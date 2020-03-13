OMG!
Jared Kushner Crowdsourced Coronavirus Crisis Ideas From a Facebook Group His Sister-in-Law’s Doctor Dad Belongs To
In the age of the Trump White House experts and elites are out, Facebook via your sister-in-law’s dad is in. President Donald Trump told his own son-in-law, Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner, to figure out solutions to fix the coronavirus pandemic that is is expected to infect possibly 70 million to 150 million people across the nation while rapidly ruining his chances for re-election.
Rather than convene a group of experts in the White House or via video conference Kushner turned to his sister-in-law, model Karlie Kloss, whose father is an emergency room doctor.
“Kurt Kloss asked a doctors’ Facebook group with over 20,000 members for tips,” the UK-based conservative website Spectator USA reports. (Curiously, Spectator filed the article under “Liberalism.”)
On Wednesday Politico had reported Trump is mulling declaring a national emergency over coronavirus, which would unleash tens of billions of dollars in funds to help state and local governments deal with the pandemic. Trump does not want to declare a national emergency fearing it “could hamper his narrative that the coronavirus is similar to the seasonal flu and could further agitate Wall Street.”
So Trump turned to Jared.
“Trump’s aides will not give the president a final verdict until Jared Kushner, the president’s senior adviser and son-in-law, talks to relevant parties and presents his findings to the president.”
It turns out those “relevant parties” is Kurt Kloss’ Facebook group.
“If you were in charge of Federal response to the Pandemic what would your recommendation be,” Kloss wrote in the private group Wednesday, according to screenshots passed to The Spectator. “Please only serious responses. I have direct channel to person now in charge at White House and have been asked for recommendations. I have already expressed concern for need for ventilators and more PPE (personal protective equipment) for frontline and test kits.”
The Spectator published screenshots of some of the responses.
Related: Trump Will Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus at News Conference Friday Afternoon
Responses on social media have been mixed, with one reporter saying it sounds helpful but it’s “just bizarre that someone at the highest level of government is crowd sourcing at this moment.”
This is the extent of Jared Kushner’s “research” – having his brother’s father in law ask around for advice on facebook. This is a big group of ER doctors, so they’re not going to tell him anything the CDC wouldn’t 1/2 https://t.co/nwJ87PYsJJ pic.twitter.com/kEFRnUwgCJ
— Wisco is Currently Washing His Hands 🏴☠️ (@Wisco) March 13, 2020
The ideas that were collected by Dr Kloss and ER docs in a Facebook group and shared with Jared Kushner sound helpful. It’s just bizarre that someone at the highest level of government is crowd sourcing at this moment. pic.twitter.com/n3j2FdVZlZ
— Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) March 13, 2020
The problem with nepotism is that instead of having the most qualified people making decisions in a time of crisis, you end up with your son-in-law’s brother’s father-in-law asking a Facebook group to quickly create a plan of action https://t.co/DnrQqbqcRp
— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) March 13, 2020
We’re waiting on a report from Jared Kushner on the Coronavirus before issuing a national emergency & his source is Facebook.
Let me say that again.
We’re waiting on a report from Jared Kushner on the Coronavirus before issuing a national emergency & his source is Facebook.
— Woman In The Moon (@SassyKadiK) March 13, 2020
Nice to know that @VP is managing the #coronapocalypse response along with Jared Kushner and his sister-in-law’s dad’s Facebook group AND he is still trying to infect high-dollar GOP donors at Congressional fundraisers. https://t.co/1Mq7Hx1Khw
— Grant Stern (@grantstern) March 13, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
OMG!
Tennessee Christians Are Replacing Health Insurance With ‘Sharing Ministries’ That Require People to Live Godly Lives: Report
Instructs Patients Who Are Denied to “Just Trust God”
On Tuesday, Brett Kelman of The Tennessean wrote about a spike in the uninsured rate in Tennessee — driven in part by 31,000 Christians in the state foregoing health insurance in favor of church-backed “sharing ministries.”
These ministries are pitched as alternatives to medical coverage, but they are not health insurance at all — rather, they are better described as religious crowdfunding ventures where fellow congregants may cover your medical bills. But the key word is may. According to Kelman, “these groups don’t actually guarantee any payment, and if you break their rules by smoking pot or having unmarried sex, you are on your own.”
They are also not bound by any of the Affordable Care Act regulations, meaning they can deny any essential benefits they want and deny coverage for pre-existing conditions. But with the added twist that for those who are refused coverage, they are urged to use faith and prayer as a substitute for medicine.
Such restrictions were demonstrated vividly two months ago, when one such group, Samaritan Ministries, refused to pay medical expenses for a child named Blake Collie, whose family owed hundreds of thosuands of dollars after he was hospitalized for a brain aneurysm. Samaritan Ministries, despite charging hundreds in “premiums,” does not cover any hospitalization over $250,000 — and instructs patients who are denied to “just trust God.”
