https://t.co/7yQSlwPMOt
— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) February 21, 2020
