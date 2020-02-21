Connect with us

'DEEP STATE'

Trump’s New Personnel Chief Orders ‘Purge’ of All Never-Trumpers From Federal Agencies: Report

Published

on

Ordered  to “Purge the ‘Bad People’ and ‘Deep State'”

President Donald Trump has re-hired Johnny McEntee into a new role. His former body man, who reportedly “was forced from his job in 2018 over gambling debts that threatened his security clearance” but went to work for the Trump re-election campaign, is now the head of the White House personnel office.

McEntee’s first order of business is targeting and purging “Never-Trumpers” – any government employee not loyal to President Trump.

“McEntee called in White House liaisons from cabinet agencies for an introductory meeting Thursday, in which he asked them to identify political appointees across the U.S. government who are believed to be anti-Trump,” Axios reports.

But this is just the first step.

“McEntee suggested the most dramatic changes may have to wait until after the November election.”

“Trump has empowered McEntee — whom he considers an absolute loyalist — to purge the ‘bad people’ and ‘Deep State.'”

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

'DEEP STATE'

Congress Releases 22 Pages of Top Trump Officials’ Text Messages Discussing Ukraine Scandal

Published

5 months ago

on

October 3, 2019

By

The chairs of three congressional committees investigating President Donald Trump released 22-pages of text message between senior administration officials discussing Ukraine.

The document was released by House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel (D-NY), House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings.

Politico reporter and MSNBC contributor Natasha Bertrand flagged some key passages.

Read the full document.

 

Continue Reading

'DEEP STATE'

Career WH Officials Tried to Reject Kushner’s Top Secret Clearance — Trump-Nominated Supervisor Overruled Them

Published

1 year ago

on

January 24, 2019

By

‘Number of Rejections That Were Overruled by Trump Nominee Was Unprecedented’

White House security officials wanted to reject presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner’s top-secret security clearance application — but were overruled by their superior.

NBC News reported that according to two sources familiar with the matter, the aides who moved to reject Kushner’s clearance had been career officials.

The supervisor that overruled them, the report noted, was former Pentagon employee Carl Kline, who had been appointed four months into the Trump administration.

“Kushner’s was one of at least 30 cases in which Kline overruled career security experts and approved a top secret clearance for incoming Trump officials despite unfavorable information,” NBC’s sources told the website.

Those sources added that “the Trump White House attracted many people with untraditional backgrounds who had complicated financial and personal histories, some of which raised red flags.”

Image by The White House via Flickr 

Continue Reading

'DEEP STATE'

Grassley’s Chief Counsel for Nominations Brags ‘We Will Confirm Judge Kavanaugh’

Published

1 year ago

on

September 20, 2018

By

The top aide to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley was caught red-handed bragging that Judge Brett Kavanaugh will be confirmed. Mike Davis is the Chief Counsel for Nominations for Sen. Grassley. His tweets, which he has since deleted, appeared to suggest that no amount of investigation, nor any negative findings related to the allegations against the Supreme Court nominee would get in the way of confirming Kavanaugh.

Senator Harry Reid’s former Chief of Staff, Adam Jentleson, took screenshots of Mike Davis’ tweets before they were deleted. Davis later locked his Twitter account but has since reopened it.

“Unfazed and determined. We will confirm Judge Kavanaugh,” reads one tweet. In another he attacks Dr. Blasey Ford’s attorneys, accusing them of not being able to “find time between TV appearances to get back to me.”

Jentleson adds, “the question of whether Grassley’s staff can conduct a fair investigation is central to the debate & Mike would conduct the questioning of Kavanaugh & Ford.”

Colin Seeberger of the Center for American Progress posted this photo of Davis with Kavanaugh.

Explaining his decision to delete tweets and reopen his account, Davis chose to attack Democrats:

Davis’ claim that the Senate Judiciary Committee has undergone a “thorough and fair investigation” is false.

In Davis’ LinkedIn profile he brags about “setting [an] all-time record for a president’s two years in office by confirming more than 22 federal circuit judges nominated by President Trump.”

He also notes he was a Law Clerk to Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, and had previously clerked for then-Judge Gorsuch. He also interned for then-Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich.

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.