‘That’s Really Ignorant’: CNN’s Cooper Blasts Vegas Mayor for Refusing to Take Responsibility During COVID-19 Crisis

Las Vegas, Nevada mayor Carolyn Goodman is refusing to take any responsibility on managing the city during the coronavirus crisis but is actively pushing casinos to re-open – even though they are not in her jurisdiction. Wednesday afternoon Mayor Goodman’s interview with Anderson Cooper went off the rails, frustrating the CNN so much he was forced to call her remarks “really ignorant.”

Cooper showed the mayor a graphic of how coronavirus spreads, based on a study of one person who infected many others in China.

“This isn’t China,” Goodman declared, “this is Las Vegas.”

“Wow, that’s really ignorant,” Cooper was forced to respond. “Yes, it’s in China but they are human beings too.”

Mayor Goodman also told Cooper it’s not her job to issue guidelines on how businesses, like restaurants, should protect their workers, saying, “they better figure it out. That’s their job. That’s not the mayor’s job.”

Many mayors across the country likely disagree, given many have done exactly what Goodman refuses to do.

“I am not a private owner,” Goodman also told Cooper. “That’s the competition in this country. The free enterprise and to be able to make sure that what you offer the public meets the needs of the public.”

At one point Goodman displayed her clear understanding that germs and viruses spread, even citing historical precedent like Legionnaire’s Disease, the West Nile virus, and even “Typhoid Mary,” but also made clear it was of little to no concern to her.

“I’d love everything open because I think we’ve had viruses for years that have been here,” Goodman proclaimed.

