Trump Is America’s ‘Terrorist’ President: Krugman

President Donald Trump is the “Terrorist in Chief,” and is “promising to commit war crimes on a massive scale,” Nobel laureate Paul Krugman says — arguing that the president’s profane Easter Sunday message fits his own administration’s definition of terrorism.

Trump threatened a Tuesday attack on Iran’s power plants and bridges, if the “crazy b — —” do not open the Strait of Hormuz. He then closed the post by praising Allah.

Krugman cited the definition of terrorism according to ICE, which says that it “involves violence or the threat of violence against people or property to further a particular ideology.” It also says: “Terrorists do not care who they hurt or kill to achieve their goals.”

“And that’s exactly what Trump is doing,” explains Krugman, “he’s threatening to attack civilian infrastructure if he doesn’t get his way. And since Trump is talking about targeting essential services — power plants! — this is a threatened attack on people as well as property.”

Krugman notes that Trump isn’t threatening violence, he is “promising” it. And he notes that Trump’s message is not part of a negotiating strategy, since it would be impossible for Iran to immediately comply even if its leadership wanted to.

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Terrorism, he says, is a “strategy of the weak.”

“It’s what extremists do when they lack the ability to achieve their goals through military action or other non-criminal means.”

Krugman is calling for every politician and public figure to declare the president is not acting in their name. He says it is not a time for Republicans, most of whom know that “Trump has gone completely off the rails,” to remain silent — nor is it a time for Democrats to do so.

“The horrible but undeniable fact right now is that America has a terrorist president,” writes Krugman. “And the whole world knows it. But we still have a chance to show the world that he is an aberration, that we are not a terrorist nation. And we can do that by standing up for the values that have always defined us.”

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Image via Reuters