‘She Thinks There Have Been 18 Other Strains’: Kellyanne Conway Mocked for ‘Ignorant’ Attack on WHO’s COVID-19 Response

Senior Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway is under attack for what some see as revealing her ignorance about the very basics of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Others, suggesting she’s smart enough to know better, are attacking her for intentionally gaslighting to rile up President Donald Trump’s base.

On Fox News Wednesday morning Conway pushed her boss’s latest attempt to divert blame, this time insisting the World Health Organization is at fault for the spread of coronavirus. On Tuesday he announced he is defunding the organization amid the worldwide pandemic.

Conway suggested COVID-19 is the 19th strain of the virus, and faulted the WHO for not having learned from the previous 18 strains. In fact, as most know, COVID-19 was first identified in 2019, hence the “19” in its name.

“This is COVID-19, not COVID-1 folks, and so you would think the people in charge of the World Health Organization, facts and figures, would be on top of that,” Conway said, leading many to mock her.

The "19" in Covid-19 refers to the year 2019, @KellyannePolls https://t.co/Ap6dgXfWr2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 15, 2020

