Jared Kushner Crowdsourced Coronavirus Crisis Ideas From a Facebook Group His Sister-in-Law’s Doctor Dad Belongs To

In the age of the Trump White House experts and elites are out, Facebook via your sister-in-law’s dad is in. President Donald Trump told his own son-in-law, Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner, to figure out solutions to fix the coronavirus pandemic that is is expected to infect possibly 70 million to 150 million people across the nation while rapidly ruining his chances for re-election.

Rather than convene a group of experts in the White House or via video conference Kushner turned to his sister-in-law, model Karlie Kloss, whose father is an emergency room doctor.

“Kurt Kloss asked a doctors’ Facebook group with over 20,000 members for tips,” the UK-based conservative website Spectator USA reports. (Curiously, Spectator filed the article under “Liberalism.”)

On Wednesday Politico had reported Trump is mulling declaring a national emergency over coronavirus, which would unleash tens of billions of dollars in funds to help state and local governments deal with the pandemic. Trump does not want to declare a national emergency fearing it “could hamper his narrative that the coronavirus is similar to the seasonal flu and could further agitate Wall Street.”

So Trump turned to Jared.

“Trump’s aides will not give the president a final verdict until Jared Kushner, the president’s senior adviser and son-in-law, talks to relevant parties and presents his findings to the president.”

It turns out those “relevant parties” is Kurt Kloss’ Facebook group.

“If you were in charge of Federal response to the Pandemic what would your recommendation be,” Kloss wrote in the private group Wednesday, according to screenshots passed to The Spectator. “Please only serious responses. I have direct channel to person now in charge at White House and have been asked for recommendations. I have already expressed concern for need for ventilators and more PPE (personal protective equipment) for frontline and test kits.”

The Spectator published screenshots of some of the responses.

Responses on social media have been mixed, with one reporter saying it sounds helpful but it’s “just bizarre that someone at the highest level of government is crowd sourcing at this moment.”

This is the extent of Jared Kushner’s “research” – having his brother’s father in law ask around for advice on facebook. This is a big group of ER doctors, so they’re not going to tell him anything the CDC wouldn’t 1/2 https://t.co/nwJ87PYsJJ pic.twitter.com/kEFRnUwgCJ — Wisco is Currently Washing His Hands 🏴‍☠️ (@Wisco) March 13, 2020

The ideas that were collected by Dr Kloss and ER docs in a Facebook group and shared with Jared Kushner sound helpful. It’s just bizarre that someone at the highest level of government is crowd sourcing at this moment. pic.twitter.com/n3j2FdVZlZ — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) March 13, 2020

The problem with nepotism is that instead of having the most qualified people making decisions in a time of crisis, you end up with your son-in-law’s brother’s father-in-law asking a Facebook group to quickly create a plan of action https://t.co/DnrQqbqcRp — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) March 13, 2020

We’re waiting on a report from Jared Kushner on the Coronavirus before issuing a national emergency & his source is Facebook. Let me say that again. We’re waiting on a report from Jared Kushner on the Coronavirus before issuing a national emergency & his source is Facebook. — Woman In The Moon (@SassyKadiK) March 13, 2020