Republican Hacks Paid 26-Year-Old Woman to Accuse Dr. Fauci of Sexual Assault
A 26-year-old woman named Diana Andrade says that right-wing fraudsters Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman paid her to accuse Dr. Anthony Fauci of sexual assault.
Dr. Fauci, of course, is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a notable member of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force who actually contradicts the president’s numerous lies about COVID-19.
Around April 27, Andrade (using the name Diana Rodriguez) initially claimed that in 2014, when she was 20 years old, she met Fauci at the bar of the Four Seasons Hotel in Washington, D.C.
“He looked rich and powerful, and I love smart men with grey hair,” she wrote. “He told me all about his fantastic career in medicine, so I went upstairs [to his room].”
After some sort of alleged “ineffective hotel bed wrestling” occurred, she claimed she managed “to flee with her honor intact,” adding, “Now, when I see him on TV touted as some kind of hero, I want the nation to know the truth. This is my truth. This is my story.”
Wohl and Burkman’s media wrangling to broadcast Rodriguez’s claims reeked of amateur hour, according to Reason writer Nancy Rommelmann:
The rollout of their latest smear job was a fiasco, a series of “media alerts” announcing press conferences with no start times, never mind that neither the public relations contact nor the company she worked for appeared to exist, and a “statement” from Rodriguez so breathless it seemed intended to steam up the windows […]
It was all in a league of its own weirdness, a collision of Harlequin romance and #MeToo. Nevertheless, several journalists called into a conference call to hear Rodriguez’s story. We were treated, instead, to Wohl and Burkman on the line, stating they’d on the fly been invited to represent Rodriguez, who haltingly told a story that varied significantly from the media alert and, when questioned for clarification, was talked over by Wohl.
However, 10 days after telling her story, she came clean and admitted the entire thing was made up after Wohl and Burkman paid her to fake a story.
“The reality is that I’ve known Jacob since 2018 and that he charmed me into taking money to do this (see attached picture of us together),” she wrote one journalist, sending a picture of her sitting on Wohl’s lap.
But even after Andrade blew the whistle on the fraudsters, the men just dug up a new fake victim named Karen Draper.
When Andrade asked Burkman why he was bothering to target Dr. Fauci anyway, Burkam reportedly answered, “Let me tell you something, Diana. This guy shut the country down. He put 40 million people out of work. In a situation like that, you have to make up whatever you have to make up to stop that train and that’s the way life works, OK? That’s the way it goes.”
This is Wohl and Burkman’s schtick: Find a progressive pubic figure who is potentially damaging to U.S. President Donald Trump and then hire some rando to accuse them of sexual assault.
It always blows up in Wohl’s and Burkman’s faces, but they keep doing it. They tried it with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, they tried it with former Democratic presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren. They’ve also failed at making other fraudulent claims against Joe Biden, Ilhan Omar, and Kamala Harris.
Not only are the fraudsters repeatedly mocked for their ineptitude, Wohl was especially derided after Twitter permanently banned him in February 2019. He’s a laughingstock and any case with his fingerprints on it is ripe for implosion.
‘Heil, Pritzker’: Right-Wing Anti-Quarantine Protestors in Illinois Carry Nazi Signs Against the Jewish Governor
Amongst the hundreds of Friday afternoon protestors opposing the extension of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order were two with anti-Semitic ones: one sign read, “Heil, Pritzker” with a large swastika next to it, and another read, “Arbeit Macht Frei,” the German phrase for “Work Makes You Free,” which appeared over the entrance to Auschwitz and other Nazi death camps.
These signs were all the more ominous seeing as Pritzker is Jewish.
Considering the far-right’s interest in white supremacy and nationalism — and President Donald Trump’s tacit approval of both — it’s not really surprising to see far-right protestors embracing Nazi slogans and symbols. Nor is it surprising to hear that yesterday’s protestors outside of the state’s capitol building in Springfield largely disregarded facial masks and social distancing guidelines meant to slow the spread of coronavirus.
That’s all the more troubling when you realize that Illinois is the fourth U.S. state with the highest number of coronavirus cases (56,055) and deaths (2,457). The state had its highest number of new cases (3,137) on Friday, the same day the protest occurred.
Jackie Fletcher, the woman holding the swastika sign, told her local NBC news affiliate that she had “Re-Open Illinois” written on the other side of her sign because “some people get touchy about swastikas.”
