‘Unhinged Grifters’: Internet Reacts to Diamond and Silk Being Booted Off of Fox News

On Monday, right-wing vloggers Diamond and Silk were reportedly ousted as Fox News contributors after promoting a series of conspiracy theories about the coronavirus pandemic.

Commenters on social media had a number of reactions — including to ask why the president of the United States was not being held to the same standard — or, for that matter, higher-ranking TV personalities at Fox.

Fox News has reportedly canned controversial personalities Diamond & Silk aka Rock & Burlap. I never rejoice in anyone’s termination, however these Trump-loving siblings have been pushing some dangerous #coronavirus conspiracy theories. https://t.co/yItD2oPftD #DiamondandSilk — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) April 27, 2020

Congrats to new OAN hosts Diamond & Silk. https://t.co/c8rKguotYF — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) April 27, 2020

FOX just fired Diamond & Silk for promoting disinformation about Covid-19. Because Diamond and Silk are held to a higher standard than, y’know, America’s president. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) April 27, 2020

I mean think what kind of unhinged grifters you’d have to be for Fox News to nope out https://t.co/iXVCIL5O8Z — shauna (@goldengateblond) April 27, 2020

Getting fired from Fox for espousing dangerous, unfounded theories about the coronavirus largely seems to depend on how big a star you are and how big your platform is. Trish Regan, Diamond & Silk are small potatoes that don’t bring in many viewers, thus are easier to cut. https://t.co/kb2isTn7Kc — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) April 27, 2020

Was what Trish Regan said much different than what Sean Hannity has said? No, not really. Is what Diamond & Silk have been saying much different than what Tucker Carlson or Laura Ingraham have said on their shows? No, not really. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 27, 2020