‘Not a Pandemic’: Fox News Contributor Denounces ‘Panic and Pandemonium’ Over ‘Hype’ of Coronavirus
A longtime Fox News contributor is falsely comparing the coronavirus pandemic to the seasonal flu, suggesting stay at home policies and temporary shuttering of the economy were unnecessary, and insisting the pandemic is “not a pandemic.”
Former Reagan Secretary of Education Bill Bennett told “Fox and Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade “we’re going to have fewer fatalities from this than from the flu,” noting “61,000 is what we lost to the flu in 2017 and 2018.”
He pointed to estimates from the University of Washington which currently project the coronavirus pandemic will kill 61,545 in the U.S. through August 4. Bennett is not offering a valid comparison as the pandemic does not end on that date.
But he does inadvertently prove the very tactics he wants to rescind – social distancing and shutting down the economy – are working. And then falsely says, “if you look at those numbers, and see the comparable, we’re going to have fewer fatalities from this than from the flu.”
Bennett then offers up an astonishing, angry lament over the necessary actions taken.
“For this, we scared the hell out of the American people, we lost 17 million jobs, we put a major dent in the economy, we closed down the schools — you heard Dr. Oz say we probably didn’t have to do that — shut down the churches, and so on.”
Dr. Oz, accused of being a promoter of “pseudoscience,” is not an immunologist, public health expert, or infectious diseases expert.
“You know, this was not, and is not a pandemic,” Bennett said, falsely. “But we do have panic and pandemonium as a result of the hype of this. And it’s really unfortunate. Look at the facts.”
Bennett has a curious relationship with facts.
In 2005 Bennett defended his racist remarks about abortion as a “thought experiment,” ABC News reported at the time.
“If you wanted to reduce crime, you could—if that were the sole purpose—you could abort every black baby in this country and the crime rate would go down. That would be an impossible, ridiculous, and morally reprehensible thing to do, but your crime rate would go down.”
ABC News’ report on Bennett’s remarks at the time called called him a “self-styled ‘Values Czar.'”
Here’s Bennett on Fox News Monday morning:
Bill Bennett: Now they say 60,000 people will die. 61,000 is what we lost to the flu in 2017. Now we all regret the loss of 61,000 people if that’s what it turns out to be … we’re gonna have fewer fatalities from this, for this we scared the hell out of the American people. pic.twitter.com/juxrriQjt9
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) April 13, 2020
Read: Navy Secretary Tells Crew Ravaged by COVID-19 Their Fired Captain Was ‘Stupid,’ Betrayed Them by Asking for Help
Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly on Monday visited the coronavirus ravaged crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, and told them to their faces their just-fired commanding officer, Capt. Brett Crozier, was “too stupid” to helm their ship, as CNN reported.
Modly fired Captain Crozier after a letter Crozier sent to his superiors desperately asking for help with the then-100 or more sailors infected by the coronavirus leaked to the press. The number has skyrocketed to 173 or more, and Crozier on Sunday was diagnosed with COVID-19 as well.
Captain Crozier, Modly told the crew, was either “too stupid or too naive to be a commanding officer of a ship like this,” according to a transcript (below).
Last week after Modly fired Crozier, the crew gave a dramatic and supportive sendoff, cheering him and chanting his name in thanks.
Crozier’s letter was “a betrayal of trust with me, with his chain of command, with you, with the 800 to a thousand people who, with your shipmates on shore right now, like you [are] busting their asses,” Modly told the sailors Monday.
He also told the sailors to never go to the press.
Related–
Leaked Audio: Sailor Responds With Astonished Expletive as Acting Navy Secretary Blasts Fired Captain as ‘Too Stupid’
“I’m gonna tell you something, all of you,” Modly warned, “there is no, no situation where you go to the media.”
The media has “an agenda,” he claimed, which they use to “embarrass” the Navy “and to embarrass you.”
Capt. Crozier’s letter to his superiors in part stated: “We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset: our Sailors.”
Ward Carroll, the former editor of Military.com, now at an independent forum known as the US Naval Institute posted a transcript of Sec. Modly’s remarks:
Transcript of Acting SECNAV’s recent 1MC remarks to the crew of Theodore Roosevelt. (He’s aboard.) Long story short, he’s convinced he did the right thing. pic.twitter.com/uAbSV6QfjJ
— Ward Carroll (@wardcarroll) April 6, 2020
Fox News Host Blasted After Saying ‘People Are Dying, and I Realize That’ — but ‘Women…Can’t Get Their Nails Done’
Thursday’s “Fox & Friends” featured insight into how the rich on the right a struggling to deal with the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 1000 people in the U.S., where there are more than 68,000 confirmed cases. A record 3.3 million people filed for unemployment this past week.
“I live in the city,” Ainsley Earhardt told her co-hosts. “You can’t go back to the city – you can, but I don’t want to, I don’t want to be around the area that’s infected the most,” she said. The New York City region is now the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S.
“But I’m thinking like all the bills that are stacking up at my apartment. You know, we’ve got to think about that kind of thing. If you bought clothing before all this happened and you want to return it, are stores going to, you know, waive that 30 day period where you can get your money back if you need to return something?”
