OMG!
Tennessee Christians Are Replacing Health Insurance With ‘Sharing Ministries’ That Require People to Live Godly Lives: Report
Instructs Patients Who Are Denied to “Just Trust God”
On Tuesday, Brett Kelman of The Tennessean wrote about a spike in the uninsured rate in Tennessee — driven in part by 31,000 Christians in the state foregoing health insurance in favor of church-backed “sharing ministries.”
These ministries are pitched as alternatives to medical coverage, but they are not health insurance at all — rather, they are better described as religious crowdfunding ventures where fellow congregants may cover your medical bills. But the key word is may. According to Kelman, “these groups don’t actually guarantee any payment, and if you break their rules by smoking pot or having unmarried sex, you are on your own.”
They are also not bound by any of the Affordable Care Act regulations, meaning they can deny any essential benefits they want and deny coverage for pre-existing conditions. But with the added twist that for those who are refused coverage, they are urged to use faith and prayer as a substitute for medicine.
Such restrictions were demonstrated vividly two months ago, when one such group, Samaritan Ministries, refused to pay medical expenses for a child named Blake Collie, whose family owed hundreds of thosuands of dollars after he was hospitalized for a brain aneurysm. Samaritan Ministries, despite charging hundreds in “premiums,” does not cover any hospitalization over $250,000 — and instructs patients who are denied to “just trust God.”
These “sharing ministries” join a number of groups that appear to offer insurance but are not qualified health plans — a problem that has snowballed as the Trump administration has enacted rules making it easier to sell “association” or “short-term” health plans that are exempt from most ACA rules.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
OMG!
Watch: Trump Declares Himself ‘The Chosen One’
President Trump just stood on the White House lawn, looked up at the sky, and declared himself “the chosen one,” mere hours after tweeting out a quote calling him “the second coming of God” and “the King of Israel.”
The American president delivered his messianic remarks while speaking to reporters about his trade war with China.
Several reporters tweeted out his comments.
What a moment.
President Trump on the WH lawn just looked up to the sky and said, “I am the chosen one.”
He was talking about the trade war with China and repeated his claim that he needs to take on China for unfair trading practice.
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 21, 2019
“I am the chosen one.” —@realDonaldTrump just now. pic.twitter.com/SWFETJXHMV
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) August 21, 2019
President Trump today:
-“I am the chosen one” on his trade war with China.
-Retweet claiming he is like the King of Israel.
-Retweet claiming he is like the 2nd coming of god.
— Christina Ginn (@NBChristinaGinn) August 21, 2019
UPDATE:
Video. Watch as he looks up at the sky when saying he is the chosen one.
President Trump: “I am the chosen one.”
Full video here: https://t.co/BEh8qCGe79 pic.twitter.com/6pbll1a0NT
— CSPAN (@cspan) August 21, 2019
OMG!
Trump Was Negotiating to Build a Trump Tower in Moscow as Late as June of 2016, Despite Claims, Cohen Admits
This article has been updated based on court documents.
President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney and former Trump Organization executive vice president Michael Cohen minutes ago pleaded guilty to lying to Congress in federal court.
In his statement, Cohen told the court that as recently as June of 2016, Trump was still negotiating to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.
Official Justice Dept. court documents state the negotiations continued “as late as approximately June 2016.”
MSNBC had earlier reported Cohen had stated the negotiations continued into January of 2017.
Axios, citing a CNN report, says the negotiations continued as late as August of 2017:
Per CNN, Cohen told congressional investigators that he had stopped working on a deal to build a Trump Tower in Moscow in January 2016. He has admitted that he had discussions about the deal as late as August 2017. https://t.co/impNMOLPry
— Axios (@axios) November 29, 2018
Here is NBC News’ report:
BREAKING: Michael Cohen names the president in court involving Moscow project, and discussions that he alleges continued into 2017. @Tom_Winter explains after attending the court hearing this morning. https://t.co/6VteqRXgoD pic.twitter.com/iw9Mld32KV
— NBC News (@NBCNews) November 29, 2018
Trump during the campaign and after repeatedly told voters he had no business ties to Russia. Cohen’s sworn statements prove that to be false.
“Cohen made a surprise appearance Thursday in a New York courtroom at around 9 a.m.,” The Associated Press reports. “He admitted to making false statements in 2017 to the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence about a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.”
Michael Cohen leaves federal courthouse without saying anything to reporters, but his attorney says he “has cooperated and will continue to cooperate.” pic.twitter.com/X481zLNJn5
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 29, 2018
UPDATE: 10:21 AM ET –
The August 2017 date Axios and CNN are apparently reporting appears to be in question. But NBC News’ January 2017 date has not been called in to question.
