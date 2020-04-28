BYE
‘Unhinged Grifters’: Internet Reacts to Diamond and Silk Being Booted Off of Fox News
On Monday, right-wing vloggers Diamond and Silk were reportedly ousted as Fox News contributors after promoting a series of conspiracy theories about the coronavirus pandemic.
Commenters on social media had a number of reactions — including to ask why the president of the United States was not being held to the same standard — or, for that matter, higher-ranking TV personalities at Fox.
Fox News has reportedly canned controversial personalities Diamond & Silk aka Rock & Burlap. I never rejoice in anyone’s termination, however these Trump-loving siblings have been pushing some dangerous #coronavirus conspiracy theories. https://t.co/yItD2oPftD #DiamondandSilk
— AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) April 27, 2020
Congrats to new OAN hosts Diamond & Silk. https://t.co/c8rKguotYF
— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) April 27, 2020
FOX just fired Diamond & Silk for promoting disinformation about Covid-19.
Because Diamond and Silk are held to a higher standard than, y’know, America’s president.
— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) April 27, 2020
I mean think what kind of unhinged grifters you’d have to be for Fox News to nope out https://t.co/iXVCIL5O8Z
— shauna (@goldengateblond) April 27, 2020
Getting fired from Fox for espousing dangerous, unfounded theories about the coronavirus largely seems to depend on how big a star you are and how big your platform is.
Trish Regan, Diamond & Silk are small potatoes that don’t bring in many viewers, thus are easier to cut. https://t.co/kb2isTn7Kc
— Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) April 27, 2020
Was what Trish Regan said much different than what Sean Hannity has said? No, not really.
Is what Diamond & Silk have been saying much different than what Tucker Carlson or Laura Ingraham have said on their shows? No, not really.
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 27, 2020
Diamond & Silk “argued that the number of American coronavirus deaths has been inflated to make Trump look bad” on their livestream
So did Fox host Tucker Carlson and senior political analyst Brit Hume on Carlson’s Fox News show! https://t.co/pPsa8lHKgG
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) April 27, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BYE
CNN Analyst ‘Guarantees’ Trump Will Replace Pence — and Predicts the Exact Date and Person
CNN’s Paul Begala strongly believes President Donald Trump will dump Vice President Mike Pence — so strongly he’s even predicting the date.
The political analyst predicted Trump would drop Pence from the ticket on Thursday, July 16 — exactly four years after he was formally announced as the 2016 running mate, reported Huffington Post.
“That’s the date the Democrat gives her or his acceptance address,” Begala said Monday. “On that day, to interrupt that narrative, Donald Trump will call a press conference at Mar-a-Lago.”
“This is not a prediction,” Begala added, “it’s a certainty.”
Begala told the American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference that Trump set Pence up to fail by placing him in charge of the coronavirus response, and that would give him an excuse to replace the former Indiana governor on the 2020 ticket.
“He’s going to dump Mike Pence and put Nikki Haley on the ticket to try to get those suburban moms,” Begala said. “You watch — guaranteed.”
BYE
Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Resigns After Disastrous Caucuses
The Chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party has resigned, just over one week after the disastrous Iowa Democratic Caucuses which have yet to yield complete, error-free results.
“While it is my desire to stay in this role and see this process through to completion, I do believe it is time for the Iowa Democratic Party to begin looking forward, and my presence in my current role makes that more difficult,” Troy Price said in a letter to the IDP Central Committee, the Des Moines Register reports. “Therefore, I will resign as chair of the Iowa Democratic Party effective upon the election of my replacement.”
Troy Price will resign as the chair of the Iowa Democratic Party. This is his letter of resignation sent to the state central committee. It will be effective after an election of an interim chair is done at a SCC meeting this Saturday pic.twitter.com/dLFj0Lpe4z
— Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) February 12, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
BYE
Trump’s Border Patrol Chief Who Once Was Member of Secret Racist Facebook Group to Quit ‘This Month’: Report
The Chief of the United States Border Patrol, Carla Provost, is expected to resign this month. Provost has officially been in position since August of 2018, and served as Acting Chief since April 2017.
“Provost planned to retire in December from the 21,000-person organization, but the 24-year Border Patrol employee was forced to put her plans on hold due to infighting at CBP over whether a white or nonwhite person should replace her and what message the race of the new chief would send,” the Washington Examiner reports.
Succeeding Provost is expected to be Rodney Scott, who has been with the agency for 27 years.
“Scott, who is white,” the Examiner adds, “was selected as Provost’s successor last summer, but that decision was questioned by acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan in the fall.”
The Border Patrol has been subject of scathing reports, including once focused on a secret Facebook page where, as ProPublica reported, “agents joked about the deaths of migrants, discussed throwing burritos at Latino members of Congress visiting a detention facility in Texas on Monday and posted a vulgar illustration depicting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez engaged in oral sex with a detained migrant.”
The page had “roughly 9500 members,” including at the time of the report, Carla Provost.
Image via Wikimedia
Trending
- News2 days ago
Trump ‘Visibly Agitated’ Over Michael Cohen Jail Release and Upcoming Tell-All Book on What ‘He’s Said and Done With Women’
- News2 days ago
Trump Goes Off on Fox News After Network Airs Attack Ad Against Him
- News1 day ago
‘You’re a Moron, You’re an Idiot, You’re a Joke’: MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski Unloads on Trump’s Coronavirus Efforts
- 25TH AMENDMENT24 hours ago
Trump Deletes Embarrassing Rampage of Tweets Confusing ‘Noble’ With ‘Nobel Prize’ and Demanding ‘Noble Committee’ Act
- COMPLAINER-IN-CHIEF1 day ago
Trump Has Devoted Less Than One Percent of His Coronavirus Briefings Offering Condolences for COVID-19 Victims: Report
- 25TH AMENDMENT21 hours ago
‘Like a Junkie Needs a Fix’: Trump Mocked After White House Cancels Coronavirus Briefing Then Quickly Adds It Back
- OPINION18 hours ago
‘I Don’t Want to Die Because of Selfish Christians’: Twitter Slams Barr’s Push to Take Legal Action Against Lockdown Orders
- POLITICIZING THE PANDEMIC20 hours ago
White House: Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force Briefings Will Have ‘New Focus’ – Which Will Not Be Coronavirus