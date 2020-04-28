Connect with us

‘Unhinged Grifters’: Internet Reacts to Diamond and Silk Being Booted Off of Fox News

Published

on

On Monday, right-wing vloggers Diamond and Silk were reportedly ousted as Fox News contributors after promoting a series of conspiracy theories about the coronavirus pandemic.

Commenters on social media had a number of reactions — including to ask why the president of the United States was not being held to the same standard — or, for that matter, higher-ranking TV personalities at Fox.

 

CNN Analyst ‘Guarantees’ Trump Will Replace Pence — and Predicts the Exact Date and Person

Published

2 months ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

CNN’s Paul Begala strongly believes President Donald Trump will dump Vice President Mike Pence — so strongly he’s even predicting the date.

The political analyst predicted Trump would drop Pence from the ticket on Thursday, July 16 — exactly four years after he was formally announced as the 2016 running mate, reported Huffington Post.

“That’s the date the Democrat gives her or his acceptance address,” Begala said Monday. “On that day, to interrupt that narrative, Donald Trump will call a press conference at Mar-a-Lago.”

“This is not a prediction,” Begala added, “it’s a certainty.”

Begala told the American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference that Trump set Pence up to fail by placing him in charge of the coronavirus response, and that would give him an excuse to replace the former Indiana governor on the 2020 ticket.

“He’s going to dump Mike Pence and put Nikki Haley on the ticket to try to get those suburban moms,” Begala said. “You watch — guaranteed.”

Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Resigns After Disastrous Caucuses

Published

3 months ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

The Chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party has resigned, just over one week after the disastrous Iowa Democratic Caucuses which have yet to yield complete, error-free results.

“While it is my desire to stay in this role and see this process through to completion, I do believe it is time for the Iowa Democratic Party to begin looking forward, and my presence in my current role makes that more difficult,” Troy Price said in a letter to the IDP Central Committee, the Des Moines Register reports. “Therefore, I will resign as chair of the Iowa Democratic Party effective upon the election of my replacement.”

 

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

Trump’s Border Patrol Chief Who Once Was Member of Secret Racist Facebook Group to Quit ‘This Month’: Report

Published

4 months ago

on

January 13, 2020

By

The Chief of the United States Border Patrol, Carla Provost, is expected to resign this month. Provost has officially been in position since August of 2018, and served as Acting Chief since April 2017.

“Provost planned to retire in December from the 21,000-person organization, but the 24-year Border Patrol employee was forced to put her plans on hold due to infighting at CBP over whether a white or nonwhite person should replace her and what message the race of the new chief would send,” the Washington Examiner reports.

Succeeding Provost is expected to be Rodney Scott, who has been with the agency for 27 years.

“Scott, who is white,” the Examiner adds, “was selected as Provost’s successor last summer, but that decision was questioned by acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan in the fall.”

The Border Patrol has been subject of scathing reports, including once focused on a secret Facebook page where, as ProPublica reported, “agents joked about the deaths of migrants, discussed throwing burritos at Latino members of Congress visiting a detention facility in Texas on Monday and posted a vulgar illustration depicting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez engaged in oral sex with a detained migrant.”

The page had “roughly 9500 members,” including at the time of the report, Carla Provost.

Image via Wikimedia

