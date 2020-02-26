HOW TO NOT RUN A WHITE HOUSE
Trump White House Hires College Senior as Top Official Reporting to Previously Fired Body Man Rehired as Personnel Chief
The Trump White House has a new employee. 23-year old James Bacon, a senior at George Washington University, is the new director of operations at the Presidential Personnel Office. He reports to John McEntee, 29, who was President Donald Trump’s body man until being fired after an investigation into a gambling problem that posed a security risk.
McEntee was rehired in January and promoted to be the head of the White House’s Presidential Personnel Office. His top job currently is leading a purge of all “never Trumpers” throughout all federal agencies.
Bacon, who has paused his studies, will be “overseeing paperwork and will assist on vetting,” Politico reports, meaning he will have a hand in purging government employees disloyal to the President.
Bacon’s position “was previously filled by Katja Bullock, who is in her late 70s and was a veteran of the office in both Bush administrations, as well as the Reagan administration.”
Ironically, Bacon has more experience than McEntee. The George Washington University senior, while still attending classes, worked at the Department of Housing and Urban Development as Secretary Carson’s confidential assistant, and did a short stint at the Department of Transportation.
