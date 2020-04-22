AYKM?
‘That’s Really Ignorant’: CNN’s Cooper Blasts Vegas Mayor for Refusing to Take Responsibility During COVID-19 Crisis
Las Vegas, Nevada mayor Carolyn Goodman is refusing to take any responsibility on managing the city during the coronavirus crisis but is actively pushing casinos to re-open – even though they are not in her jurisdiction. Wednesday afternoon Mayor Goodman’s interview with Anderson Cooper went off the rails, frustrating the CNN so much he was forced to call her remarks “really ignorant.”
Cooper showed the mayor a graphic of how coronavirus spreads, based on a study of one person who infected many others in China.
“This isn’t China,” Goodman declared, “this is Las Vegas.”
“Wow, that’s really ignorant,” Cooper was forced to respond. “Yes, it’s in China but they are human beings too.”
Mayor Goodman also told Cooper it’s not her job to issue guidelines on how businesses, like restaurants, should protect their workers, saying, “they better figure it out. That’s their job. That’s not the mayor’s job.”
Many mayors across the country likely disagree, given many have done exactly what Goodman refuses to do.
“I am not a private owner,” Goodman also told Cooper. “That’s the competition in this country. The free enterprise and to be able to make sure that what you offer the public meets the needs of the public.”
At one point Goodman displayed her clear understanding that germs and viruses spread, even citing historical precedent like Legionnaire’s Disease, the West Nile virus, and even “Typhoid Mary,” but also made clear it was of little to no concern to her.
“I’d love everything open because I think we’ve had viruses for years that have been here,” Goodman proclaimed.
Watch:
“Wow, that’s really ignorant.”@AndersonCooper clashes with Las Vegas Mayor Goodman after she justified her wish to quickly reopen casinos saying, “this isn’t China, this is Las Vegas,” after he showed her a graphic of how coronavirus could spread in a restaurant in China. pic.twitter.com/w3QscYmiIH
— Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) April 22, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
AYKM?
‘Not a Pandemic’: Fox News Contributor Denounces ‘Panic and Pandemonium’ Over ‘Hype’ of Coronavirus
A longtime Fox News contributor is falsely comparing the coronavirus pandemic to the seasonal flu, suggesting stay at home policies and temporary shuttering of the economy were unnecessary, and insisting the pandemic is “not a pandemic.”
Former Reagan Secretary of Education Bill Bennett told “Fox and Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade “we’re going to have fewer fatalities from this than from the flu,” noting “61,000 is what we lost to the flu in 2017 and 2018.”
He pointed to estimates from the University of Washington which currently project the coronavirus pandemic will kill 61,545 in the U.S. through August 4. Bennett is not offering a valid comparison as the pandemic does not end on that date.
But he does inadvertently prove the very tactics he wants to rescind – social distancing and shutting down the economy – are working. And then falsely says, “if you look at those numbers, and see the comparable, we’re going to have fewer fatalities from this than from the flu.”
Bennett then offers up an astonishing, angry lament over the necessary actions taken.
“For this, we scared the hell out of the American people, we lost 17 million jobs, we put a major dent in the economy, we closed down the schools — you heard Dr. Oz say we probably didn’t have to do that — shut down the churches, and so on.”
Dr. Oz, accused of being a promoter of “pseudoscience,” is not an immunologist, public health expert, or infectious diseases expert.
“You know, this was not, and is not a pandemic,” Bennett said, falsely. “But we do have panic and pandemonium as a result of the hype of this. And it’s really unfortunate. Look at the facts.”
Bennett has a curious relationship with facts.
In 2005 Bennett defended his racist remarks about abortion as a “thought experiment,” ABC News reported at the time.
“If you wanted to reduce crime, you could—if that were the sole purpose—you could abort every black baby in this country and the crime rate would go down. That would be an impossible, ridiculous, and morally reprehensible thing to do, but your crime rate would go down.”
ABC News’ report on Bennett’s remarks at the time called called him a “self-styled ‘Values Czar.'”