“These are all the things. Women – y’all don’t think about this, guys, but – this is not a priority, but women have to get their hair done. I saw someone tweet out, ‘You’re gonna see what color our real hair is because our roots are going to grow in.’ Women – all my friends are saying, this is not a priority, people are dying and I realize that – but they can’t get their nails done.”
“You know, businesses are closed everywhere. We’re in priority mode right now. It’s pharmacies and it is grocery stores – those are really the only places that people are going now.”
“all my friends are saying you know, this is not a priority, people are dying and i realize that, but they can’t get their nails done” pic.twitter.com/UnkqFdvvmp
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 26, 2020
Here’s how some are responding:
Remember this the next time you hear that elderly Americans have to be risked to re-start the economy. https://t.co/9OXavyWr0H
— Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) March 26, 2020
Narcissistic blindness is very difficult to overcome. https://t.co/qnSclkpPt4
— Aunt Emma (@yourauntemma) March 26, 2020
Says the woman able to flee her apartment in the city for a home outside of the epicenter of a pandemic. https://t.co/mK2nPmxx2c
— Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) March 26, 2020
Forget the people who can’t get tested or the doctors/nurses working through exhaustion. Forget those who have to die alone. Kim’s biggest fear about coronavirus is that people will realize that she’s not a natural blonde because she can’t get her hair done.#FoxNewsWillKillUsAll
— James (@JamesSNYC) March 26, 2020
My friend is a hairdresser and her salon will be closed for at least another month. She contacted all of her clients and more than a few are angry at her because they have ‘events’ coming up and need their hair done. She’s like ‘have you not watched the news? SMDH. https://t.co/ohngf3hJkB
— Kat K ?? (@HIHKatharine) March 26, 2020
When someone asks for the definition of “privilege,” show them this video. https://t.co/GVX25gmKlq
— Corey Rayburn Yung (@CoreyRYung) March 26, 2020
She’s basically saying people need to get back to work so they can service her. I hate this person. I truly hate this woman.
— Michelle Bhasin (@michellebhasin) March 26, 2020
Beyond parody https://t.co/7hLN0i5fk5
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 26, 2020
.@ainsleyearhardt there are nurses on the front line in NYC wearing fucking trash bags in attempt to protect themselves -the best they can- and you’re discussing the inability to go get nails done. My gawd lady, MAGAts don’t come any dumber than you. https://t.co/0uCiRY07lW
— Rob Wagner ???? (@wagner_rob) March 26, 2020
“Grandma, how did you survive The Great Inconvenience of 2020? Is it true that you couldn’t book a manicure for weeks?” — Future Grandchildren of Privilege
— Gary Wright (@ItsMeGaryLee) March 26, 2020
No words https://t.co/uTQ8y3Jtxt
— Elizabeth Joh (@elizabeth_joh) March 26, 2020
Hot take: the real crisis of #COVID19 is rooted in a diversion & inclusion argument. This is a crisis of empathy. This is an inability of some people of privilege to see themselves in the lives & experiences of ‘other’ – in this case, anyone touched by this disease. https://t.co/sQd1voXohK
— Lorimer Shenher (@ShenherLorimer) March 26, 2020
I swear the first qualification for Fox job applicants has to be “Terrible Person.”
— Wulfpack08 (@gottateach2136) March 26, 2020
Maybe get better friends then? https://t.co/WjP4Qeyly2
— Max Fawcett (@maxfawcett) March 26, 2020
Are ‘Coronavirus Parties’ Going to Spread? Right Wing Websites Suggests Intentionally Infecting Americans
On Monday the governor of Kentucky chastised an unnamed resident who attended an actual “coronavirus party,” and became infected.
“Anyone who goes to something like this, may think that they are indestructible,” Governor Andy Beshear said, restraining his anger. “But it’s someone else’s loved one that they are going to hurt.”
And now a well-known right wing website is suggesting intentionally infecting those who do not have COVID-19 with “the mildest form” of the deadly coronavirus in a “socially and medically responsible” manner similar to antediluvian “chickenpox parties.”
“It is time to think outside the box and seriously consider a somewhat unconventional approach to COVID-19: controlled voluntary infection,” The Federalist says on Twitter.
The Federalist, co-founded by Ben Domenech, a regular guest on NBC’s and MSNBC’s “Meet the Press” and the spouse of Meghan McCain, on Tuesday published the article: “How Medical ‘Chickenpox Parties’ Could Turn The Tide Of The Wuhan Virus.” Its author, Douglas A. Perednia, is a Portland, Oregon dermatologist. (NCRM will not link to the article.)
The author appears to have created the term “Controlled Voluntary Infection,” which he calls “CVI,” and which is misspelled on The Federalist’s website:
(Google was unable to find the term “Controlled Voluntary Infection” anywhere else but The Federalist’s website.)
Perednia wants these coronavirus parties to be fun: “one could imagine CVI even becoming a social activity,” he advocates.
His program includes keeping a list of everyone in the nation who has been infected and who has not: “For the first time, we would have a handle on exactly who in the population has been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, and their immune status.”
But contemplating the “limitations,” Perednia wonders if American society will “allow people the freedom to participate in CVI programs?”
And he asks: “Will we allow parents to make these sorts of infection decisions for both themselves and their children?”
There’s another limitation Perednia does not include.
“It’s unclear whether people who recover from COVID-19 will be immune to reinfection from the coronavirus and, if so, how long that immunity will last,” according to NPR.
