'DEEP STATE'
Trump’s New Personnel Chief Orders ‘Purge’ of All Never-Trumpers From Federal Agencies: Report
Ordered to “Purge the ‘Bad People’ and ‘Deep State'”
President Donald Trump has re-hired Johnny McEntee into a new role. His former body man, who reportedly “was forced from his job in 2018 over gambling debts that threatened his security clearance” but went to work for the Trump re-election campaign, is now the head of the White House personnel office.
McEntee’s first order of business is targeting and purging “Never-Trumpers” – any government employee not loyal to President Trump.
“McEntee called in White House liaisons from cabinet agencies for an introductory meeting Thursday, in which he asked them to identify political appointees across the U.S. government who are believed to be anti-Trump,” Axios reports.
But this is just the first step.
“McEntee suggested the most dramatic changes may have to wait until after the November election.”
“Trump has empowered McEntee — whom he considers an absolute loyalist — to purge the ‘bad people’ and ‘Deep State.'”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
'DEEP STATE'
Congress Releases 22 Pages of Top Trump Officials’ Text Messages Discussing Ukraine Scandal
The chairs of three congressional committees investigating President Donald Trump released 22-pages of text message between senior administration officials discussing Ukraine.
The document was released by House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel (D-NY), House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings.
Politico reporter and MSNBC contributor Natasha Bertrand flagged some key passages.
In which Volker informs Zelensky’s aid that a Zelensky visit to Washington is predicated on convincing Trump that he’ll “get to the bottom of what happened” in 2016. pic.twitter.com/mQk62rlOvk
— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) October 4, 2019
Ambassador Taylor, Sept 1: “Are we now saying that security assistance and WH meeting are conditioned on investigations?” pic.twitter.com/S6cwwwfBLi
— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) October 4, 2019
Volker, July 19: “Most important is for Zelensky to say that he will help investigation—and address any specific personnel issues—if there are any.” pic.twitter.com/zOkORyNKLR
— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) October 4, 2019
Read the full document.
Needless to say, it sure doesn’t seem from these texts like Volker was trying to talk anyone down from this. https://t.co/2qQXOgqrOt
— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) October 4, 2019
After receiving a trove of important documents from the first of the state department witnesses, my fellow chairs and I highlight some of those deserving of the most attention and what is at stake.
Read them here:https://t.co/kirRyA2pF1
— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) October 4, 2019
'DEEP STATE'
Career WH Officials Tried to Reject Kushner’s Top Secret Clearance — Trump-Nominated Supervisor Overruled Them
‘Number of Rejections That Were Overruled by Trump Nominee Was Unprecedented’
White House security officials wanted to reject presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner’s top-secret security clearance application — but were overruled by their superior.
NBC News reported that according to two sources familiar with the matter, the aides who moved to reject Kushner’s clearance had been career officials.
The supervisor that overruled them, the report noted, was former Pentagon employee Carl Kline, who had been appointed four months into the Trump administration.
“Kushner’s was one of at least 30 cases in which Kline overruled career security experts and approved a top secret clearance for incoming Trump officials despite unfavorable information,” NBC’s sources told the website.
Those sources added that “the Trump White House attracted many people with untraditional backgrounds who had complicated financial and personal histories, some of which raised red flags.”
Image by The White House via Flickr
'DEEP STATE'
Grassley’s Chief Counsel for Nominations Brags ‘We Will Confirm Judge Kavanaugh’
The top aide to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley was caught red-handed bragging that Judge Brett Kavanaugh will be confirmed. Mike Davis is the Chief Counsel for Nominations for Sen. Grassley. His tweets, which he has since deleted, appeared to suggest that no amount of investigation, nor any negative findings related to the allegations against the Supreme Court nominee would get in the way of confirming Kavanaugh.
Senator Harry Reid’s former Chief of Staff, Adam Jentleson, took screenshots of Mike Davis’ tweets before they were deleted. Davis later locked his Twitter account but has since reopened it.
“Unfazed and determined. We will confirm Judge Kavanaugh,” reads one tweet. In another he attacks Dr. Blasey Ford’s attorneys, accusing them of not being able to “find time between TV appearances to get back to me.”
Late last night Grassley’s chief counsel, who’d question Ford in a staff interview & prep Grassley’s questioning in a hearing, tweeted that he’s “unfazed” & “determined” to “confirm Kavanaugh,” then confirmed he personally conducted Kavanguah’s questioning & attacked Ford’s camp. pic.twitter.com/7ipvLqYxQP
— Adam Jentleson ? (@AJentleson) September 20, 2018
Jentleson adds, “the question of whether Grassley’s staff can conduct a fair investigation is central to the debate & Mike would conduct the questioning of Kavanaugh & Ford.”
Colin Seeberger of the Center for American Progress posted this photo of Davis with Kavanaugh.
And here is Mike buddying up with Judge Kavanaugh. And you wonder why Dr. Blasey Ford is concerned whether Grassley’s staff can conduct a fair investigation. #StopKavanaugh #IBelieveChristine pic.twitter.com/tJArfMx3cj
— Colin Seeberger (@CMSeeberger) September 20, 2018
Explaining his decision to delete tweets and reopen his account, Davis chose to attack Democrats:
To clear up any confusion, I was referring to Democrats’ partisan political attacks and their refusal to take part in the committee’s thorough and fair investigation. I deleted the tweet to avoid any further misinterpretation by left wing media as so often happens on Twitter.
— Mike Davis (@mrddmia) September 20, 2018
Davis’ claim that the Senate Judiciary Committee has undergone a “thorough and fair investigation” is false.
In Davis’ LinkedIn profile he brags about “setting [an] all-time record for a president’s two years in office by confirming more than 22 federal circuit judges nominated by President Trump.”
He also notes he was a Law Clerk to Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, and had previously clerked for then-Judge Gorsuch. He also interned for then-Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich.
Trending
- TREASONOUS ACTS OR ABUSE OF POWER?18 hours ago
Russia Is Working to Re-Elect Trump, He Knows It, the Intel Community Knows It, and He’s Furious House Democrats Were Told
- CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION18 hours ago
‘Pardon Will Follow in Short Order’: Experts Trounce Trump for Announcing Stone Has ‘Very Good Chance of Exoneration’
- PARDON ME?3 days ago
Family of One of the Felons President Pardoned Donated Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars to Trump Campaign: Report
- DEEP FAKE BUT NOT VERY DEEP23 hours ago
‘Propaganda’: Bloomberg Destroyed for Posting ‘Deep Fake’ ‘Hoax’ Clip of His Debate Performance to Make Him Look Better
- NOT HOW THIS WORKS2 days ago
Bernie Sanders Reverses – Announces He Will Not Release His Full Medical Records Even After Heart Attack
- JOB CREATION?2 days ago
Bloomberg Paying Private Citizens $2500 a Month to Text and Tweet His Praises From Their Personal Social Media Accounts
- News3 days ago
In Apparent Message, Trump Signs Surprise Pardon for Felon Convicted of Failing to Report Extortion and Bribery
- ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE1 day ago
‘The Most Expensive Night in Vegas I’ve Ever Seen,’ ‘Titanic,’ ‘Disaster’: Bloomberg’s Debate Performance Panned