AMERICAN IDIOT
‘Business as Usual’: Press Secretary Adamantly Denies White House Doing Anything Different Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
The Trump administration’s press secretary is adamantly denying the White House is doing anything different internally amid the rapidly growing coronavirus pandemic. Stephanie Grisham took time out Monday morning to chastise reporters for suggesting it is anything except “business as usual” in the West Wing.
“Reports that the White House has issued formal guidelines to staff instructing them to limit in-person interactions and meetings are completely false,” Grisham said, according to the White House press pool.
“While we have asked all Americans to exercise common-sense hygiene measures, we are conducting business as usual. I want to remind the media once again to be responsible with all reporting.”
Business as usual for this White House includes President Donald Trump attending two Florida fundraisers over the past few days, including late Monday morning, taking in an estimated $14 million. It also includes the President playing golf all weekend, and tweeting up a storm, as the markets a dropping so far they had to be shut down for 15 minutes earlier after triggering an automatic “circuit breaker” drop of 7%.
ALERT: NEW YORK (AP) — Trading halted on the New York Stock Exchange for 15 minutes after S&P 500 falls 7%.@MyNews13 @bn9 pic.twitter.com/eLN121VJkf
— Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) March 9, 2020
AMERICAN IDIOT
‘He’s Used to Trials Without Evidence’: Trump Mocked for ‘Spouting Nonsense’ About Coronavirus and Vaccine Trials
President Donald Trump on Monday held a White House meeting to discuss the possible development of a COVID-19 vaccine with representatives of the nation’s top pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Part of the meeting was open to the press and Americans are now mocking the President for the questions he asked as he pressured medical experts to say they could produce a vaccine in a few months – not the 12-18 it will take.
This clip of Trump trying to pressure the experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the federal government’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is getting a lot of attention.
At one point when the Gilead CEO starts talking about clinical trials Trump appears to suppress a yawn. In the photo above, Vice President Pence looks terrified. To his left, Dr. Deborah L. Birx, the State Department’s global AIDS director, appears to be trying to not laugh.
“So you have a medicine that’s already involved with the coronaviruses, and now you have to see if it’s specifically for this. You can know that tomorrow, can’t you?” — Trump has no idea what a clinical trial is pic.twitter.com/PoA2usKZ9Z
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 2, 2020
At one point during the meeting Dr. Fauci was forced to correct Trump on how long a vaccine will take. “Like I’ve been telling you, a year to a year and a half.”
Many are mocking the president’s astonishing lack of understanding about even the most basic concepts of vaccines and how drug tests on them are performed.
One, noted Trump critic, conservative attorney George Conway, may have done the best job:
He’s used to trials without evidence, so what else do you expect? https://t.co/3KO5FnBsy3
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 3, 2020
Here’s a Senior Adviser to Mike Bloomberg’s 2020 presidential campaign:
The President of the United States is very, very….dumb. https://t.co/PkFOR8hcoY
— Tim O’Brien (@TimOBrien) March 3, 2020
NBC News & MSNBC Legal Analyst:
There is something deeply sad and troubling about #Trump cognitive state. But it’s much more troubling for ohr health and safety. #Coronavirus https://t.co/rc04S4G4K8
— Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) March 3, 2020
Writer, journalist, filmmaker:
No, it’s not encouraging to have an imbecile sitting at the middle of the table, his arms crossed arrogantly, spouting nonsense. https://t.co/bx9kkNmoSO
— Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) March 3, 2020
More:
After meeting with Trump regarding Coronavirus the Drug Manufacturers agree that their Alzheimer’s Drugs are innefective. https://t.co/aLCO8svlfP
— MikeFarb (@mikefarb1) March 3, 2020
Whenever he assumes that “arms crossed defensive crouch” it means that he knows he’s getting questions that are well beyond his mental depth, and he understands that they’re questions that strip completely naked whatever BS narrative he’s trying to spin.
It’s such a tell. https://t.co/NOiqjhBvOt
— @traderttt9 (@traderttt9) March 2, 2020
Gawd, he’s so dumb. https://t.co/W0sqrUuIz4
— Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) March 3, 2020
Are you stupid or are you trying to get this man to lie? https://t.co/9iAuCK5Yqd
— Brenda Kelley (@BrendaKelley12) March 3, 2020
trump is a profoundly stupid man. He has no idea what a double blind clinical trial is. https://t.co/lUvWz1ZPuF
— DK Wallace (@dkrwallace) March 3, 2020
We’re all going to die. https://t.co/6n5S2gQNzX
— Ashlee Explains It All (@ash_says_what) March 3, 2020
I almost wish they didn’t televise this shit. I’ve grown used to Trump being a purely selfish, ego-driven narcissist monster, but I will NEVER grow used to how fucking stupid this man is. https://t.co/pnAu4wQTol
— August Landmesser (@Aloysius_Priest) March 3, 2020
AMERICAN IDIOT
‘Why Fox News Viewers Are So Ignorant’: Sean Hannity Destroyed for Claiming Democrats Support ‘Abortion After Birth’
Fox News host Sean Hannity boldly defended President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, by accusing Democrats of supporting “abortion after birth.”