“I’m here to protest the loss of our rights,” she continued. “We’re protesting for our First Amendment and other things. Our speech isn’t really being prohibited, but our freedom is. We’re unable to leave the house and have to wear a mask.”
Yes, you know those Nazis and their love of facial masks and making people stay at home for public health reasons: apples to apples.
The Nazi signs are just the latest escalation in right-wing anti-quarantine protests. On Thursday, armed Michigan right-wing extremists carrying firearms took over the Michigan Statehouse in an armed occupation that largely lacked face masks and social distancing as well.
There are many reasons to want to re-open state businesses despite the pandemic. Democratic and Republican governors alike have begun gradual re-openings of their states to stop the epidemic’s ongoing economic devastation. But the protestors are overwhelmingly white, and the Nazi symbols and firearms carry violent overtones meant to warn any “outsiders” who oppose their desire to “go back to normal” as quickly as possible, even if it kills us.
Woman uses a Nazi slogan to protest against Illinois Governor, J.B. Pritzker (who is Jewish).#Auschwitz #LOCKDOWN2020 pic.twitter.com/ZwCo0eHzKa
— Election dot Org (@DotElection) May 2, 2020
This is disgusting.
“Arbeit macht frei” (Work will set you free) is the Nazi slogan that appeared over Auschwitz & other concentration camps.
JB Pritzker is Illinois’ Jewish Governor.
It’s not about freedom.
It’s about bigotry. Defying public health. Antisemitism. Terror. https://t.co/6tM3KXTIl2
— Bend the Arc: Jewish Action (@jewishaction) May 2, 2020
This sign is targeting Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who is Jewish. They're not even hiding it. pic.twitter.com/ML1SEquOgu
— Yes, You're Racist (@YesYoureRacist) May 2, 2020
This was one of the signs at the “Re-open Illinois” event today. She assured those that she was not a Nazi, and stated, “I have Jewish friends.” Thank you for representing yourself and your “movement” for what it is. pic.twitter.com/CcIX2SVu6s
— Dennis Kosuth, RN (@Dennis_Kosuth) May 1, 2020
Even if this person was trying to make the point that she thought Pritzker was being a Nazi(?), it doesn’t make sense since she’s the one who wants people to be able to work (to death)
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 1, 2020
Seen at the “re-open” protest in Illinois today.
Governor Pritzker is Jewish. pic.twitter.com/I9TCrMApXi
— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) May 1, 2020
A few Things about these Illinois Nazi signs, which attack Governor Pritzker for trying to save lives:
#1 This moron is comparing A Jewish American to Hitler
#2 Putting a Swatzika on any sign is incredibly offensive to Jews
#3 Notice how these idiots are always near Trump flags pic.twitter.com/ltVtEkCQsL
— Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) May 2, 2020
J.B. Pritzker may not be the best governor but this is fucking DISGUSTING. Comparing a Jewish man to Hitler is about ten thousand steps past too far. Fuck this woman. Fuck anyone who supports this. Springfield, I’m disappointed to be from here. pic.twitter.com/Kum2Qh9CUx
— samantha (@samantha_macke_) May 2, 2020
GOPers Claiming Trump Learned From Impeachment ‘Look Like Fools’ After ‘Crazy-Pants’ Speech Says Conservative
‘Depraved or Nuts’
Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday morning, Washington Post conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin mocked Republican lawmakers — specifically Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) — for defending her vote to acquit Donald Trump in his impeachment trial by saying the president “learned” from the experience.
Speaking with host Ali Velshi, Rubin said any lawmaker who made such a statement looks like “a fool” now considering the president’s demeanor following his acquittal.
“Jennifer, you have recently tweeted that those who defend the president are ‘as depraved or nuts as he is’ and, ‘hey, Republican senators, proud of defending a lunatic?’” host Velshi began. “The president’s defenders are not prepared to go out on a limb to say that he, virtually none of them, said he did anything wrong.”
“I think it may have been in reference to that really crazy-pants press conference or whatever it was that he gave on Thursday where he really seemed to be seething with rage and revenge and on this kind of stream of consciousness,” Rubin replied. “And it is really the Republicans in the Senate who made up all kinds of excuses to acquit him — in particular, people like Susan Collins, Lamar Alexander who said, I think he learned his lesson. This should be sobering to him.”
‘It sounded ridiculous at the time and now they look like fools, frankly,” she continued. “Dangerous fools because this is an unhinged president and, goodness knows what else he is going to do in terms of firing people, prosecuting people. Moving money around in the budget, putting out executive orders — the sky’s the limit now.”
Watch below:
