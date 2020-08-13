Courting the ‘Suburban Housewives’ Vote Trump Attacks ‘Mad Woman’ Kamala Harris, ‘Crazy’ Pelosi and ‘Not Smart’ AOC

President Donald Trump kicked off Thursday morning with racist and misogynistic attacks against powerful Democratic women. His targets: presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski, and U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

In an early morning interview with Fox News Business’s Maria Bartiromo the president called U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) “condescending” and a “Mad Woman.”

“Now you have sort of a Mad Woman,” Trump said, “I call her, because she was so angry and such hatred with Justice Kavanaugh. I mean, I’ve never seen anything like it. She was the angriest of the group and they were all angry. They’re all radical left angry people.”

The president also referred to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, the third most-powerful elected official in the U.S. government, as “stone-cold crazy.”

Shortly before going on-air Trump launched a tweet attacking MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski as a “ditzy airhead wife.”

Very poor morning TV ratings for MSDNC’s Morning Joe, headed by a complete Psycho named Joe Scarborough and his ditzy airhead wife, Mika, and also @CNN, headed by complete unknowns. Congratulations to @foxandfriends on dominating the mornings (thank you President Trump!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2020

He also called U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) “not even smart,” as CNN’s Daniel Dale reported.

President Donald Trump since at least June has been courting what he calls “suburban housewives,” by which experts say he means white women – a demographic he is trailing Joe Biden in by double digits. Trump’s racist and misogynistic appeals include framing Black people as poor occupants of “low income” housing who want to destroy rich white neighborhoods.

Here’s a recent tweet displaying his misogynistic and racist world-view which harkens back to the 1950’s: