COWARD IN CHIEF
‘Absolute Vacuum in Leadership’: Internet Shreds ‘Great Divider’ and ‘Coward’ Trump for Hiding After 75 Cities Protest
President Donald Trump is under fire Sunday after the White House announced he will not be seen today despite five days and nights of protests in more than 75 cities across the country and governors in at least ten states activating the National Guard.
Possibly more than at any time during his three-and-a-half year old administration Trump is taking tremendous criticism for how he has managed the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and for his handling of the protests against the killing by police of George Floyd.
CNN broke the news:
Just in, via @KevinBohnCNN: “We will not see President Trump today on camera. The White House has declared a photo lid for today.”
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 31, 2020
Many blame Trump for fueling division and stoking the flames of division for political gain. Immediately they expressed anger, outrage, and disgust.
In other words, the President of the United States – the Great Divider – is a coward.
— Publius (@ThePubliusUSA) May 31, 2020
We don’t have a president.
— Rose Benson (@NotoriousRBF) May 31, 2020
Oh, too bad.
Kind of like those FDR Fireside Chats.
You know, without the inspiration, empathy, concern, sacrifice, honesty, integrity, and 3-syllable words.
— Jonathan Gaffney (@JGaffneyUSN) May 31, 2020
hitler hid in a bunker too https://t.co/8pW1oZJ1Lg
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 31, 2020
Tripling down on cowardice.
— Shari Nyles (@sharinyles) May 31, 2020
Here it is. The coward is in hiding. That said, it is for the best that we don’t hear from him at all. Hopefully he stays off Twitter as well.
— Eric Slater (@ericsslater) May 31, 2020
He has no clue what to say. The problems go beyond him but you do not get to call peaceful protestors sons of bitches and tell cops to bang the heads of people they arrest on the car without taking a huge amount of blame. https://t.co/2CZ779kG9s
— Jeff Cerulli (@JeffCerulli) May 31, 2020
I’m glad he’s not speaking, but also, the absolute vacuum in leadership in this country right now is terrifying. https://t.co/MzGkPHdqds
— Elizabeth C. McLaughlin 🩸🦷 (@ECMcLaughlin) May 31, 2020
Unfit, divisive, racist, corrupt, incompetent and a coward. We desperately need leadership but we have this piece of crap instead. Enough. #NovemberIsComing (not soon enough) #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica2020 #GoJoe2020 https://t.co/eM0jUYSBgg
— Unexpectedactivist (@Unexpectedactiv) May 31, 2020
What an utter failure he is
— Christine Galea (@chrisgalea) May 31, 2020
Staying in the bunker. https://t.co/4NJTmeIT4t
— Ed Bott (@edbott) May 31, 2020
Here it is. The coward is in hiding. That said, it is for the best that we don’t hear from him at all. Hopefully he stays off Twitter as well. https://t.co/7HR4d3wFAu
— Eric Slater (@ericsslater) May 31, 2020
Nation in crises and trump hides instead of leads. #VoteHimOut #VoteForYourLife
— zcarr 🌊 (@zcrgrl_Resist) May 31, 2020
Leaderless and in crisis. https://t.co/HoSQ447Hps
— Indivisible Guide (@IndivisibleTeam) May 31, 2020
Our president folks. All we’re asking for is someone to lead in a time of crisis. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/2AhHtit38C pic.twitter.com/9KrCD36Xdo
— Christine Lovato (@DrCLovato) May 31, 2020
Pathetic cowardice, but anything this racist monster could say would only pour more gasoline on the flames. https://t.co/dcFqVHMkEx
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) May 31, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- ANTI-GAY BIGOT1 day ago
Anti-gay bigot Lou Sheldon, founder of Traditional Values Coalition, dead at 85
- THAT SETTLES THAT2 days ago
‘Not Exculpatory’: Just-Declassified Transcripts Prove Flynn Lied – ‘He Also Betrayed America’
- PRESIDENT 5-YEAR OLD3 days ago
In Flailing All-Caps Rant Trump Admits if Americans Are Allowed to Vote by Mail It Will Be ‘The End’ of the GOP
- AMERICAN IDIOT3 days ago
Watch: Trump Warns Kids in California Are Committing Voter Fraud by ‘Raiding Mailboxes’ for Vote by Mail Ballots
- FIRST AMENDMENT? WHAT FIRST AMENDMENT?2 days ago
Watch: CNN’s Omar Jimenez Describes His On-Camera Arrest by Minnesota State Police After Being Released
- News2 days ago
Trump Administration Orders Military Police to Prepare to Deploy to Minneapolis
- FIRST AMENDMENT? WHAT FIRST AMENDMENT?3 days ago
Barr Blasts Social Media’s ‘Bait and Switch’ and ‘Censorship’ as Trump Suggests He’d Shut Down Twitter
- News3 days ago
Trump Blasts Minneapolis ‘Thugs’ and Threatens to Send in National Guard: ‘When the Looting Starts, the Shooting Starts’