News
Trump Will Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus at News Conference Friday Afternoon
President Donald Trump will hold a news conference Friday afternoon at 3 PM ET, during which he will announce he is declaring a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, as Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Jacobs reports:
////BREAKING: Trump plans to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, invoking the Stafford Act to open the door to more federal aid for states and municipalities, sources tell me, @jendeben and @SalehaMohsin
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 13, 2020
Trump cheerily tweeted “Topic: CoronaVirus!” when announcing his news conference earlier Friday.
I will be having a news conference today at 3:00 P.M., The White House. Topic: CoronaVirus!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020
The President has been under fire from all sides over his mismanagement of the national health crisis. But he is now under fire not only for incompetent mismanagement but over new reports that he worked to intentionally diminish the ability of medical professionals to test for coronavirus in a deliberate attempt to keep the number low which he thought would help his re-election campaign.
Democrats have been urging Trump to declare a national emergency, and earlier today The New York Times blasted Trump for not having yet done so:
In Opinion
The editorial board writes, “Declaring a national emergency would make clear that Trump understands the magnitude of the challenge, and set an example for leaders in the public and private sectors” https://t.co/EkETD7hMUR
— The New York Times (@nytimes) March 13, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Image: Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen via Flickr
News
Trump and Stephen Miller Edited Coronavirus Speech to Delete ‘Prayers and Love’ to Victims From President and First Lady
President Donald Trump’s Wednesday night Oval Office primetime address was one he and his close advisors knew would make or break his presidency, both for its impact on the American people during the nationwide coronavirus public health crisis and for its impact on the stock markets.
Bloomberg News reports what the scene inside the White House was like that night.
His aides now see this moment as the most crucial of Trump’s presidency, the time when voters will decide whether he deserves re-election. “We’re going to win or lose right here,” one said. Another said that if the stock market is lower than when Trump took office, it would shatter his claim to being the one person who can keep the economy on track.
The speech, which Trump had promised he would deliver Tuesday, was not only a day late, but “hastily drafted.”
And it failed, and failed miserably.
It included a ban on incoming travel from Europe, which experts say at this point is too little, too late, and one even calls “remarkably pointless.” It also included some “modest and vague” economic measures: passing mentions of paid family leave and small business loans.
After numerous meetings with top advisors, who had been debating what Trump should do all day, it turns out this critical speech “had undergone last-minute edits from the president and one of his senior advisers, Stephen Miller, after other aides had left the room,” Bloomberg News notes.
“Among the changes they made: deleting a sentence where Trump said he and Melania were sending their prayers and love to people suffering from the illness.”
Related –
Watch: Rep. Katie Porter Expertly Convinces CDC Chief to Agree to Free Coronavirus Testing Regardless of Insurance
If that weren’t bad enough – showing a modicum of caring and compassion during a time of crisis is what Americans need right now – the speech “contained two significant factual errors and Trump himself inadvertently added another by mixing up his words.”
As many learned, within minutes of Trump delivering the falsehoods on national television, his ban on incoming European travel looks much different from his original statement. But his erroneous remarks panicked many Americans, including reportedly one American who bought a $20,000 ticket to return to the U.S. before the ban would go into effect.
Among the other errors Trump told during his primetime Oval Office address were that he was stopping all cargo from Europe from entering America, and even the time the ban would begin he miscommunicated. He also falsely claimed the nation’s health insurance companies had agreed to pay for all coronavirus testing and treatment, an error they quickly rushed to announce they had not.
Image: Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian via Flickr
News
McConnell Forced to Cancel Senate Recess After Calling House Coronavirus Legislation ‘Ideological Wish List’
The House of Representatives is set to pass legislation to help Americans deal with the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic but the Republican led Senate is not only prepared to block it, up until minutes ago it wasn’t even planning on considering it for nearly another two weeks.
“The Senate will act when we come back and we have a clearer idea of what extra steps we need to take,” Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN) told CNN’s Ana Cabrera Thursday.
I want to be very clear on what the Senate GOP is refusing to consider: it’s a House Dems package that “includes free coronavirus testing, paid emergency leave for workers and food security assistance, among other things.” There will be a House floor vote on it later today. https://t.co/asxcuF7zcu
— Versha Sharma (@versharma) March 12, 2020
Many Senators were about to leave Washington, D.C. for recess, and were not planning to return until March 23.
The House is expected to vote on the bill Thursday. Despite opposition from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the coronavirus legislation is expected to pass.
JUST IN: Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy has told House Republicans that he opposes the Coronavirus bill, which would provide free testing, paid sick leave, and enhance the government’s response to the pandemic.
— Travis Akers ?? (@travisakers) March 12, 2020
But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has just bowed to public outrage and begrudgingly canceled next week’s recess.
Notwithstanding the scheduled state work period, the Senate will be in session next week. I am glad talks are ongoing between the Administration and Speaker Pelosi. I hope Congress can pass bipartisan legislation to continue combating the coronavirus and keep our economy strong.
— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) March 12, 2020
That does not mean the Senate will pass the House’s bill – McConnell has denounced it as an “ideological wish list,” which is astonishingly false.
The House’s coronavirus bill helps Americans on many fronts.
“The bill expands unemployment insurance by providing states with at least $1 billion to compensate for administrative costs and other contingencies arising as a result of the coronavirus response,” The Hill reports.
“The bill also provides $500 million for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children to provide food assistance for low-income mothers who lose their jobs due to the coronavirus, as well as $400 million to help local food banks meet increased demand.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
News
Trump’s Former Homeland Security Adviser Crushes President’s Coronavirus Response
Tom Bossert, who served as a homeland security adviser to President Donald Trump during the first two years of his administration, slammed his former boss for banning travel to Europe at a time when coronavirus is already spreading like wildfire across the United States.
Bossert, who days earlier wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post warning Trump that he had very limited time to stop the virus from running out of control, wrote on Twitter Thursday morning that the president’s latest travel ban is all but useless with the number of coronavirus infections in the country increasing daily.
“There’s little value to European travel restrictions,” he wrote. “Poor use of time and energy. Earlier, yes. Now, travel restrictions/screening are less useful. We have nearly as much disease here in the US as the countries in Europe.”
He then told Trump that the focus needs to be on social distancing and other measures that have been shown to stop the virus from spreading.
“We MUST focus on layered community mitigation measures — Now!” he wrote.
Despite Bossert’s pleas, however, the president has so far spent his morning tweeting out political attacks against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) that he watched on “Fox & Friends.”
There’s little value to European travel restrictions. Poor use of time & energy. Earlier, yes. Now, travel restrictions/screening are less useful. We have nearly as much disease here in the US as the countries in Europe. We MUST focus on layered community mitigation measures-Now!
— Thomas P. Bossert (@TomBossert) March 12, 2020