Here’s Bennett on Fox News Monday morning:
Bill Bennett: Now they say 60,000 people will die. 61,000 is what we lost to the flu in 2017. Now we all regret the loss of 61,000 people if that’s what it turns out to be … we’re gonna have fewer fatalities from this, for this we scared the hell out of the American people. pic.twitter.com/juxrriQjt9
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) April 13, 2020
AYKM?
Read: Navy Secretary Tells Crew Ravaged by COVID-19 Their Fired Captain Was ‘Stupid,’ Betrayed Them by Asking for Help
Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly on Monday visited the coronavirus ravaged crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, and told them to their faces their just-fired commanding officer, Capt. Brett Crozier, was “too stupid” to helm their ship, as CNN reported.
Modly fired Captain Crozier after a letter Crozier sent to his superiors desperately asking for help with the then-100 or more sailors infected by the coronavirus leaked to the press. The number has skyrocketed to 173 or more, and Crozier on Sunday was diagnosed with COVID-19 as well.
Captain Crozier, Modly told the crew, was either “too stupid or too naive to be a commanding officer of a ship like this,” according to a transcript (below).
Last week after Modly fired Crozier, the crew gave a dramatic and supportive sendoff, cheering him and chanting his name in thanks.
Crozier’s letter was “a betrayal of trust with me, with his chain of command, with you, with the 800 to a thousand people who, with your shipmates on shore right now, like you [are] busting their asses,” Modly told the sailors Monday.
He also told the sailors to never go to the press.
Related–
Leaked Audio: Sailor Responds With Astonished Expletive as Acting Navy Secretary Blasts Fired Captain as ‘Too Stupid’
“I’m gonna tell you something, all of you,” Modly warned, “there is no, no situation where you go to the media.”
The media has “an agenda,” he claimed, which they use to “embarrass” the Navy “and to embarrass you.”
Capt. Crozier’s letter to his superiors in part stated: “We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset: our Sailors.”
Ward Carroll, the former editor of Military.com, now at an independent forum known as the US Naval Institute posted a transcript of Sec. Modly’s remarks:
Transcript of Acting SECNAV’s recent 1MC remarks to the crew of Theodore Roosevelt. (He’s aboard.) Long story short, he’s convinced he did the right thing. pic.twitter.com/uAbSV6QfjJ
— Ward Carroll (@wardcarroll) April 6, 2020
AYKM?
Fox News Host Blasted After Saying ‘People Are Dying, and I Realize That’ — but ‘Women…Can’t Get Their Nails Done’
Thursday’s “Fox & Friends” featured insight into how the rich on the right a struggling to deal with the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 1000 people in the U.S., where there are more than 68,000 confirmed cases. A record 3.3 million people filed for unemployment this past week.
“I live in the city,” Ainsley Earhardt told her co-hosts. “You can’t go back to the city – you can, but I don’t want to, I don’t want to be around the area that’s infected the most,” she said. The New York City region is now the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S.
“But I’m thinking like all the bills that are stacking up at my apartment. You know, we’ve got to think about that kind of thing. If you bought clothing before all this happened and you want to return it, are stores going to, you know, waive that 30 day period where you can get your money back if you need to return something?”
“These are all the things. Women – y’all don’t think about this, guys, but – this is not a priority, but women have to get their hair done. I saw someone tweet out, ‘You’re gonna see what color our real hair is because our roots are going to grow in.’ Women – all my friends are saying, this is not a priority, people are dying and I realize that – but they can’t get their nails done.”
“You know, businesses are closed everywhere. We’re in priority mode right now. It’s pharmacies and it is grocery stores – those are really the only places that people are going now.”