There is no such thing as “abortion after birth,” as many on social media pointed out.
“It’s the party that wants to nationalize everything,” Hannity told his Fox News viewers. “Even supporting infanticide, and abortion after birth, as the Virginia governor told us.”
Again, there is no such thing.
Here’s Hannity claiming last night that Democrats support “abortion after birth.” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vp6AiixGMm
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 5, 2020
Here’s how many responded to Hannity’s remarks.
Hey Sean, "abortion after birth" is murder. We already have laws against that. But, don't let that get in the way of another great tale with which to gaslight the MAGAts. #FoxIsPropaganda
— Tom Shafer (@TomShafShafer) February 5, 2020
— Exhausted Too (@exhaustedtoo) February 5, 2020
once again, "abortion after birth" is definitionally impossible, and the fact that this obvious lie has become an article of faith among conservatives is a sign of just how deep the rot is https://t.co/YYcYnCfD3E
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) February 5, 2020
If the baby is born, it’s no longer abortion, sorry guys, that’s just math. https://t.co/yzp7ZowP47
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 5, 2020
now I know why fox news viewers are so ignorant wow https://t.co/w3J1M2Koxd
— 🔥 (@BandAidWade) February 5, 2020
republicans support babies being killed "after birth" every time they do the @nra's dirty work https://t.co/kTTGCi8pk1
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 5, 2020
So let me get this straight –
-born
-put the baby uhhh back in?
-and then abort it – how?
Does he know how babies are born?
What a dumb ass. https://t.co/6xT1X5UMsA
— Christin #RESIST n (@Christin210) February 5, 2020
An abortion ends a pregnancy, and so does…….giving birth. Once a birth happens the pregnancy ends. So this is absolutely the most nonsense thing I have ever heard. Unless Hannity is saying every time we give birth it’s an abortion. So I can’t say I gave birth to 3 kids? https://t.co/Ji58TanP1H
— I’m Just Saying…… (@AkaMotherto3) February 5, 2020
@seanhannity FFS that isn't even possible you moron. Go back to middle school sex ed. https://t.co/9GXrDA2BfR
— Momma Palaia (@Tulip138) February 5, 2020
These idiots are so desperate to paint Democrats as monsters. The cult just eats this kind of garbage up. It’s nonsense. What Hannity is describing simply does not exist. https://t.co/x42unQAZGL
— Becky, Baroness of Bunzy (@BeckyBunzy) February 5, 2020
This is how dumb Fox News thinks their viewers are. https://t.co/fP8XvzTlr3
— Cruel as a Cucumber (@WokeAxlRose) February 5, 2020
You should read some of the outrage posts from the right about this. They believe him and they want to hang each and every one of us for this absolute LIE.
Hannity last night, AGAIN claiming that "Democrats support abortion AFTER birth.”pic.twitter.com/vAy8LRxP0e
— Bill Maxwell 🌊 #CountryOverParty (@Bill_Maxwell_) February 5, 2020
@seanhannity you are a disgrace. “Abortion after birth”? What the hell are you talking about? Pathetically ridiculous and moronic. https://t.co/5wOsrbKHe3
— Dyneen Hesser-DeJohn (@beanz3552) February 5, 2020
AMERICAN IDIOT
Trump Declares He Has the Power to Keep Iowa the Nation’s First Presidential Caucus (He Doesn’t)
President Donald Trump on Tuesday declared himself in charge of which state gets to hold the first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses. Claiming it is an “important tradition,” Trump announced, “As long as I am President, Iowa will stay where it is.”
It is not the fault of Iowa, it is the Do Nothing Democrats fault. As long as I am President, Iowa will stay where it is. Important tradition! https://t.co/bX3FLvua1C
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2020
No president, including this one, has the power to unilaterally declare when the states hold their caucuses or primaries, and certainly not for both parties.
Iowa, under understandable and now tremendous pressure to relinquish its status as first-in-the-nation presidential caucus state, is unlikely to give that up without a fight. It’s the law – literally.
“Since 1976, both parties have held their first presidential nominating contests in Iowa, and the Iowa state legislature passed a law saying that its caucuses need to be held at least eight days before any other nominating contest,” according to the National Constitution Center. New Hampshire, which like most states holds primaries and not caucuses, has a similar law.
This is the third time in a row Iowa has produced a disaster. In 2012 the Iowa GOP caucuses incorrectly handed the win to Mitt Romney instead of Rick Santorum, who weeks later was named the winner. The results were never fully counted. In 2016 the Sanders campaign doubted the results when Hillary Clinton won, given the thin margin.
Trump has no power over the process, nor should any president.