These “sharing ministries” join a number of groups that appear to offer insurance but are not qualified health plans — a problem that has snowballed as the Trump administration has enacted rules making it easier to sell “association” or “short-term” health plans that are exempt from most ACA rules.
OMG!
Watch: Trump Declares Himself ‘The Chosen One’
President Trump just stood on the White House lawn, looked up at the sky, and declared himself “the chosen one,” mere hours after tweeting out a quote calling him “the second coming of God” and “the King of Israel.”
The American president delivered his messianic remarks while speaking to reporters about his trade war with China.
Several reporters tweeted out his comments.
What a moment.
President Trump on the WH lawn just looked up to the sky and said, “I am the chosen one.”
He was talking about the trade war with China and repeated his claim that he needs to take on China for unfair trading practice.
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 21, 2019
“I am the chosen one.” —@realDonaldTrump just now. pic.twitter.com/SWFETJXHMV
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) August 21, 2019
President Trump today:
-“I am the chosen one” on his trade war with China.
-Retweet claiming he is like the King of Israel.
-Retweet claiming he is like the 2nd coming of god.
— Christina Ginn (@NBChristinaGinn) August 21, 2019
UPDATE:
Video. Watch as he looks up at the sky when saying he is the chosen one.
President Trump: “I am the chosen one.”
Full video here: https://t.co/BEh8qCGe79 pic.twitter.com/6pbll1a0NT
— CSPAN (@cspan) August 21, 2019
OMG!
Trump Was Negotiating to Build a Trump Tower in Moscow as Late as June of 2016, Despite Claims, Cohen Admits
This article has been updated based on court documents.
President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney and former Trump Organization executive vice president Michael Cohen minutes ago pleaded guilty to lying to Congress in federal court.
In his statement, Cohen told the court that as recently as June of 2016, Trump was still negotiating to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.
Official Justice Dept. court documents state the negotiations continued “as late as approximately June 2016.”
MSNBC had earlier reported Cohen had stated the negotiations continued into January of 2017.
Axios, citing a CNN report, says the negotiations continued as late as August of 2017:
Per CNN, Cohen told congressional investigators that he had stopped working on a deal to build a Trump Tower in Moscow in January 2016. He has admitted that he had discussions about the deal as late as August 2017. https://t.co/impNMOLPry
— Axios (@axios) November 29, 2018
Here is NBC News’ report:
BREAKING: Michael Cohen names the president in court involving Moscow project, and discussions that he alleges continued into 2017. @Tom_Winter explains after attending the court hearing this morning. https://t.co/6VteqRXgoD pic.twitter.com/iw9Mld32KV
— NBC News (@NBCNews) November 29, 2018
Trump during the campaign and after repeatedly told voters he had no business ties to Russia. Cohen’s sworn statements prove that to be false.
“Cohen made a surprise appearance Thursday in a New York courtroom at around 9 a.m.,” The Associated Press reports. “He admitted to making false statements in 2017 to the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence about a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.”
Michael Cohen leaves federal courthouse without saying anything to reporters, but his attorney says he “has cooperated and will continue to cooperate.” pic.twitter.com/X481zLNJn5
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 29, 2018
UPDATE: 10:21 AM ET –
The August 2017 date Axios and CNN are apparently reporting appears to be in question. But NBC News’ January 2017 date has not been called in to question.
UPDATE: 10:35 AM ET –
NCRM has examined the official Justice Dept. documents and determines Cohen admitted the negotiations continued as late as June of 2016, not into 2017, as MSNBC, CNN, and Axios reported. This report has been updated as a result.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Trending
- AMERICAN IDIOT2 days ago
Self-Quarantined GOP ‘Monster’ Blasted for Joking About Giving Justice Ginsburg Coronavirus: ‘Your Family Hates You’
- AMERICAN IDIOTS1 day ago
Jared Kushner and Stephen Miller Wrote Trump’s Coronavirus Speech That’s Tanking Markets and Spreading Falsehoods and Fear
- News2 days ago
Trump Was Told Camera Was Off After Oval Office Coronavirus Speech. It Wasn’t. Americans Are Not Amused: ‘No Empathy’
- News2 days ago
In ‘Explosive Tirade’ Trump Urged Top Officials to Gang Up on Fed Chair Claiming He’s Damaging His Presidency: Report
- TOTAL PARTISAN HACKERY AND ABUSE OF POWER2 days ago
Homeland Security Chair Johnson: I Have to Investigate Hunter Biden So I Can Keep Investigating Hillary Clinton’s Emails
- News1 day ago
McConnell Forced to Cancel Senate Recess After Calling House Coronavirus Legislation ‘Ideological Wish List’
- THE PANDEMIC WILL BE CLASSIFIED2 days ago
White House Classifies All High-Level Coronavirus Meetings
- NOPE NOPE NOPE3 days ago
Internet ‘Celebrates’ Anniversary of ‘America’s Worst Financial Adviser’ Larry Kudlow Claiming Coronavirus ‘Contained’