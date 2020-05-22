News
Trump Calls Pelosi ‘Sick’ at White House Campaign-Style Rally With Bikers Who Came to Honor Vets, POWs and MIAs
They came to Washington, D.C. for “Rolling To Remember,” their annual motorcycle run to honor and raise awareness for America’s veterans, U.S. prisoners of war, and service members still missing in action. President Donald Trump invited them for a pre-Memorial Day visit but instead he held a campaign-style rally and bashed the Speaker of the House and his presidential predecessor while standing on the Truman Balcony of the White House.
“Everybody thought Nancy Pelosi a month later was in Chinatown in San Francisco, she’s dancing in the streets of Chinatown trying to say, ‘It’s OK to come to the United States, it’s fine, it’s wonderful, come on it, bring your infection with you,'” Trump told the bikers, whose events are organized by AMVETS.
“Then she said, ‘He should have done it earlier,’ about me,” the President, pointing to himself, added. “And she’s dancing a month later.” He appeared to be talking about his order blocking travel from Chinas, which allowed over 40,000 travelers from China to enter the U.S. despite the coronavirus pandemic.
“These people are sick,” Trump added.
“These people are sick. Anyway … ” — Trump’s Memorial Day speech has now devolved into lies about Nancy Pelosi pic.twitter.com/K0ET6wBfQx
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 22, 2020
The President also told the bikers that Dr. Anthony Fauci said Trump, “saved thousands of lives, tens of thousands of lives.” Fauci never said that, and Trump did not save thousands or tens of thousands of lives, The opposite is actually true.
Dr Fauci never said this pic.twitter.com/cJRqFUmT6l
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 22, 2020
Trump also falsely claimed when he took office “our military was depleted,” and blamed former President Barack Obama for not having provided him with coronavirus tests. The novel coronavirus did not exist until nearly three years into Trump’s presidency.
Dr Fauci never said this pic.twitter.com/cJRqFUmT6l
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 22, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Trump’s Override Threat Immediately Gets Shrugged Off by Rhode Island’s Governor: No ‘Executive Fiat’
During a press conference this Friday, Rhode Island governor Gina Raimondo was asked about recent comments from President Trump where he announced the CDC declared houses of worship essential and ordered governors to open them, threatening to “override” them if they don’t.
“It’s been a while since I’ve been in law school but I don’t know of any executive fiat that he would have to overrule a particular governor, so I’ll have to look into that,” Raimondo said.
Watch:
News
‘Dog-Whistle to Antisemites’: Internet Slams Trump for Praising Nazi Sympathizer Henry Ford’s ‘Good Bloodlines’
President Donald Trump once again is dog-whistling to his base. While delivering a campaign-style speech at a Michigan Ford auto plant that’s been retooled to manufacture personal protective gear, Trump decided to take a walk into history and praise the company’s founder, the infamous anti-semite Henry Ford.
Henry Ford gave America the Model T, mass production, and after death the non-profit Ford Foundation, but he also was an anti-Semite who reportedly blamed Jewish people for World War I and World War II, published anti-Semitic propaganda, and was a Nazi sympathizer.
“Ford is the only American mentioned by name in Hitler’s notorious ‘Mein Kampf,'” according to Religion News Service.
President Trump has repeatedly called Ford “legendary.”
On Thursday, Trump praised the anti-Semitic Nazi sympathizer for having “good bloodlines.”
The President says the founder of Ford has good bloodlines.. If you’re not familiar with Henry Ford, I would encourage you to read more about him and specifically his actions during WW2 pic.twitter.com/vniaOSR2sX
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 21, 2020
Social media users grew furious.
You know who also believed in “good bloodlines”? Adolf Hitler. That’s who. https://t.co/jtsD7w09K3
— PTM (@portugaltheman) May 21, 2020
Henry Ford was a Nazi sympathizer who wrote “The International Jew, the World’s Foremost Problem.”
Hitler called Ford an “inspiration” & gave him the highest Nazi medal for foreigners.
Trump praising Ford’s “good bloodlines” = a dog-whistle to antisemites & white nationalists. https://t.co/478q3Oq67r
— Bend the Arc: Jewish Action (@jewishaction) May 21, 2020
Trump talked about “good bloodlines” while at the Ford factory…
Know who else talked about “good bloodlines”?
Nazis.
