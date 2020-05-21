News
‘Dog-Whistle to Antisemites’: Internet Slams Trump for Praising Nazi Sympathizer Henry Ford’s ‘Good Bloodlines’
President Donald Trump once again is dog-whistling to his base. While delivering a campaign-style speech at a Michigan Ford auto plant that’s been retooled to manufacture personal protective gear, Trump decided to take a walk into history and praise the company’s founder, the infamous anti-semite Henry Ford.
Henry Ford gave America the Model T, mass production, and after death the non-profit Ford Foundation, but he also was an anti-Semite who reportedly blamed Jewish people for World War I and World War II, published anti-Semitic propaganda, and was a Nazi sympathizer.
“Ford is the only American mentioned by name in Hitler’s notorious ‘Mein Kampf,'” according to Religion News Service.
President Trump has repeatedly called Ford “legendary.”
On Thursday, Trump praised the anti-Semitic Nazi sympathizer for having “good bloodlines.”
The President says the founder of Ford has good bloodlines.. If you’re not familiar with Henry Ford, I would encourage you to read more about him and specifically his actions during WW2 pic.twitter.com/vniaOSR2sX
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 21, 2020
Social media users grew furious.
You know who also believed in “good bloodlines”? Adolf Hitler. That’s who. https://t.co/jtsD7w09K3
— PTM (@portugaltheman) May 21, 2020
Henry Ford was a Nazi sympathizer who wrote “The International Jew, the World’s Foremost Problem.”
Hitler called Ford an “inspiration” & gave him the highest Nazi medal for foreigners.
Trump praising Ford’s “good bloodlines” = a dog-whistle to antisemites & white nationalists. https://t.co/478q3Oq67r
— Bend the Arc: Jewish Action (@jewishaction) May 21, 2020
Trump talked about “good bloodlines” while at the Ford factory…
Know who else talked about “good bloodlines”?
Nazis.
— Red, Noble Committee Marketing Director (@Redpainter1) May 21, 2020
The president just described nazi sympathizer Henry Ford as a man with “Good bloodlines.” https://t.co/AdnAd2vX7o
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) May 21, 2020
“Henry Ford, good bloodlines, good bloodlines. If you believe in that stuff, he had good blood.”
Ford hated Jews to the point that Hitler literally once said “I regard Henry Ford as my greatest inspiration.”
Our Pres is a white supremacist https://t.co/ZNTka0rsTG
— Matt Braunger (@Braunger) May 21, 2020
Folks, he does this a lot. He really is a miseducated eugenicist, with bad blood lines. https://t.co/O4RfzPEa0A
— Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) May 21, 2020
Surprising NO ONE, @realDonaldTrump says that the virulent anti-Semite and Nazi-sympathizer, Henry Ford, has “good bloodlines.”🤬#RacistInChief #RacistGOP https://t.co/7vbzJ9jk6k
— Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) May 21, 2020
Talking about Ford and his good bloodlines is seriously f’ed up. This is anti-semitic and pro-Nazi. https://t.co/whujGR4uVX https://t.co/22KVKa4SOS
— Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) May 21, 2020
Henry Ford definitely believed in that stuff https://t.co/jg8nA80KHZ
— Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) May 21, 2020
This isn't one of those "what the fuck is he saying" Trump rambles. He specifically calls out Henry Ford with eugenics terminology. This is blatant signaling to his fascist base.
The President is a fucking NAZI. https://t.co/nGpMvOIzIo
— Gareth M. Skarka ↙️↙️↙️ (@gmskarka) May 21, 2020
Trump Violates State Law and AG’s Request – Refuses to Wear Mask While Touring Michigan PPE Plant
President Donald Trump once again refused to wear a face mask, once again while touring a plant that manufactures personal protective equipment.
But this time it’s different.
Trump was asked repeatedly by the State of Michigan’s Attorney General, Dana Nessel, to wear a mask. State law requires masks to be worn in inside public spaces to help stop the spread of the coronavirus and to help keep people from becoming sick. The plant, a converted Ford auto factory, has an agreement with auto workers that everyone will be required to wear a mask while inside the facility.
Trump refused. Asked by a reporter, the President once again claimed, “I wore one in this back area,” where there were no cameras.
Trump told reporters he wore a mask in the “back area” of the Ford plant. Here’s a photo of him in the back area of the Ford plant without a mask. pic.twitter.com/aAR6Sxljgz
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 21, 2020
This time Trump went further though, saying, “I didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it.”
Michigan Attorney General to Trump: Wear a Mask in Our State or You’ll Be ‘Asked Not to Return’ to Indoor Areas
Masks only work when worn. It’s unclear the President understands that wearing a mask can save lives.
Watch:
REPORTER: Can you explain why you decided not to wear a mask?
TRUMP: “Well I did wear — I had one on before. I wore one in this back area. But I didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it.”