UPDATE: 10:35 AM ET –
NCRM has examined the official Justice Dept. documents and determines Cohen admitted the negotiations continued as late as June of 2016, not into 2017, as MSNBC, CNN, and Axios reported. This report has been updated as a result.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
OMG!
Donald Trump Is Now Publicly Fighting With the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and Twitter Is OMG
President Donald Trump received a stern rebuke from the Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday afternoon. In remarks made to the Associated Press, Chief Justice John Roberts pushed back on Trump’s claim that there are “Obama judges,” by saying there are not “Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges.”
Trump quickly delivered an unhinged and ignorant attack, right out in the open.
Sorry Chief Justice John Roberts, but you do indeed have “Obama judges,” and they have a much different point of view than the people who are charged with the safety of our country. It would be great if the 9th Circuit was indeed an “independent judiciary,” but if it is why……
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2018
…..are so many opposing view (on Border and Safety) cases filed there, and why are a vast number of those cases overturned. Please study the numbers, they are shocking. We need protection and security – these rulings are making our country unsafe! Very dangerous and unwise!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2018
On social media, many were stunned.
MSNBC Proudcer:
It’s official: The President of the United States is attacking the Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court on the day before Thanksgiving.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 21, 2018
Former federal prosecutor:
Trump’s attack on Chief Justice Roberts is just his latest assault on our independent judiciary. He attacks judges, the press, the FBI and the Justice Department because they can check his power and hold him accountable.
This is a serious threat to the rule of law. https://t.co/gOX1Zh7tGm
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) November 21, 2018
Supreme Court lawyer:
Trump’s goal is not to make a point about the Ninth Circuit. It is to delegitimize the courts (and the Chief Justice) because they, like the media and like DOJ, are an institution that serves as a check & balance against his impulsivity and reckless disregard for the rule of law. https://t.co/2rw73632Rq
— Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) November 21, 2018
Law professor:
Biggest surprise: No insulting nicknames for the Chief Justice.
— Orin Kerr (@OrinKerr) November 21, 2018
Law professor:
I’m surprised he didn’t call him “CJ Johnny.” https://t.co/0BZsUq8KQp
— Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) November 21, 2018
Founder of Daily Kos, Co-founder Vox Media:
LOL Trump lawsplainin’ to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. Way to make friends and influence people! https://t.co/esQ1ZBXJCm
— Markos Moulitsas (@markos) November 21, 2018
Law professor, political science professor, noted election law expert:
Waiting for @senatemajldr @SpeakerRyan to weigh in on the value of an independent judiciary.
— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) November 21, 2018
Assistant Professor of Political Science:
HE TOLD THE CHIEF JUSTICE OF THE UNITED STATES TO "STUDY THE NUMBERS" OMG OMG https://t.co/wwoq2E7PkZ
— William D. Adler (@williamadler78) November 21, 2018
Supreme Court reporter for The New York Times:
The heads of two branches of the federal government are having at it. Happy Thanksgiving! https://t.co/EmnopNpeKt
— Adam Liptak (@adamliptak) November 21, 2018
Rob Reiner:
With an ignorant reckless POTUS and a feckless cowardly GOP, it’s reassuring to know that our judiciary is holding. CJ Roberts’ rebuke to Trump is a strong indication that he will not allow a pathologically lying malignant narcissist to destroy our Democracy.
— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 21, 2018
Liberal Activist:
Just when you thought you’ve seen it all, Trump attacks Chief Justice John Roberts.
He has attacked the Constitution, the free press, the FBI, the military, the Congress and now the Supreme Court.
He’s doing exactly what Putin installed him to do: dismantle America from within.
— Ryan Knight ?? (@ProudResister) November 21, 2018
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Jesus Was Not a Socialist!’ Fox News Panel Explodes Over Jesus Christ’s Political Views
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM SOUNDS LIKE3 days ago
Trump National Security Advisor Blasted for ‘Weaponizing’ Classified Intel Against Bernie Sanders as Nevada Caucuses
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM SOUNDS LIKE1 day ago
Clarence Thomas’ Wife Is Helping Trump Purge ‘Snakes’ From the White House — and Replace Them With Fox News Regulars
- BIGOTRY1 day ago
Student With Two Moms Banned From Writing Paper ‘Taking a Stand’ in Favor of Same-Sex Marriage
- HATE23 hours ago
Carnival Celebration Includes Burning Effigy of Kissing Same-Sex Couple as Children Watch and Adults Applaud
- THIS SHOULD NOT BE AMERICA1 day ago
US Supreme Court Agrees to Decide if Taxpayer Funded Religious Adoption Agencies Can Discriminate Against LGBTQ People
- UGLY AMERICAN20 hours ago
Trump Butchers Language During Massive India Welcome Rally — as Crowd Walks Out on His Speech
- News24 hours ago
Harvey Weinstein Guilty of Sexual Assault Including Rape