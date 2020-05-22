Connect with us

Trump Calls Pelosi ‘Sick’ at White House Campaign-Style Rally With Bikers Who Came to Honor Vets, POWs and MIAs

They came to Washington, D.C. for “Rolling To Remember,” their annual motorcycle run to honor and raise awareness for America’s veterans, U.S. prisoners of war, and service members still missing in action. President Donald Trump invited them for a pre-Memorial Day visit but instead he held a campaign-style rally and bashed the Speaker of the House and his presidential predecessor while standing on the Truman Balcony of the White House.

“Everybody thought Nancy Pelosi a month later was in Chinatown in San Francisco, she’s dancing in the streets of Chinatown trying to say, ‘It’s OK to come to the United States, it’s fine, it’s wonderful, come on it, bring your infection with you,'” Trump told the bikers, whose events are organized by AMVETS.

“Then she said, ‘He should have done it earlier,’ about me,” the President, pointing to himself, added. “And she’s dancing a month later.” He appeared to be talking about his order blocking travel from Chinas, which allowed over 40,000 travelers from China to enter the U.S. despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“These people are sick,” Trump added.

The President also told the bikers that Dr. Anthony Fauci said Trump, “saved thousands of lives, tens of thousands of lives.” Fauci never said that, and Trump did not save thousands or tens of thousands of lives, The opposite is actually true.

Trump also falsely claimed when he took office “our military was depleted,” and blamed former President Barack Obama for not having provided him with coronavirus tests. The novel coronavirus did not exist until nearly three years into Trump’s presidency.

 

