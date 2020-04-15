RIGHT WING IDIOCY
‘She Thinks There Have Been 18 Other Strains’: Kellyanne Conway Mocked for ‘Ignorant’ Attack on WHO’s COVID-19 Response
Senior Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway is under attack for what some see as revealing her ignorance about the very basics of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Others, suggesting she’s smart enough to know better, are attacking her for intentionally gaslighting to rile up President Donald Trump’s base.
On Fox News Wednesday morning Conway pushed her boss’s latest attempt to divert blame, this time insisting the World Health Organization is at fault for the spread of coronavirus. On Tuesday he announced he is defunding the organization amid the worldwide pandemic.
Conway suggested COVID-19 is the 19th strain of the virus, and faulted the WHO for not having learned from the previous 18 strains. In fact, as most know, COVID-19 was first identified in 2019, hence the “19” in its name.
“This is COVID-19, not COVID-1 folks, and so you would think the people in charge of the World Health Organization, facts and figures, would be on top of that,” Conway said, leading many to mock her.
The "19" in Covid-19 refers to the year 2019, @KellyannePolls https://t.co/Ap6dgXfWr2
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 15, 2020
Like a COVID hipster, she prefers its early work.
— David John Smailes (@davidjs_uk) April 15, 2020
Hoooly shit, Kellyanne Conway thinks that "Covid-19" is numbered this way because there have been 18 prior strains and the World Health Organization should already know more about this. This is the world right now! https://t.co/3XrMCqfqPx
— Buckley (@ADoseofBuckley) April 15, 2020
Yeah, COVID-17 and 18 were the good COVIDs.
Those were the days!https://t.co/46QUNC2R4O
— R. S. S. (@_R_S_S_) April 15, 2020
That is amazingly ignorant
— Nick Brophy (@nb_744_G) April 15, 2020
Seriously, how could KellyAnne not know the -19 was for 2019 by now??
— nancy cronvich (@FT1965) April 15, 2020
Wait — Kellyanne really DOESN’T know that “19” stands for the year the first case was identified. She thinks there have been 1️⃣8️⃣ other strains of this virus, and @WHO should have its act together by now! https://t.co/A9PY0lCOZw
— Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) April 15, 2020
Kellyanne Conway has a law degree. If you don't know that the "19" in covid-19 stands for the year it was discovered (2019) then you weren't reading the news about this coronavirus in February. https://t.co/FKZcgfDSKg
— Matt Novak (@paleofuture) April 15, 2020
What do you think will happen to Kellyanne when she figures out A New Hope's official title is Star Wars Episode IV….
P.s.: She totally knows the 19 is for the year. Just read meat for the dummies. https://t.co/n3im8WXtno
— Vincent Tringale (@VincentTringale) April 15, 2020
Amazing. Kellyanne thinks COVID-19 is the 18th sequel to COVID-1.
IT'S THE YEAR OF DISCOVERY, KELLYANNE!
You can't make this shit up!! https://t.co/rMs9ZiqtxZ
— ElleM “stay home” in Toronto🇨🇦🍑 (@TorontoEllem) April 15, 2020
Kellyanne Conway is a White House official, who works for Trump and therefore who works for us.
She knows the "19" in "Covid-19" stands for 2019. It has nothing to do with having past experience with 1 through 18.
So instead of informing the American public, she lies to us. https://t.co/m8gVqxspME
— Mark Mucci (@MLMucci) April 15, 2020
Wait wait wait wait wait a minute.
We’re 5 months into this and Kellyanne doesn’t know the 19 means 2019…… https://t.co/azSmSb2DSB
— Jason P. (@JasonPYYC) April 15, 2020
Nice to know the propagandists in the administration have no idea what is going on. "19" is for 2019, not that this is the 19th time this has happened. By Kellyanne's ignorant logic, they should stop criticizing Obama/Biden for H1N1 since that has "1" in it.
— Eric (@edresq) April 15, 2020
