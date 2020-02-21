News
Federal Officials Tell Bernie Sanders Russia Is Working to Help His Presidential Campaign: WaPo
The Washington Post reports U.S. government officials have briefed Senator Bernie Sanders that Russia is working to assist his presidential campaign.
“President Trump and lawmakers on Capitol Hill have also been informed about the Russian assistance to the Vermont senator, according to people familiar with the matter,” the Post notes.
The type or extent of assistant Russia allegedly has undertaken is not known.
“I don’t care, frankly, who Putin wants to be president,” Sanders told The Washington Post in a statement. “My message to Putin is clear: Stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do.
News
In Apparent Message, Trump Signs Surprise Pardon for Felon Convicted of Failing to Report Extortion and Bribery
President Donald Trump Tuesday morning unexpectedly signed a full pardon for a man who was convicted of not reporting extortion, a $400,000 bribe he paid to the now-former governor of Louisiana.
Former San Francisco 49ers co-owner Edward DeBartolo, Jr. received the pardon from President trump, who appears once again to be using his power to pardon as a means of sending a message to those who might testify against him. Trump was impeached for extortion of Ukraine.
Voice of America News White House bureau chief Steve Herman breaks the news:
Executive order signed for pardon of convicted felon Edward DeBartolo, announces @hogangidley45.
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) February 18, 2020
“After striking a deal to provide evidence against former Gov. Edwin W. Edwards of Louisiana,” The New York Times reported in 1998, “Edward J. DeBartolo Jr., the co-owner of the San Francisco 49ers, pleaded guilty today to concealing an alleged extortion plot by Mr. Edwards that involved the licensing of a riverboat casino.”
Trump signed the pardon today after meeting with former NFL greats, who spoke in favor of DeBartolo.
PRESIDENTIAL PARDON: @JerryRice speaks about former @49ers owner, Eddie DeBartolo Jr., being pardoned by President @realDonaldTrump today. https://t.co/ppU2i4RofF pic.twitter.com/3hpjyiu096
— KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) February 18, 2020
News
CNN Anchor Destroys Trump Trade Advisor’s False Claims After Showing Viewers Obama’s Numbers Were Better Than Trump’s
President Donald Trump’s Trade Advisor Peter Navarro had to take one for the team after delivering an especially partisan attack on the Obama economy because CNN anchor Poppy Harlow wasn’t having it.
Navarro repeatedly claimed the economy under President Barack Obama was “horrible,” even after Harlow posted numbers and charts that proved growth under the 44th president was far stronger than growth under Trump.
“It’s a great economy now. All I’m asking you is, wasn’t it a good economy then as well?” Harlow asked Navarro.
“No,” he insisted, launching in to a rant.
“Back in the Obama-Biden years it was horrible,” he claimed, all but ignoring the 2008 worldwide economic collapse that Obama inherited – while sneaking in the former vice president’s name in a particularly nasty partisan swipe, and possibly coming dangerously close to the crossing the line of the Hatch Act.
“It was a horrible economy during the Obama years,” he insisted, forcing Harlow to all but beg with him to listen to facts as she had the numbers put back up on the screen.
“Put your numbers up,” Navarro sneered.
“They’re not my numbers – these are from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Harlow told Navarro under Trump the economy has not seen one quarter with growth above 4%, but under Obama it happened four times. She also showed him that job growth under President Obama was 227,000 jobs per month on average for his last 36 months, but under President Trump’s first 36 months it’s just 191,000.
Navarro slammed Obama for having increased the debt. It’s increased far more under Trump.
Harlow reminded Navarro that Trump promised to eliminate the national debt if he was given two terms in office, yet the mosrt recent White House budget says that’s not going to happen.
“We still have five more years,” Navarro retorted.
Watch:
.@PoppyHarlowCNN after President Trump accused Obama of trying to “take credit” for the economy: “It's a great economy now. All I'm asking you is, wasn't it a good economy then as well?”
WH trade adviser Peter Navarro: “No…It was a horrible economy during the Obama years.” pic.twitter.com/A6LutR01P4
— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) February 18, 2020
News
Federal Judge Association Calls Emergency Meeting to Address Barr Intervention Into Trump Ally Roger Stone’s Case
An independent association of federal judges says it cannot wait for its annual conference and has called an emergency meeting to address Attorney General Bill Barr’s intervention into the case of Roger Stone, a top ally of President Donald Trump.
Tuesday’s meeting will “address growing concerns about the intervention of Justice Department officials and President Donald Trump in politically sensitive cases,” USA Today reports.
The head of the Federal Judges Association, says they nearly four-decades old organization “could not wait” for its Spring conference, given the gravity of the matter.
“There are plenty of issues that we are concerned about,” Rufe told USA TODAY. “We’ll talk all of this through.”
The Federal Judges Association has over 1000 members.
The emergency meeting being called comes as more than 2000 former Justice Dept. officials call for Attorney General Barr to resign. They say Barr has “openly and repeatedly flouted” the rule of law and must go.
“Although there are times when political leadership appropriately weighs in on individual prosecutions, it is unheard of for the department’s top leaders to overrule line prosecutors, who are following established policies, in order to give preferential treatment to a close associate of the president, as Attorney General Barr did in the Stone case,” the letter reads.
