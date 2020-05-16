'THE STUPIDITY AND THE RECKLESSNESS'
Arizona may jail Jacob Wohl, the right-wing fraudster who accused Democrats of sexual assault
Jacob Wohl — the 22-year-old right-wing fraudster who unsuccessfully lobbed fake sexual assault allegations at Special Counsel Robert Mueller, former Democratic presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren, and infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci — may soon be getting some comeuppance thanks to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.
On November 7, 2017, the Arizona Corporation Commission (AZCC), a state government group that enforces ethical trading practices, ruled that Wohl basically lied to investors to get them to invest$155,000 in his company, the Wohl Capital Investment Group LLC.
In addition to lying about his experience and his company’s investments, Wolh allegedly misrepresented the financial risks, promising his investors 80 percent of their money back but only returning about 50 percent later on. One of his investors later killed himself, according to Wohl’s arrest warrant.
The AZCC alleged that Wohl had illegally sold “unregistered securities.” Here’s Investopedia’s explanation of what those are:
Before securities—like stocks, bonds, and notes—can be offered for sale to the public, they first must be registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Any stock that does not have an effective registration statement on file with the SEC is considered ‘unregistered’.
Only qualified investors, or individuals who have a net worth of at least one million dollars or an annual income in excess of $200,000, are able to buy and sell unregistered securities.
Unregistered securities scams are often advertised as ‘private offerings’ and take advantage of both qualified and non-qualified investors, often promising returns that are too good to be true.
Because Wohl didn’t meet the net worth or annual income requirements, he wasn’t legally allowed to sell them.
The AZCC told Wohl to immediately cease-and-desist his sale of unregistered securities and required him to pay $37,918.72 back to his investors. He was expected to pay $16,459.36 immediately and to pay the rest in monthly installments of $1,788.28 with payments starting in October 2017.
As of Nov. 2018, Wohl has not made any payments, an AZCC spokeswoman told the Arizona Republic. That’s unsurprising seeing as Wohl called the Arizona Corporation Commission a “racketeering organization full of Angry Democrats” in June 2018.
“The Commission, through the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, is actively pursuing collection efforts against Mr. Wohl,” the AZCC spokesperson told Salon in an email.
“Mr. Wohl has not paid anything since the matter was sent to the Attorney General’s Office for collections,” the spokesperson continued. “Given his indictment last year, I would venture that any available funds are going to pay his criminal defense counsel.”
Worse for Wohl, “The Attorney General’s office has engaged California counsel to assist in collections efforts. Those lawyers are utilizing all statutorily allowed collection methods to obtain the funds owed to the state.” That may be bad news because California issued Wohl a felony warrant in September 2019 for allegedly committing the same crimes in 2016.
Although he was later released on his own recognizance after appearing in a California court in October 2019, the combination of charges in Arizona and California could finally put the fraudster behind bars, though he may get a shorter sentence because of his young age.
On a side note, Wohl has since opened up an OnlyFans account and claims that he cannot go to the bathroom without lifting up his shirt, pointing a gun down at his genitals and taking a selfie.
‘You Can’t Shoot a Virus!’ MSNBC’s Morning Joe Destroys GOP’s ‘Macho’ Recklessness Against Coronavirus
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough obliterated Republican lawmakers and governors who are urging Americans to continue gathering in public despite the coronavirus outbreak.
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) went on Fox Business to encourage viewers to visit restaurants and bars, and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt shared a photo of himself and his two sons dining out over the weekend — and the “Morning Joe” host criticized their recklessness.
“The stupidity and the recklessness of political leaders to say, go out to restaurants, go out to pubs, as Devin Nunes said,” Scarborough said. “You had the governor of Oklahoma saying that, then the next day, having to declare an emergency. Yeah, the governor of South Carolina [Henry McMaster] last week saying he wasn’t going to close anything, in fact, he was going to go to the St. Patrick’s Day parade himself. Then he had to announce yesterday that he was closing schools in South Carolina.”
“I mean, what is it?” he continued. “What is it about these Republican leaders, that they think that you can shoot a virus? They think your AR-15 is going to help a virus. They think some, like, macho display is somehow going to beat the virus? No, you can’t. See, let me help you out here. You can’t bully a virus, okay? You’ve got to outthink it, you can’t be stupid. Taking your family out to a restaurant when the top scientists in the world are telling you to stay home and protect them. Then the next day, you’re made a fool of, you have to call a national emergency, so you’ve admitted you put your family at risk, everybody around your family at risk.”
“In South Carolina, the governor trying to act like a big shot — oh, we’re not listening to the World Health Organization,” Scarborough added. “People, keep going out eating, go to the pubs, I’ll be going to the St. Patrick’s Day parade myself, and then he’s forced to declare an emergency. It’s really — the recklessness is unbelievable. I know people were giving really dangerous, reckless monologues on TV, but that was last week, those were cable news people. You don’t aspire to be us. You’re a governor of a state, and you’re responsible for the health and well-being of senior citizens whose very lives are on the line. You have got to do better, your calling is higher. You’ve got to do more. You can’t play for the cheap seats.”
