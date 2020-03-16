OMG!
One Connecticut Hospital Is Down 200 Nurses Because They Can’t Get Tested After Possible Coronavirus Exposure
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is frustrated over the lack of available coronavirus tests.
Lamont Monday night expressed that frustration to MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, saying that one hospital in the small city of Danbury has a hospital where 200 nurses cannot work, apparently because of possible coronavirus exposure – and he has no ability to test them.
“I can tell you Danbury Hospital is at capacity, and they have 200 nurses on furlough because they were in contact,” Governor Lamont told Hayes. “If I could test those nurses, I could potentially get them back into the game.”
Appearing shocked, Hayes interrupted his guest.
“Wait a second. You’ve got 200 nurses, sitting on the sidelines right now who can’t get back to work because they can’t be tested to confirm whether or not they have the virus?”
“Exactly,” Lamont said, adding, “I’m losing nurses by the day.”
President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that anyone who wants a coronavirus test can get one.
58 members of the Utah Jazz basketball team were able to get tested immediately.
Watch:
CT Gov. Ned Lamont tells @chrislhayes that “Danbury Hospital is at capacity, and they have 200 nurses furloughed.” But they can’t back to work because “they can’t be tested to confirm whether they have the virus.” pic.twitter.com/w85NrVLnPH
— All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) March 17, 2020
Jared Kushner Crowdsourced Coronavirus Crisis Ideas From a Facebook Group His Sister-in-Law’s Doctor Dad Belongs To
In the age of the Trump White House experts and elites are out, Facebook via your sister-in-law’s dad is in. President Donald Trump told his own son-in-law, Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner, to figure out solutions to fix the coronavirus pandemic that is is expected to infect possibly 70 million to 150 million people across the nation while rapidly ruining his chances for re-election.
Rather than convene a group of experts in the White House or via video conference Kushner turned to his sister-in-law, model Karlie Kloss, whose father is an emergency room doctor.
“Kurt Kloss asked a doctors’ Facebook group with over 20,000 members for tips,” the UK-based conservative website Spectator USA reports. (Curiously, Spectator filed the article under “Liberalism.”)
On Wednesday Politico had reported Trump is mulling declaring a national emergency over coronavirus, which would unleash tens of billions of dollars in funds to help state and local governments deal with the pandemic. Trump does not want to declare a national emergency fearing it “could hamper his narrative that the coronavirus is similar to the seasonal flu and could further agitate Wall Street.”
So Trump turned to Jared.
“Trump’s aides will not give the president a final verdict until Jared Kushner, the president’s senior adviser and son-in-law, talks to relevant parties and presents his findings to the president.”
It turns out those “relevant parties” is Kurt Kloss’ Facebook group.
“If you were in charge of Federal response to the Pandemic what would your recommendation be,” Kloss wrote in the private group Wednesday, according to screenshots passed to The Spectator. “Please only serious responses. I have direct channel to person now in charge at White House and have been asked for recommendations. I have already expressed concern for need for ventilators and more PPE (personal protective equipment) for frontline and test kits.”
The Spectator published screenshots of some of the responses.
Related: Trump Will Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus at News Conference Friday Afternoon
Responses on social media have been mixed, with one reporter saying it sounds helpful but it’s “just bizarre that someone at the highest level of government is crowd sourcing at this moment.”
This is the extent of Jared Kushner’s “research” – having his brother’s father in law ask around for advice on facebook. This is a big group of ER doctors, so they’re not going to tell him anything the CDC wouldn’t 1/2 https://t.co/nwJ87PYsJJ pic.twitter.com/kEFRnUwgCJ
— Wisco is Currently Washing His Hands ???? (@Wisco) March 13, 2020
The ideas that were collected by Dr Kloss and ER docs in a Facebook group and shared with Jared Kushner sound helpful. It’s just bizarre that someone at the highest level of government is crowd sourcing at this moment. pic.twitter.com/n3j2FdVZlZ
— Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) March 13, 2020
The problem with nepotism is that instead of having the most qualified people making decisions in a time of crisis, you end up with your son-in-law’s brother’s father-in-law asking a Facebook group to quickly create a plan of action https://t.co/DnrQqbqcRp
— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) March 13, 2020
We’re waiting on a report from Jared Kushner on the Coronavirus before issuing a national emergency & his source is Facebook.
Let me say that again.
We’re waiting on a report from Jared Kushner on the Coronavirus before issuing a national emergency & his source is Facebook.
— Woman In The Moon (@SassyKadiK) March 13, 2020
Nice to know that @VP is managing the #coronapocalypse response along with Jared Kushner and his sister-in-law’s dad’s Facebook group AND he is still trying to infect high-dollar GOP donors at Congressional fundraisers. https://t.co/1Mq7Hx1Khw
— Grant Stern (@grantstern) March 13, 2020
Tennessee Christians Are Replacing Health Insurance With ‘Sharing Ministries’ That Require People to Live Godly Lives: Report
Instructs Patients Who Are Denied to “Just Trust God”
On Tuesday, Brett Kelman of The Tennessean wrote about a spike in the uninsured rate in Tennessee — driven in part by 31,000 Christians in the state foregoing health insurance in favor of church-backed “sharing ministries.”
These ministries are pitched as alternatives to medical coverage, but they are not health insurance at all — rather, they are better described as religious crowdfunding ventures where fellow congregants may cover your medical bills. But the key word is may. According to Kelman, “these groups don’t actually guarantee any payment, and if you break their rules by smoking pot or having unmarried sex, you are on your own.”
They are also not bound by any of the Affordable Care Act regulations, meaning they can deny any essential benefits they want and deny coverage for pre-existing conditions. But with the added twist that for those who are refused coverage, they are urged to use faith and prayer as a substitute for medicine.
Such restrictions were demonstrated vividly two months ago, when one such group, Samaritan Ministries, refused to pay medical expenses for a child named Blake Collie, whose family owed hundreds of thosuands of dollars after he was hospitalized for a brain aneurysm. Samaritan Ministries, despite charging hundreds in “premiums,” does not cover any hospitalization over $250,000 — and instructs patients who are denied to “just trust God.”
These “sharing ministries” join a number of groups that appear to offer insurance but are not qualified health plans — a problem that has snowballed as the Trump administration has enacted rules making it easier to sell “association” or “short-term” health plans that are exempt from most ACA rules.
Watch: Trump Declares Himself ‘The Chosen One’
President Trump just stood on the White House lawn, looked up at the sky, and declared himself “the chosen one,” mere hours after tweeting out a quote calling him “the second coming of God” and “the King of Israel.”
The American president delivered his messianic remarks while speaking to reporters about his trade war with China.
Several reporters tweeted out his comments.
What a moment.
President Trump on the WH lawn just looked up to the sky and said, “I am the chosen one.”
He was talking about the trade war with China and repeated his claim that he needs to take on China for unfair trading practice.
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 21, 2019
“I am the chosen one.” —@realDonaldTrump just now. pic.twitter.com/SWFETJXHMV
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) August 21, 2019
President Trump today:
-“I am the chosen one” on his trade war with China.
-Retweet claiming he is like the King of Israel.
-Retweet claiming he is like the 2nd coming of god.
— Christina Ginn (@NBChristinaGinn) August 21, 2019
UPDATE:
Video. Watch as he looks up at the sky when saying he is the chosen one.
President Trump: “I am the chosen one.”
Full video here: https://t.co/BEh8qCGe79 pic.twitter.com/6pbll1a0NT
— CSPAN (@cspan) August 21, 2019