R: But the executives are wearing them.
TRUMP: “That’s their choice.” pic.twitter.com/WuNFNrYkxm
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 21, 2020
Woman Who Held Racist Sign at Reopening Protest Begs for Forgiveness After She’s Outed Online
A California woman is begging for forgiveness after she was photographed holding a sign suggesting that animals and Black people should be “muzzled.”
“Demonstrators convened at the Humboldt County Courthouse in rural Northern California on May 16 to protest the state’s COVID-19 policies. Gretha Stenger was among them, and a picture of her at the event caused a stir online,” reported the Atlanta Black Star.
“Muzzles are for dogs and slaves. I am a free human being,” the sign read with a photo of an African women enslaved in Brazil in the 1800s named Escrava Anastacia, who is considered to be a saint to many in South America. She explained she “came out to stand with people who were deeply concerned about the stay-at-home orders and their repercussions.”
Another woman, who said her name was Larkin Small, held a different sign reading: “COVID-19 has a 99 percent survival rate. Why are we locked up?” The virus actually doesn’t have a high survival rate, the fatality rate ranges from 3 to 5 percent depending on the location and access to medical care.
Local blogger Redheaded Blackbelt photographed Stenger and Small at the public protest. Small explained that it was her first time at a demonstration. “This is what it took to get her out of her house at the age of 37,” she said.
After being blasted online Stenger apologized, saying that someone else made the sign and handed it to her.
“Holding that sign up at the lockdown protest was a grave mistake and I ask forgiveness from all those who I have caused pain. As I had no sign of my own, it was handed to me by another protester and a photographer took the picture before I considered the racist implications,” Stenger told The Times-Standard. “My intent was to take a stand for the freedom of all human persons and I mistakenly held a sign that conveyed the opposite. Please know that I respect the dignity of all people and I sincerely regret any suffering it has caused.”
Small hasn’t made a statement.
See the sign below:
Everyone needs to know who Gretha Stenger and Larkin Small are. They’re the racist bitches who think muzzling slaves is okay! No human being should ever be enslaved let alone MUZZLED!! I wouldn’t even dare muzzle my dog! ?#COVIDIDIOTS #ThisIsAmerica pic.twitter.com/83VAjKwRmp
— ??? (@_Ary26) May 18, 2020
White House: Trump Tweet on ‘Illegal’ Ballots Just an ‘Alert’ for Mnuchin So Reporter Should Praise President
President Donald Trump’s tweets accusing two vital swing states – Nevada and Michigan – of acting “illegally” by making it easier for their residents to vote by mail during the pandemic were just “alerts” meant just for the eyes of the Secretary of the Treasury and the Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget.
At least, that’s what White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters just hours after Trump threatened to withhold congressionally-approved federal funds from the two states.
“What does the President believe is ‘illegal’ about the Secretary of State of Michigan sending out absentee ballot applications and what federal funding is he considering withholding from the State of Michigan as a result?” one reporter asked.
“So you know I won’t get into exactly what the funding considerations are, I would note that his tweets are meant to alert Secretary Mnuchin and Mr. Vought, the head of OMB, ah, his concerns with trillions of dollars going to these states and noted concerns about a lot of fraud that is potentially at play when you have mass mail-in voting,” McEnany said, clearly reading from a pre-written statement.
“His tweets were meant to alert Sec. Mnuchin” — this is one of the most ludicrous answers I’ve ever heard and as you can see her answer was pre-written pic.twitter.com/lL3TDifoyh
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) May 20, 2020
There are not “trillions” of federal funds going to Nevada and Michigan.
When a reporter followed up, McEnany blasted him.
“If he wanted to flag to him his concerns about Michigan why didn’t he just tell him instead of sending a tweet?” another reporter asked.
“The President believes in unprecedented transparency and I’m sure you as a journalist are very eager and excited when you learn about the President’s decision-making process in real time, whether that’s on Twitter or here up at the podium,” she snarled.
She didn’t stop there.
Pressed again, McEnany scolded the reporter, saying he should be praising the President.
“This is a transparent President and I think that’s something you should be lauding rather than questioning as to why he decided to tweet this.”
"Why didn't he just tell him instead of sending a tweet?" You will not believe her answer. pic.twitter.com/2m0OWnQ2RW
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) May 20, 2020
It’s not the first time McEnany has insisted Americans should be reacting in a way that supports Trump.
Just last week she said Americans “should be celebrating” that President Trump and Vice President Pence are healthy in the face of a pandemic that had at that point killed over 85,000 Americans. (The death toll now is nearly 95,000.)
It’s unclear why the President, according to his press secretary, thinks those tweets are seen only by Mnuchin and Vought, especially when he deleted the tweet twice over spelling and accuracy issues, then posted it again, still falsely accusing the state of acting illegally.
