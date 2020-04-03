MISOGYNIST IN CHIEF
‘You Ought to Be Ashamed of Yourself’: Trump Berates Woman Reporter for ‘Very Nasty Tone’ in Misogynistic Screed
President Donald Trump unleashed a venomous attack on yet another reporter, a woman as is often the case, and once again used the word “nasty,” which he repeatedly has used as a cudgel against women in his not uncommon misogynistic bashings.
The reporter asked the President about a lie Jared Kushner told reporters on Thursday, which angered so many Americans #JaredKushnerForPrison trended on Twitter.
The reporter, CBS News White House Correspondent Weijia Jiang, directly quoted Kushner, who serves as Senior Advisor to the President and is Trump’s son-in-law.
“The notion of the federal stockpile was it’s supposed to be our stockpile. It’s not supposed to be states’ stockpiles that they then use,” Kushner had said, which is false.
(The White House on Friday actually changed the stated mission of the Strategic National Stockpile to reflect Kushner’s lie.)
Trump then interrupted the reporter, saying, “What’s that? A gotcha – I gotcha – when you use the word ‘our.'”
“You know what ‘our’ means? United States of America. That’s what it means. ‘Our. our.’ It means United States of America,” Trump condescendingly repeated. “And then we take that ‘our’ and we distribute it to the states – not that we have to.”
When pressed on Kushner’s remarks agsin, Trump let loose.
“Because we need it for the government. We need it for the federal government. When the states are in – To keep for our country, because the federal government needs it too. Not just the states,” Trump argued.
He then said “we are ready to rock” with ventilators that he says are going to the states.
“But when he says ‘our,’ he’s talking about our country,” Trump again repeated.
“It’s such a basic simple question and you try and make it sound so bad. You ought to be ashamed of yourself. You know what? You ought to be ashamed. It’s such a simple question. He said ‘our.’ And ‘our’ means for the country. And ‘our’ means for the states,” Trump cried, which is exactly what Kushner said it was not for.
“The states are part of the country,” the President continued. “Don’t make it sound bad. Don’t make it sound bad.”
Trump tried to move on to another reporter, but went back and berated her again.
“You just asked your question. You just asked your question in a very nasty tone.”
Watch:
Trump flips out at a reporter asking about Jared Kushner’s claim that the national stockpile is “our” stockpile, says “the federal government needs it too, not just the states” pic.twitter.com/H8z40yTxAn
— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) April 3, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
LYING FOR JESUS
Watch: Franklin Graham Gets Hammered for Saying ‘I Don’t Know That’ Trump Lies All the Time
“I don’t think the president is sitting there behind the desk trying to make up lies,” Graham says
Rev. Franklin Graham insisted on Wednesday that he had never heard a lie from President Donald Trump.
In an interview on MSNBC, host Craig Melvin pointed out to Graham that The Washington Post counted 8,158 false or misleading claims made by the president during his first two years in office.
“Well, I don’t know how to reconcile that, because I don’t know,” Graham replied. “You have a fact checker for the president but I don’t know if you have a fact checker for the media at the same time.”
“Pastor Graham, you and I both know this president has said things over and over that aren’t true,” the MSNBC host pressed.
“No, I don’t know that,” Graham insisted. “I don’t sit around and try to find every fault in the president every day, looking for everything that he might have misspoken or mis-said. I don’t do that.”
“But you can acknowledge that the president has said things that aren’t true,” Melvin asked.
“I don’t think the president is sitting there behind the desk trying to make up lies,” Graham said. “I don’t believe that for a second. Has he misspoken on something? Sure, all of us do that, you do it, I do it.
“So I think the president is trying to do the best that he can under very difficult circumstances,” the pastor added. “But no one person can fix this, it’s too complex. We need God. As a nation, we’ve turned our back on God.”
Later in the hour, former GOP strategist Rick Tyler slammed Franklin for ignoring the president’s lies.
“I call them lies,” Tyler explained. “In the beginning of the segment, he’s talking about objective truth and what he’s going to get people to believe about objective truth, that is Jesus is the savior of the world and died for our sins. That’s objective truth. At the same time he wants to make excuses about Donald Trump when we know Donald Trump has said things that are just demonstrably and provably false.”
“But there are things that Donald Trump has said over and over again that are just flat out wrong,” he concluded. “I don’t know whether Franklin is being willfully ignorant or is covering for the president but that undermines his message about objective truth.”
Watch the video clips below from MSNBC.
MISOGYNIST IN CHIEF
Trump Calls Women Survivors of Sexual Assault ‘Screamers’
President Donald Trump is now calling women survivors of sexual assault “screamers” in his latest offensive tweet. Barely more than 12 hours after apologizing to Brett Kavanaugh “on behalf of the nation,” the president took to Twitter to once again attack women, specifically women survivors. He also called them “paid protestors,” and once again devolved into his conspiracy theories, this time claiming they will be protesting once again because they didn’t get paid.
