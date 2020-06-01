COWARD IN CHIEF
Trump Branded ‘Bunker Boy’ for ‘Hiding in the Basement’ and Turning Off White House Lights: ‘Total Lack of Leadership’
Over the past week the nation has seen protests in more than 75 cities against the horrific police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed, handcuffed Black man who was not resisting arrest. Over the weekend the nation, desperate for presidential leadership, saw none, as reports at both The New York Times and the Washington Post detailed .
Sunday night, what the nation saw was a White House, always illuminated at night, with the lights turned off as news reports broke that President Donald Trump had been scurried into the “underground bunker used in the past during terrorist attacks” on Friday.
Trump’s decision to not address the nation as protests gripped the American public and countless videos of police brutally attacking peaceful protestors flooded social media, stunned many. In fact, aside from vitriolic tweets, the President was largely silent.
On social media many quickly started calling the President of the United States “bunker boy,” while mocking him for, as some put it, “hiding in the basement” and turning off the lights.
Trump turned off the White House lights & hid in a bunker. I like presidents who don’t hide in bunkers.#BunkerBoy pic.twitter.com/6Ly8TFvAyd
— Jake Morphonios (@morphonios) June 1, 2020
Ivan-ka, where’d your pa?
Hiding in the basement, ha ha ha!#BunkerBoy
— Greg Olear (@gregolear) June 1, 2020
Never thought I’d see cowardice from a U.S President. #BunkerTrump #BunkerBoy pic.twitter.com/I3nLBp1wjp
— Baby Ciao Ciao Baby (@BabyCiaoCiaoBa1) June 1, 2020
This is eerily symbolic of the Trump Administration. In the midst of multiple crises He turns of the lights in the White House:
– Global pandemic with more than 100,000 people dead in the US.
– More than 40 million people unemployed
– Coast to Coast Protests pic.twitter.com/WKSRJ2yOqI
— Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) June 1, 2020
It’s oddly fitting that after 3 years of hiding its head in the sand in terms of engaging in any serious problems to find real solutions, the @realDonaldTrump White House now looks like this—hiding in plain sight, as though turning off its lights could make it somehow disappear. pic.twitter.com/utmEO8C1JU
— Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) June 1, 2020
Either #BunkerBoy is getting cell service now, or he’s slithered out of the basement. Either way, he’s tweeting conspiracy theories again.
He’s not just a pitiful President, he’s a pathetic man.
— Ken Olin (@kenolin1) June 1, 2020
This is what Trump’s idea of leadership looks like: Shut off the lights of the WHITE House and hide in the Bunker.
Forget politics- as a nation if we can NOT do better than Trump than we should NOT be a nation. #dcblackout #BunkerTrump pic.twitter.com/fFlKKAS0R4
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) June 1, 2020
“Trump and his family were reportedly unnerved by the protests, however the president was the only one to be taken to the bunker. ”
Women and children, second. #BunkerBoy
— JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) June 1, 2020
Will the last person to leave, turn out the lights?#BunkerBoy pic.twitter.com/HSz2PM8NRc
— NOT ALT WORLD (@NotAltWorld) June 1, 2020
#BunkerBoy coward hiding pic.twitter.com/TEZZvR7FJR
— ChristaChristy (@riotshenanigans) June 1, 2020
No picture better sums up the Failure of MAGA, Ultra-Macho, Tough-Ruler Trump Presidency.
The President Turned Off the Lights: Trump’s White House Goes Dark.
The Bully in Chief Is A Coward… pic.twitter.com/jKRFuAvl2j
— Rula Jebreal (@rulajebreal) June 1, 2020
‘Absolute Vacuum in Leadership’: Internet Shreds ‘Great Divider’ and ‘Coward’ Trump for Hiding After 75 Cities Protest
President Donald Trump is under fire Sunday after the White House announced he will not be seen today despite five days and nights of protests in more than 75 cities across the country and governors in at least ten states activating the National Guard.
Possibly more than at any time during his three-and-a-half year old administration Trump is taking tremendous criticism for how he has managed the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and for his handling of the protests against the killing by police of George Floyd.
CNN broke the news:
Just in, via @KevinBohnCNN: “We will not see President Trump today on camera. The White House has declared a photo lid for today.”
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 31, 2020
Many blame Trump for fueling division and stoking the flames of division for political gain. Immediately they expressed anger, outrage, and disgust.
In other words, the President of the United States – the Great Divider – is a coward.
— Publius (@ThePubliusUSA) May 31, 2020
We don’t have a president.
— Rose Benson (@NotoriousRBF) May 31, 2020
Oh, too bad.
Kind of like those FDR Fireside Chats.
You know, without the inspiration, empathy, concern, sacrifice, honesty, integrity, and 3-syllable words.
— Jonathan Gaffney (@JGaffneyUSN) May 31, 2020
hitler hid in a bunker too https://t.co/8pW1oZJ1Lg
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 31, 2020
Tripling down on cowardice.
— Shari Nyles (@sharinyles) May 31, 2020
Here it is. The coward is in hiding. That said, it is for the best that we don’t hear from him at all. Hopefully he stays off Twitter as well.
— Eric Slater (@ericsslater) May 31, 2020
He has no clue what to say. The problems go beyond him but you do not get to call peaceful protestors sons of bitches and tell cops to bang the heads of people they arrest on the car without taking a huge amount of blame. https://t.co/2CZ779kG9s
— Jeff Cerulli (@JeffCerulli) May 31, 2020
I’m glad he’s not speaking, but also, the absolute vacuum in leadership in this country right now is terrifying. https://t.co/MzGkPHdqds
— Elizabeth C. McLaughlin ?? (@ECMcLaughlin) May 31, 2020
Unfit, divisive, racist, corrupt, incompetent and a coward. We desperately need leadership but we have this piece of crap instead. Enough. #NovemberIsComing (not soon enough) #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica2020 #GoJoe2020 https://t.co/eM0jUYSBgg
— Unexpectedactivist (@Unexpectedactiv) May 31, 2020
What an utter failure he is
— Christine Galea (@chrisgalea) May 31, 2020
Staying in the bunker. https://t.co/4NJTmeIT4t
— Ed Bott (@edbott) May 31, 2020
Here it is. The coward is in hiding. That said, it is for the best that we don’t hear from him at all. Hopefully he stays off Twitter as well. https://t.co/7HR4d3wFAu
— Eric Slater (@ericsslater) May 31, 2020
Nation in crises and trump hides instead of leads. #VoteHimOut #VoteForYourLife
— zcarr ? (@zcrgrl_Resist) May 31, 2020
Leaderless and in crisis. https://t.co/HoSQ447Hps
— Indivisible Guide (@IndivisibleTeam) May 31, 2020
Our president folks. All we’re asking for is someone to lead in a time of crisis. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/2AhHtit38C pic.twitter.com/9KrCD36Xdo
— Christine Lovato (@DrCLovato) May 31, 2020
Pathetic cowardice, but anything this racist monster could say would only pour more gasoline on the flames. https://t.co/dcFqVHMkEx
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) May 31, 2020
