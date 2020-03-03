AMERICAN IDIOT
‘He’s Used to Trials Without Evidence’: Trump Mocked for ‘Spouting Nonsense’ About Coronavirus and Vaccine Trials
President Donald Trump on Monday held a White House meeting to discuss the possible development of a COVID-19 vaccine with representatives of the nation’s top pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Part of the meeting was open to the press and Americans are now mocking the President for the questions he asked as he pressured medical experts to say they could produce a vaccine in a few months – not the 12-18 it will take.
This clip of Trump trying to pressure the experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the federal government’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is getting a lot of attention.
At one point when the Gilead CEO starts talking about clinical trials Trump appears to suppress a yawn. In the photo above, Vice President Pence looks terrified. To his left, Dr. Deborah L. Birx, the State Department’s global AIDS director, appears to be trying to not laugh.
“So you have a medicine that’s already involved with the coronaviruses, and now you have to see if it’s specifically for this. You can know that tomorrow, can’t you?” — Trump has no idea what a clinical trial is pic.twitter.com/PoA2usKZ9Z
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 2, 2020
At one point during the meeting Dr. Fauci was forced to correct Trump on how long a vaccine will take. “Like I’ve been telling you, a year to a year and a half.”
Many are mocking the president’s astonishing lack of understanding about even the most basic concepts of vaccines and how drug tests on them are performed.
One, noted Trump critic, conservative attorney George Conway, may have done the best job:
He’s used to trials without evidence, so what else do you expect? https://t.co/3KO5FnBsy3
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 3, 2020
Here’s a Senior Adviser to Mike Bloomberg’s 2020 presidential campaign:
The President of the United States is very, very….dumb. https://t.co/PkFOR8hcoY
— Tim O’Brien (@TimOBrien) March 3, 2020
NBC News & MSNBC Legal Analyst:
There is something deeply sad and troubling about #Trump cognitive state. But it’s much more troubling for ohr health and safety. #Coronavirus https://t.co/rc04S4G4K8
— Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) March 3, 2020
Writer, journalist, filmmaker:
No, it’s not encouraging to have an imbecile sitting at the middle of the table, his arms crossed arrogantly, spouting nonsense. https://t.co/bx9kkNmoSO
— Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) March 3, 2020
More:
After meeting with Trump regarding Coronavirus the Drug Manufacturers agree that their Alzheimer’s Drugs are innefective. https://t.co/aLCO8svlfP
— MikeFarb (@mikefarb1) March 3, 2020
Whenever he assumes that “arms crossed defensive crouch” it means that he knows he’s getting questions that are well beyond his mental depth, and he understands that they’re questions that strip completely naked whatever BS narrative he’s trying to spin.
It’s such a tell. https://t.co/NOiqjhBvOt
— @traderttt9 (@traderttt9) March 2, 2020
Gawd, he’s so dumb. https://t.co/W0sqrUuIz4
— Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) March 3, 2020
Are you stupid or are you trying to get this man to lie? https://t.co/9iAuCK5Yqd
— Brenda Kelley (@BrendaKelley12) March 3, 2020
trump is a profoundly stupid man. He has no idea what a double blind clinical trial is. https://t.co/lUvWz1ZPuF
— DK Wallace (@dkrwallace) March 3, 2020
We’re all going to die. https://t.co/6n5S2gQNzX
— Ashlee Explains It All (@ash_says_what) March 3, 2020
I almost wish they didn’t televise this shit. I’ve grown used to Trump being a purely selfish, ego-driven narcissist monster, but I will NEVER grow used to how fucking stupid this man is. https://t.co/pnAu4wQTol
— August Landmesser (@Aloysius_Priest) March 3, 2020
‘Why Fox News Viewers Are So Ignorant’: Sean Hannity Destroyed for Claiming Democrats Support ‘Abortion After Birth’
Fox News host Sean Hannity boldly defended President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, by accusing Democrats of supporting “abortion after birth.”
There is no such thing as “abortion after birth,” as many on social media pointed out.
“It’s the party that wants to nationalize everything,” Hannity told his Fox News viewers. “Even supporting infanticide, and abortion after birth, as the Virginia governor told us.”
Again, there is no such thing.
Here’s Hannity claiming last night that Democrats support “abortion after birth.” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vp6AiixGMm
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 5, 2020
Here’s how many responded to Hannity’s remarks.
Hey Sean, "abortion after birth" is murder. We already have laws against that. But, don't let that get in the way of another great tale with which to gaslight the MAGAts. #FoxIsPropaganda
— Tom Shafer (@TomShafShafer) February 5, 2020
— Exhausted Too (@exhaustedtoo) February 5, 2020
once again, "abortion after birth" is definitionally impossible, and the fact that this obvious lie has become an article of faith among conservatives is a sign of just how deep the rot is https://t.co/YYcYnCfD3E
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) February 5, 2020
If the baby is born, it’s no longer abortion, sorry guys, that’s just math. https://t.co/yzp7ZowP47
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 5, 2020
now I know why fox news viewers are so ignorant wow https://t.co/w3J1M2Koxd
— 🔥 (@BandAidWade) February 5, 2020
republicans support babies being killed "after birth" every time they do the @nra's dirty work https://t.co/kTTGCi8pk1
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 5, 2020
So let me get this straight –
-born
-put the baby uhhh back in?
-and then abort it – how?
Does he know how babies are born?
