Connect with us

AMERICAN IDIOT

‘He’s Used to Trials Without Evidence’: Trump Mocked for ‘Spouting Nonsense’ About Coronavirus and Vaccine Trials

Published

on

President Donald Trump on Monday held a White House meeting to discuss the possible development of a COVID-19 vaccine with representatives of the nation’s top pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Part of the meeting was open to the press and Americans are now mocking the President for the questions he asked as he pressured medical experts to say they could produce a vaccine in a few months – not the 12-18 it will take.

This clip of Trump trying to pressure the experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the federal government’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is getting a lot of attention.

At one point when the Gilead CEO starts talking about clinical trials Trump appears to suppress a yawn. In the photo above, Vice President Pence looks terrified. To his left, Dr. Deborah L. Birx, the State Department’s global AIDS director, appears to be trying to not laugh.

At one point during the meeting Dr. Fauci was forced to correct Trump on how long a vaccine will take. “Like I’ve been telling you, a year to a year and a half.”

Many are mocking the president’s astonishing lack of understanding about even the most basic concepts of vaccines and how drug tests on them are performed.

One, noted Trump critic, conservative attorney George Conway, may have done the best job:

Here’s a Senior Adviser to Mike Bloomberg’s 2020 presidential campaign:

NBC News & MSNBC Legal Analyst:

Writer, journalist, filmmaker:

More:

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

AMERICAN IDIOT

‘Why Fox News Viewers Are So Ignorant’: Sean Hannity Destroyed for Claiming Democrats Support ‘Abortion After Birth’

Published

4 weeks ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

Fox News host Sean Hannity boldly defended President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, by accusing Democrats of supporting “abortion after birth.”

There is no such thing as “abortion after birth,” as many on social media pointed out.

“It’s the party that wants to nationalize everything,” Hannity told his Fox News viewers. “Even supporting infanticide, and abortion after birth, as the Virginia governor told us.”

Again, there is no such thing.

Here’s how many responded to Hannity’s remarks.

 

 

 

Continue Reading

AMERICAN IDIOT

Trump Declares He Has the Power to Keep Iowa the Nation’s First Presidential Caucus (He Doesn’t)

Published

4 weeks ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday declared himself in charge of which state gets to hold the first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses. Claiming it is an “important tradition,” Trump announced, “As long as I am President, Iowa will stay where it is.”

No president, including this one, has the power to unilaterally declare when the states hold their caucuses or primaries, and certainly not for both parties.

Iowa, under understandable and now tremendous pressure to relinquish its status as  first-in-the-nation presidential caucus state, is unlikely to give that up without a fight. It’s the law – literally.

“Since 1976, both parties have held their first presidential nominating contests in Iowa, and the Iowa state legislature passed a law saying that its caucuses need to be held at least eight days before any other nominating contest,” according to the National Constitution Center. New Hampshire, which like most states holds primaries and not caucuses, has a similar law.

This is the third time in a row Iowa has produced a disaster. In 2012 the Iowa GOP caucuses incorrectly handed the win to Mitt Romney instead of Rick Santorum, who weeks later was named the winner. The results were never fully counted. In 2016 the Sanders campaign doubted the results when Hillary Clinton won, given the thin margin.

Trump has no power over the process, nor should any president.

Continue Reading

AMERICAN IDIOT

‘We Should Make Money Off of Everything’ Trump Told His Top Military Leaders – While Calling Them ‘Losers’ and ‘Babies’

Published

2 months ago

on

January 17, 2020

By

Revealed: Why Tillerson Called Trump a ‘F—Ing Moron’

In the summer of 2017 Trump agreed to a meeting at the Pentagon with his top military leaders – his generals, as he liked to call them – along with then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, his top economic advisor Gary Cohn, and his chief White House strategist, Steve Bannon. Among the generals was Jim Mattis. Apart from Bannon, who was there to watch, Trump’s top aides had come together to educate the president about the world. Literally.

It did not go well.

In an article excerpted from their upcoming book, Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker expose the depths of President Trump’s ignorance and warped world view.

“We should charge them rent,” Trump said, speaking about South Korea, upon learning the U.S. has a military base there with a $10 billion missile defense system. “We should make them pay for our soldiers. We should make money off of everything.”

Calling NATO worthless and “in arrears,” Trump blasted his generals.

“We are owed money you haven’t been collecting!” Trump said. “You would totally go bankrupt if you had to run your own business.”

Trump unleashed his anger at his general and the Iran nuclear deal, forged by President Barack Obama.

“They’re cheating. They’re building. We’re getting out of it. I keep telling you, I keep giving you time, and you keep delaying me. I want out of it.”

He moved on to Afghanistan, calling it a “loser war.”

That phrase hung in the air and disgusted not only the military leaders at the table but also the men and women in uniform sitting along the back wall behind their principals. They all were sworn to obey their commander in chief’s commands, and here he was calling the war they had been fighting a loser war.

“You’re all losers,” Trump said. “You don’t know how to win anymore.”

Trump continued his attacks on his generals.

“I wouldn’t go to war with you people,” he said. “You’re a bunch of dopes and babies.”

At one point during Trump’s berating of his commanders Secretary Tillerson had had enough.

Others at the table noticed Trump’s stream of venom had taken an emotional toll. So many people in that room had gone to war and risked their lives for their country, and now they were being dressed down by a president who had not. They felt sick to their stomachs. Tillerson told others he thought he saw a woman in the room silently crying. He was furious and decided he couldn’t stand it another minute. His voice broke into Trump’s tirade, this one about trying to make money off U.S. troops.

“No, that’s just wrong,” the secretary of state said. “Mr. President, you’re totally wrong. None of that is true.”

He wasn’t finished.

“The men and women who put on a uniform don’t do it to become soldiers of fortune,” Tillerson said. “That’s not why they put on a uniform and go out and die . . . They do it to protect our freedom.”

Later that day, “in the hall with a small cluster of people he trusted, Tillerson finally let down his guard,” the Post reports, leading to Tillerson’s now-famous words.

“He’s a f—ing moron.”

Image: DOD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith via Flickr and a CC license

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.