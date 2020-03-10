Connect with us

AMERICAN IDIOT

‘Coward as Usual’: Marco Rubio Goes Down in Flames Trying to Undermine Media’s Coronavirus Reporting

Published

on

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) tried to play both sides of the partisan split on coronavirus — and got blasted as a “coward.”

The Florida Republican admitted the viral outbreak was not a “conspiracy to hurt the president,” as Trump has hinted and conservative broadcasters have suggested, but in the next breath blamed the media for overhyping the risks.

“#COVID19 is NOT part of a conspiracy to hurt the President. It is a real threat that will disrupt our economy & our daily lives,” Rubio tweeted. “But at a time when we need people to believe truth the media is undermining its credibility with many by covering this as a partisan political issue.”

Other social media users bashed Rubio for undercutting his own argument, even as some GOP lawmakers self-quarantine after exposure to the virus at the CPAC event.

Click to comment
 
 

AMERICAN IDIOT

‘Business as Usual’: Press Secretary Adamantly Denies White House Doing Anything Different Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Published

20 hours ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

The Trump administration’s press secretary is adamantly denying the White House is doing anything different internally amid the rapidly growing coronavirus pandemic. Stephanie Grisham took time out Monday morning to chastise reporters for suggesting it is anything except “business as usual” in the West Wing.

“Reports that the White House has issued formal guidelines to staff instructing them to limit in-person interactions and meetings are completely false,” Grisham said, according to the White House press pool.

“While we have asked all Americans to exercise common-sense hygiene measures, we are conducting business as usual. I want to remind the media once again to be responsible with all reporting.”

Business as usual for this White House includes President Donald Trump attending two Florida fundraisers over the past few days, including late Monday morning, taking in an estimated $14 million. It also includes the President playing golf all weekend, and tweeting up a storm, as the markets a dropping so far they had to be shut down for 15 minutes earlier after triggering an automatic “circuit breaker” drop of 7%.

AMERICAN IDIOT

‘He’s Used to Trials Without Evidence’: Trump Mocked for ‘Spouting Nonsense’ About Coronavirus and Vaccine Trials

Published

7 days ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday held a White House meeting to discuss the possible development of a COVID-19 vaccine with representatives of the nation’s top pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Part of the meeting was open to the press and Americans are now mocking the President for the questions he asked as he pressured medical experts to say they could produce a vaccine in a few months – not the 12-18 it will take.

This clip of Trump trying to pressure the experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the federal government’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is getting a lot of attention.

At one point when the Gilead CEO starts talking about clinical trials Trump appears to suppress a yawn. In the photo above, Vice President Pence looks terrified. To his left, Dr. Deborah L. Birx, the State Department’s global AIDS director, appears to be trying to not laugh.

At one point during the meeting Dr. Fauci was forced to correct Trump on how long a vaccine will take. “Like I’ve been telling you, a year to a year and a half.”

Many are mocking the president’s astonishing lack of understanding about even the most basic concepts of vaccines and how drug tests on them are performed.

One, noted Trump critic, conservative attorney George Conway, may have done the best job:

Here’s a Senior Adviser to Mike Bloomberg’s 2020 presidential campaign:

NBC News & MSNBC Legal Analyst:

Writer, journalist, filmmaker:

More:

 

AMERICAN IDIOT

‘Why Fox News Viewers Are So Ignorant’: Sean Hannity Destroyed for Claiming Democrats Support ‘Abortion After Birth’

Published

1 month ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

Fox News host Sean Hannity boldly defended President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, by accusing Democrats of supporting “abortion after birth.”

There is no such thing as “abortion after birth,” as many on social media pointed out.

“It’s the party that wants to nationalize everything,” Hannity told his Fox News viewers. “Even supporting infanticide, and abortion after birth, as the Virginia governor told us.”

Again, there is no such thing.

Here’s how many responded to Hannity’s remarks.

 

 

 