“all my friends are saying you know, this is not a priority, people are dying and i realize that, but they can’t get their nails done” pic.twitter.com/UnkqFdvvmp
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 26, 2020
Here’s how some are responding:
Remember this the next time you hear that elderly Americans have to be risked to re-start the economy. https://t.co/9OXavyWr0H
— Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) March 26, 2020
Narcissistic blindness is very difficult to overcome. https://t.co/qnSclkpPt4
— Aunt Emma (@yourauntemma) March 26, 2020
Says the woman able to flee her apartment in the city for a home outside of the epicenter of a pandemic. https://t.co/mK2nPmxx2c
— Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) March 26, 2020
Forget the people who can’t get tested or the doctors/nurses working through exhaustion. Forget those who have to die alone. Kim’s biggest fear about coronavirus is that people will realize that she’s not a natural blonde because she can’t get her hair done.#FoxNewsWillKillUsAll
— James (@JamesSNYC) March 26, 2020
My friend is a hairdresser and her salon will be closed for at least another month. She contacted all of her clients and more than a few are angry at her because they have ‘events’ coming up and need their hair done. She’s like ‘have you not watched the news? SMDH. https://t.co/ohngf3hJkB
— Kat K 🐾🐾 (@HIHKatharine) March 26, 2020
When someone asks for the definition of “privilege,” show them this video. https://t.co/GVX25gmKlq
— Corey Rayburn Yung (@CoreyRYung) March 26, 2020
She’s basically saying people need to get back to work so they can service her. I hate this person. I truly hate this woman.
— Michelle Bhasin (@michellebhasin) March 26, 2020
Beyond parody https://t.co/7hLN0i5fk5
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 26, 2020
.@ainsleyearhardt there are nurses on the front line in NYC wearing fucking trash bags in attempt to protect themselves -the best they can- and you’re discussing the inability to go get nails done. My gawd lady, MAGAts don’t come any dumber than you. https://t.co/0uCiRY07lW
— Rob Wagner 😷😷🍸🍸 (@wagner_rob) March 26, 2020
“Grandma, how did you survive The Great Inconvenience of 2020? Is it true that you couldn’t book a manicure for weeks?” — Future Grandchildren of Privilege
— Gary Wright (@ItsMeGaryLee) March 26, 2020
No words https://t.co/uTQ8y3Jtxt
— Elizabeth Joh (@elizabeth_joh) March 26, 2020
Hot take: the real crisis of #COVID19 is rooted in a diversion & inclusion argument. This is a crisis of empathy. This is an inability of some people of privilege to see themselves in the lives & experiences of ‘other’ – in this case, anyone touched by this disease. https://t.co/sQd1voXohK
— Lorimer Shenher (@ShenherLorimer) March 26, 2020
I swear the first qualification for Fox job applicants has to be “Terrible Person.”
— Wulfpack08 (@gottateach2136) March 26, 2020
Maybe get better friends then? https://t.co/WjP4Qeyly2
— Max Fawcett (@maxfawcett) March 26, 2020
Trending
- OUR SEXIST PRESIDENT2 days ago
‘Nice and Easy. Relax’: Trump Lashes Out at Woman Reporter, Tells Her ‘Keep Your Voice Down’ for Asking Tough Questions
- RELIGIOUS FANATICISM2 days ago
Watch: Pat Robertson Blames Coronavirus Pandemic on ‘Wicked’ Same-Sex Marriage
- GRIFTERS2 days ago
Ivanka and Jared Pummeled by Ex-Ted Cruz Aide for ‘Unbridled Greed and Arrogance’
- News1 day ago
Majority-GOP Senate Intel Committee Issues New Report Destroying President’s Claims: Russia Interfered to Help Trump
- News2 days ago
‘A Lot of People Love Me’: Trump Loses His Temper When Woman PBS Reporter Challenges His Slow Coronavirus Response
- News2 days ago
‘Human Sacrifices to Begin’: Outrage as Governor Allows Georgia Gyms, Massage and Tattoo Parlors, Theaters to Re-Open
- News2 days ago
‘Stephen Miller’s Wet Dream’: Internet Crowns White House Advisor ‘Architect’ of Trump Order Banning All Immigration
- News2 days ago
‘Jesus Is My Vaccine’: Coronavirus Pandemic Policy Protestors Echo Tea Party Mania