‘Unfortunately’: Trump Signals a New Take on His Iran War

President Donald Trump, who has threatened to bomb Iran “back to the Stone Ages” and destroy its bridges and power plants, signaled Monday that another option may be on the table for what critics are warning is becoming the quagmire of his Iran war.

Repeating himself at the White House Easter Egg Roll, Trump told reporters he wants to take Iran’s oil — but he “unfortunately” may have to choose a different path.

“If I had my choice, what would I like to do? Take the oil, because it’s there for the taking,” Trump said. “There’s not a thing they can do about it.”

“Unfortunately,” he continued, “the American people would like to see us come home.”

“If it were up to me,” he added, “I’d take the oil. I’d keep the oil, I would make plenty of money.”

Politico reports that Trump called the Americans who do not support his war in Iran — current polling puts that number at about 60 percent of the country — “foolish.”

“The president referred to a CNN segment from last month that touted 100 percent support for the operation in Iran among MAGA voters and defended how he’s handled the war, now entering its sixth week,” Politico noted.

“Remember, wars last years. We’re in there for 34 days. And we’ve obliterated a very powerful country in 34 days,” Trump said.

On Monday afternoon during a White House briefing, Trump threatened, “The entire country can be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night.”

“They don’t want to cry, as the expression goes, ‘uncle.’ But they will. And if they don’t, they’ll have no bridges, they’ll have no power plants, they’ll have no anything. I won’t go further because there are other things that are worse than those two,” he said.

Trump also said he’s “not worried” about possible war crimes.

“You know what’s a war crime? Having a nuclear weapon. Allowing a sick country, with demented leadership, [to] have a nuclear weapon — that’s a war crime,” Trump said.

President Trump on Iran: "If I had my choice, what would I like to do, take the oil. Because it's there for the taking. There's not a thing they can do about it. Unfortunately, the American people would like to see us to come home. If it were up to me, I'd take the oil. I'd keep… pic.twitter.com/2fEYt3TQ2H — CSPAN (@cspan) April 6, 2026

Image via Reuters