It is unclear where President Trump got his idea for the latest attack.
“The paid D.C. protesters are now ready to REALLY protest because they haven’t gotten their checks – in other words, they weren’t paid! Screamers in Congress, and outside, were far too obvious – less professional than anticipated by those paying (or not paying) the bills!” President Trump tweeted.
Literally not one word of Trump’s tweet is true.
His tweet, however, cements the illegitimacy of his latest Supreme Court nominee, now Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and irrevocably stains the Judiciary.
UPDATE: 9:03 AM ET –
Apparently, this “Fox & Friends” segment prompted Trump’s insane and offensive tweet.
fun fact: i initially didn't tweet this video because i thought "there's no way she's actually so dumb she thinks DMs about 'soros checks' prove the protesters are paid," but i guess the president found it completely believable pic.twitter.com/0fq5568lkb
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) October 9, 2018
Image by DonkeyHotey via Flickr and a CC license
MISOGYNIST IN CHIEF
Trump Attacks Women Sexual Assault Victims as ‘Paid Professionals’
Just ninety minutes before the U.S. Senate will take a crucial vote that will test whether or not there are enough votes to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court President Donald Trump called women sexual assault survivors “paid professionals.”
In a tweet Trump berated the women who were exercising their First Amendment rights and earnestly trying to speak with their elected Senatorial representatives, to share their stories of sexual abuse, rape, and assault in the hopes of stopping Brett Kavanaugh from being elevated to the highest court in the land.
The President also invoked a common conservative conspiracy theory, claiming the signs some protestors were holding as paid for by George Soros, a favorite target of the right.
“The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad. Don’t fall for it! Also, look at all of the professionally made identical signs. Paid for by Soros and others. These are not signs made in the basement from love!
#Troublemakers,” he tweeted.
On Thursday video of one woman in particular who was trying to speak with Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) was widely circulated online. It shows him literally waving her off and telling her, as she’s explaining her pain of being a sexual assault survivor, to “grow up.”
On social media, many expressed outrage over the president’s latest attack on rape victims.
Is it out of your brain’s ability to fathom that women who were sexually assaulted are actually pissed off? Are you really this dense?
— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 5, 2018
You are completely unhinged, you sexist, racist dotard. RESIGN IN DISGRACE!!!
— (((John M. Becker))) (@freedom2marry) October 5, 2018
Yep. Never trust a professionally made identical sign. pic.twitter.com/ZglTefzk3w
— Joshua Israel (@jeisrael) October 5, 2018
When you hear a Republican evoke Soros, that’s when they’re out of excuses. It’s like when an insurance company says “act of God” as a reason to not help.
— Dipshit Todd 💎 (@OrangeWindSock) October 5, 2018
lol – you mean like these signs? pic.twitter.com/REXMIXZJAW
— Karla Archer (@karlaarcher) October 5, 2018
We’re about three tweets away from the HILARY IS A LIZARD tweet aren’t we?
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 5, 2018
Unbelievable!! Women who have been abused are now labeled crisis actors, after you called them liars. Republican senators don’t need help looking bad! There are multiple catch phrases used on social media, so Soros paid for that, too, right? Here’s a catchphrase: VOTE THEM OUT!
— Cynethryth (@Cynethryth5) October 5, 2018
Trending
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Franklin Graham’s Central Park COVID-19 Field Hospital Delays Opening as Controversy Rages and Quality of Care Concerns Grow
- News2 days ago
‘Colossal Failure of Leadership’: Trump ‘Unfit’ for Pandemic, ‘Has Blood on His Hands’ Says Pulitzer Prize Winning Paper
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM1 day ago
‘Deadly Ignorance’: GOP Governor Slammed for Falsely Claiming ‘We Didn’t Know’ Asymptomatic People Transmit Coronavirus
- WHAM!2 days ago
Internet Decimates ‘Ignorant’ Right Wing Pundit for ‘Lie’ No Major Democrat Took Coronavirus Seriously Until March
- WHAT TOOK SO LONG?2 days ago
‘Derelict’ DeSantis Roasted for Delaying Florida Shut Down Order Until Now: ‘People Will Die as a Result’
- News2 days ago
Anti-LGBTQ Hate Groups Spike As Trump Embraces Their Leaders – White House Issues Thin Statement Rejecting Responsibility
- SHAME ON EVERY JOURNALIST WHO FEEL FOR THIS2 days ago
Trump’s ‘New Tone’ When Addressing Coronavirus Is Part of His Skill at Manipulating the Media: Analysis
- HOW TO WIN2 days ago
Expert Delivers Sobering Warning to Dems: ‘Traitor ‘ Trump Will Cheat, Russia Will Help, Ignore It and Focus on Winning