What a dumb ass. https://t.co/6xT1X5UMsA
— Christin #RESIST n (@Christin210) February 5, 2020
An abortion ends a pregnancy, and so does…….giving birth. Once a birth happens the pregnancy ends. So this is absolutely the most nonsense thing I have ever heard. Unless Hannity is saying every time we give birth it’s an abortion. So I can’t say I gave birth to 3 kids? https://t.co/Ji58TanP1H
— I’m Just Saying…… (@AkaMotherto3) February 5, 2020
@seanhannity FFS that isn't even possible you moron. Go back to middle school sex ed. https://t.co/9GXrDA2BfR
— Momma Palaia (@Tulip138) February 5, 2020
These idiots are so desperate to paint Democrats as monsters. The cult just eats this kind of garbage up. It’s nonsense. What Hannity is describing simply does not exist. https://t.co/x42unQAZGL
— Becky, Baroness of Bunzy (@BeckyBunzy) February 5, 2020
This is how dumb Fox News thinks their viewers are. https://t.co/fP8XvzTlr3
— Cruel as a Cucumber (@WokeAxlRose) February 5, 2020
You should read some of the outrage posts from the right about this. They believe him and they want to hang each and every one of us for this absolute LIE.
Hannity last night, AGAIN claiming that "Democrats support abortion AFTER birth.”pic.twitter.com/vAy8LRxP0e
— Bill Maxwell 🌊 #CountryOverParty (@Bill_Maxwell_) February 5, 2020
@seanhannity you are a disgrace. “Abortion after birth”? What the hell are you talking about? Pathetically ridiculous and moronic. https://t.co/5wOsrbKHe3
— Dyneen Hesser-DeJohn (@beanz3552) February 5, 2020
Trump Declares He Has the Power to Keep Iowa the Nation’s First Presidential Caucus (He Doesn’t)
President Donald Trump on Tuesday declared himself in charge of which state gets to hold the first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses. Claiming it is an “important tradition,” Trump announced, “As long as I am President, Iowa will stay where it is.”
It is not the fault of Iowa, it is the Do Nothing Democrats fault. As long as I am President, Iowa will stay where it is. Important tradition! https://t.co/bX3FLvua1C
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2020
No president, including this one, has the power to unilaterally declare when the states hold their caucuses or primaries, and certainly not for both parties.
Iowa, under understandable and now tremendous pressure to relinquish its status as first-in-the-nation presidential caucus state, is unlikely to give that up without a fight. It’s the law – literally.
“Since 1976, both parties have held their first presidential nominating contests in Iowa, and the Iowa state legislature passed a law saying that its caucuses need to be held at least eight days before any other nominating contest,” according to the National Constitution Center. New Hampshire, which like most states holds primaries and not caucuses, has a similar law.
This is the third time in a row Iowa has produced a disaster. In 2012 the Iowa GOP caucuses incorrectly handed the win to Mitt Romney instead of Rick Santorum, who weeks later was named the winner. The results were never fully counted. In 2016 the Sanders campaign doubted the results when Hillary Clinton won, given the thin margin.
Trump has no power over the process, nor should any president.
‘We Should Make Money Off of Everything’ Trump Told His Top Military Leaders – While Calling Them ‘Losers’ and ‘Babies’
Revealed: Why Tillerson Called Trump a ‘F—Ing Moron’
In the summer of 2017 Trump agreed to a meeting at the Pentagon with his top military leaders – his generals, as he liked to call them – along with then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, his top economic advisor Gary Cohn, and his chief White House strategist, Steve Bannon. Among the generals was Jim Mattis. Apart from Bannon, who was there to watch, Trump’s top aides had come together to educate the president about the world. Literally.
It did not go well.
In an article excerpted from their upcoming book, Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker expose the depths of President Trump’s ignorance and warped world view.
“We should charge them rent,” Trump said, speaking about South Korea, upon learning the U.S. has a military base there with a $10 billion missile defense system. “We should make them pay for our soldiers. We should make money off of everything.”
Calling NATO worthless and “in arrears,” Trump blasted his generals.
“We are owed money you haven’t been collecting!” Trump said. “You would totally go bankrupt if you had to run your own business.”
Trump unleashed his anger at his general and the Iran nuclear deal, forged by President Barack Obama.
“They’re cheating. They’re building. We’re getting out of it. I keep telling you, I keep giving you time, and you keep delaying me. I want out of it.”
He moved on to Afghanistan, calling it a “loser war.”
That phrase hung in the air and disgusted not only the military leaders at the table but also the men and women in uniform sitting along the back wall behind their principals. They all were sworn to obey their commander in chief’s commands, and here he was calling the war they had been fighting a loser war.
“You’re all losers,” Trump said. “You don’t know how to win anymore.”
Trump continued his attacks on his generals.
“I wouldn’t go to war with you people,” he said. “You’re a bunch of dopes and babies.”
At one point during Trump’s berating of his commanders Secretary Tillerson had had enough.
Others at the table noticed Trump’s stream of venom had taken an emotional toll. So many people in that room had gone to war and risked their lives for their country, and now they were being dressed down by a president who had not. They felt sick to their stomachs. Tillerson told others he thought he saw a woman in the room silently crying. He was furious and decided he couldn’t stand it another minute. His voice broke into Trump’s tirade, this one about trying to make money off U.S. troops.
“No, that’s just wrong,” the secretary of state said. “Mr. President, you’re totally wrong. None of that is true.”
He wasn’t finished.
“The men and women who put on a uniform don’t do it to become soldiers of fortune,” Tillerson said. “That’s not why they put on a uniform and go out and die . . . They do it to protect our freedom.”
Later that day, “in the hall with a small cluster of people he trusted, Tillerson finally let down his guard,” the Post reports, leading to Tillerson’s now-famous words.
“He’s a f—ing moron.”
Image: DOD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith via Flickr and a CC license