— Red, Noble Committee Marketing Director (@Redpainter1) May 21, 2020
The president just described nazi sympathizer Henry Ford as a man with “Good bloodlines.” https://t.co/AdnAd2vX7o
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) May 21, 2020
“Henry Ford, good bloodlines, good bloodlines. If you believe in that stuff, he had good blood.”
Ford hated Jews to the point that Hitler literally once said “I regard Henry Ford as my greatest inspiration.”
Our Pres is a white supremacist https://t.co/ZNTka0rsTG
— Matt Braunger (@Braunger) May 21, 2020
Folks, he does this a lot. He really is a miseducated eugenicist, with bad blood lines. https://t.co/O4RfzPEa0A
— Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) May 21, 2020
Surprising NO ONE, @realDonaldTrump says that the virulent anti-Semite and Nazi-sympathizer, Henry Ford, has “good bloodlines.”🤬#RacistInChief #RacistGOP https://t.co/7vbzJ9jk6k
— Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) May 21, 2020
Talking about Ford and his good bloodlines is seriously f’ed up. This is anti-semitic and pro-Nazi. https://t.co/whujGR4uVX https://t.co/22KVKa4SOS
— Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) May 21, 2020
Henry Ford definitely believed in that stuff https://t.co/jg8nA80KHZ
— Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) May 21, 2020
This isn't one of those "what the fuck is he saying" Trump rambles. He specifically calls out Henry Ford with eugenics terminology. This is blatant signaling to his fascist base.
The President is a fucking NAZI. https://t.co/nGpMvOIzIo
— Gareth M. Skarka ↙️↙️↙️ (@gmskarka) May 21, 2020
News
Trump Violates State Law and AG’s Request – Refuses to Wear Mask While Touring Michigan Plant
President Donald Trump once again refused to wear a face mask, once again while touring a plant that manufactures PPE and ventilators.
But this time it’s different.
Trump was asked repeatedly by the State of Michigan’s Attorney General, Dana Nessel, to wear a mask. State law requires masks to be worn in inside public spaces to help stop the spread of the coronavirus and to help keep people from becoming sick. The plant, a converted Ford auto factory, has an agreement with auto workers that everyone will be required to wear a mask while inside the facility.
Trump refused. Asked by a reporter, the President once again claimed, “I wore one in this back area,” where there were no cameras.
Trump told reporters he wore a mask in the “back area” of the Ford plant. Here’s a photo of him in the back area of the Ford plant without a mask. pic.twitter.com/aAR6Sxljgz
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 21, 2020
This time Trump went further though, saying, “I didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it.”
Related –
Michigan Attorney General to Trump: Wear a Mask in Our State or You’ll Be ‘Asked Not to Return’ to Indoor Areas
Masks only work when worn. It’s unclear the President understands that wearing a mask can save lives.
Watch:
REPORTER: Can you explain why you decided not to wear a mask?
TRUMP: “Well I did wear — I had one on before. I wore one in this back area. But I didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it.”
R: But the executives are wearing them.
TRUMP: “That’s their choice.” pic.twitter.com/WuNFNrYkxm
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 21, 2020
This report has been updated to reflect the plant makes ventilators and PPE.
Trending
- News2 days ago
Woman Who Held Racist Sign at Reopening Protest Begs for Forgiveness After She’s Outed Online
- RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY2 days ago
Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Says Prayer Put Trump in the White House and ‘Ultimately’ She’s Working For God
- 'I NEED YOU TO DO US A FAVOR THOUGH'2 days ago
‘Blatant Lie’: Experts Smack Down Trump’s ‘False Assertions’ About Voting and Threats Against Key Swing States
- SECRETARY OF CORRUPTION2 days ago
Pompeo Hosted Dozens of Secret State Dept. Diplomatic Dinners With Few Diplomats, But Many Rich Potential Donors
- VANITY KILLS1 day ago
Michigan Attorney General to Trump: Wear a Mask in Our State or You’ll Be ‘Asked Not to Return’ to Indoor Areas
- AMERICAN IDIOT1 day ago
US Intel Agencies Forced to Hire Outside Consultants to Study How to Get Trump to Understand National Security Info
- NOPE NOPE NOPE3 days ago
Trump Tries to Spin US Having More Coronavirus Cases as ‘Badge of Honor’
- DO NO HARM?2 days ago
‘Pro-Trump Doctors’ Will Push for End of Coronavirus Restrictions in Plan Revealed in Audio Recording: Report