THIS IS HOW IT'S DONE
‘Stay Out’: Sanders Eviscerates ‘Thug’ Putin After Russia Exposed for Trying to Help His Presidential Campaign
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, the current presidential frontrunner for the Democrats, had decidedly harsh words for President Vladimir Putin after the Washington Post reported he had been briefed by federal officials that Russia is working to get him elected.
“I don’t care, frankly, who Putin wants to be president,” Sanders told The Washington Post in a statement. “My message to Putin is clear: Stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do.”
“Unlike Donald Trump, I do not consider Vladimir Putin a good friend. He is an autocratic thug,” Sanders also said. “I don’t care, frankly, who Putin wants to be president. My message to Putin is clear: stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do.”
Many are heralding the Independent Senator from Vermont who, unlike President Donald Trump whose campaign was assisted by Russia in 2016 and is also now being aided, Sanders emphatically told Putin to stop.
This is the correct response from @BernieSanders Sanders:
“Unlike Donald Trump, I do not consider Vladimir Putin a good friend. He is an autocratic thug who is attempting to destroy democracy and crush dissent in Russia.”
— Ben Judah (@b_judah) February 21, 2020
And unlike Trump, @BernieSanders had the correct response:
“I don’t care, frankly, who Putin wants to be president,” Sanders said in a statement to The Washington Post. “My message to Putin is clear: stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do.” https://t.co/nVsHEDm9W2
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) February 21, 2020
.@BernieSanders has the response Trump should have, but doesn’t. Bernie isn’t responsible for Russia’s crimes. Like Trump, he’s responsible for his response to them & his is the right one: “My message to Putin is clear: Stay out of American elections.” https://t.co/DliMnrIgAH
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 21, 2020
Trump, on hearing that Russia wanted to help him, fired his intelligence director. Sanders, on hearing that Russia wanted to help him, put out a statement calling Putin a thug and to stay out. https://t.co/C734gGT7Pv
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) February 21, 2020
Well lookie there. That’s how one who cares about American democracy responds:
Sanders: “My message to Putin is clear: stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do.”
Not: Russia if you are listening…https://t.co/7yQSlwPMOt
— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) February 21, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- TREASONOUS ACTS OR ABUSE OF POWER?24 hours ago
Russia Is Working to Re-Elect Trump, He Knows It, the Intel Community Knows It, and He’s Furious House Democrats Were Told
- CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION1 day ago
‘Pardon Will Follow in Short Order’: Experts Trounce Trump for Announcing Stone Has ‘Very Good Chance of Exoneration’
- PARDON ME?3 days ago
Family of One of the Felons President Pardoned Donated Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars to Trump Campaign: Report
- DEEP FAKE BUT NOT VERY DEEP1 day ago
‘Propaganda’: Bloomberg Destroyed for Posting ‘Deep Fake’ ‘Hoax’ Clip of His Debate Performance to Make Him Look Better
- NOT HOW THIS WORKS3 days ago
Bernie Sanders Reverses – Announces He Will Not Release His Full Medical Records Even After Heart Attack
- JOB CREATION?2 days ago
Bloomberg Paying Private Citizens $2500 a Month to Text and Tweet His Praises From Their Personal Social Media Accounts
- ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE2 days ago
‘The Most Expensive Night in Vegas I’ve Ever Seen,’ ‘Titanic,’ ‘Disaster’: Bloomberg’s Debate Performance Panned
- WOW2 days ago
‘She’s Your Damn Senator’: Emerson College Blasted for Leaving Elizabeth Warren Out of 2020 Poll