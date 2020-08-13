IT'S NOT 1950 ANYMORE MR. PRESIDENT
Courting the ‘Suburban Housewives’ Vote Trump Attacks ‘Mad Woman’ Kamala Harris, ‘Crazy’ Pelosi and ‘Not Smart’ AOC
President Donald Trump kicked off Thursday morning with racist and misogynistic attacks against powerful Democratic women. His targets: presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski, and U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
In an early morning interview with Fox News Business’s Maria Bartiromo the president called U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) “condescending” and a “Mad Woman.”
“Now you have sort of a Mad Woman,” Trump said, “I call her, because she was so angry and such hatred with Justice Kavanaugh. I mean, I’ve never seen anything like it. She was the angriest of the group and they were all angry. They’re all radical left angry people.”
The president also referred to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, the third most-powerful elected official in the U.S. government, as “stone-cold crazy.”
Shortly before going on-air Trump launched a tweet attacking MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski as a “ditzy airhead wife.”
Very poor morning TV ratings for MSDNC’s Morning Joe, headed by a complete Psycho named Joe Scarborough and his ditzy airhead wife, Mika, and also @CNN, headed by complete unknowns. Congratulations to @foxandfriends on dominating the mornings (thank you President Trump!).
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2020
He also called U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) “not even smart,” as CNN’s Daniel Dale reported.
President Donald Trump since at least June has been courting what he calls “suburban housewives,” by which experts say he means white women – a demographic he is trailing Joe Biden in by double digits. Trump’s racist and misogynistic appeals include framing Black people as poor occupants of “low income” housing who want to destroy rich white neighborhoods.
Here’s a recent tweet displaying his misogynistic and racist world-view which harkens back to the 1950’s:
The “suburban housewife” will be voting for me. They want safety & are thrilled that I ended the long running program where low income housing would invade their neighborhood. Biden would reinstall it, in a bigger form, with Corey Booker in charge! @foxandfriends @MariaBartiromo
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- AMERICAN IDIOTS2 days ago
George Conway Burns to the Ground Trump Supporters Who Are Suckered by His Lies
- NOPE NOPE NOPE2 days ago
‘George Washington Would Have Had a Hard Time Beating Me’: Trump Brags His Poll Numbers Are ‘Going Up Like a Rocket’
- RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY2 days ago
Trump-Loving Bishop Blasted for Attacking Biden-Harris as ‘First Time in Awhile’ Dems Not Running a Catholic (They Are)
- AYFKM?1 day ago
‘Real Winner’: Internet Destroys Trump for Congratulating Racist, Islamophobic, Anti-Semitic QAnon Conspiracy Theorist
- News2 days ago
‘You Guys Really Do Suck Without WikiLeaks’: Trump Decimated for Calling Biden VP Pick Kamala Harris ‘Phony’
- ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE1 day ago
Viral #ProgressivesForBiden Video Gets More Than One Million Views Hours After Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris
- ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE1 day ago
Top Election Forecaster Finally Releases 2020 Projection — and the ‘Tipping Point’ State Biden Needs to Win
- NOT HOW THIS WORKS2 days ago
Where Is Betsy DeVos? Education Secretary Hiding in ‘Sprawling’ Michigan Mansion While Demanding Schools Reopen: Report