AMERICAN IDIOT
‘Coward as Usual’: Marco Rubio Goes Down in Flames Trying to Undermine Media’s Coronavirus Reporting
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) tried to play both sides of the partisan split on coronavirus — and got blasted as a “coward.”
The Florida Republican admitted the viral outbreak was not a “conspiracy to hurt the president,” as Trump has hinted and conservative broadcasters have suggested, but in the next breath blamed the media for overhyping the risks.
“#COVID19 is NOT part of a conspiracy to hurt the President. It is a real threat that will disrupt our economy & our daily lives,” Rubio tweeted. “But at a time when we need people to believe truth the media is undermining its credibility with many by covering this as a partisan political issue.”
#COVID19 is NOT part of a conspiracy to hurt the President. It is a real threat that will disrupt our economy & our daily lives.
But at a time when we need people to believe truth the media is undermining its credibility with many by covering this as a partisan political issue.
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 10, 2020
Other social media users bashed Rubio for undercutting his own argument, even as some GOP lawmakers self-quarantine after exposure to the virus at the CPAC event.
Can you please stop tweeting nonsense? You’re disingenuous lying is not helpful. Thank you, America.
— Regina Marston for Congress California 42 (@Marston4ca42) March 10, 2020
“It’s a real threat, but covering it like it’s a real threat and calling the administration on its lies makes you partisan”
Rubio is the king of talking out of both sides of his mouth. https://t.co/lXnzNYlKNY
— Justin Kanew (@Kanew) March 10, 2020
Senator Rubio blaming the media when he could be blaming the President. What a coward. https://t.co/mRmFKTLpM2
— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) March 10, 2020
Hey Liddle’ Marco, have you been following the President’s tweets lately?
— Jonathan Boucher (@jonbouch) March 10, 2020
You see little Marco, you can write the first paragraph without completely contradicting yourself (as usual) in the second. It’s called not being feckless.
— Ryan (@ryrob97) March 10, 2020
Coward as usual. this is not the Media. This is Trump’s fault. Keeps lying and has an inept Admin. That has left us totally unprepared
— marybl (@marybl62) March 10, 2020
Marco, we are MONTHS behind and the worst part is there’s no way to reverse the damage of the Admin’s failure
— Grudge of Whales (@grudging1) March 10, 2020
You mean Fox News continues to double down on a harmful and dangerous message.
It’s time to speak clearly and succinctly, Marco.
— kristin 😷 treado (@krtmd) March 10, 2020
Here’s your reminder that if the president simply did his job well, he wouldn’t have to pat his own back.
— michael prelee (@michaelprelee) March 10, 2020
Have you told your friends at Fox Business? Here’s one you should call up immediately https://t.co/UPRPNATk8f
— OGBlack (@VAKnightStick) March 10, 2020
Then maybe he should stop lying to the people. Warn them appropriately. Get the damn tests out there and stop picking and choosing who gets one. Put people on the task force that actually know something about medicine. YOU are making it partisan.
— Miranda- #LindseyGrahamIsAFraud 🌊 (@MirandaLBkr) March 10, 2020
One can’t undermine the credibility of an administration (and a President) who lie about everything even when the truth is readily apparent (and would serve them better.)
— William J. Wylie III (@BillWylie3rd) March 10, 2020
You truly are the Susan Collins of Marco Rubios.
— BuckeyeCraigInKC (@Austidog) March 10, 2020
Trump is lying EVERY SINGLE DAY about this crisis. No one has any tests and new cases are being reported with no end in sight. Put the blame where blame is due. Trump is inept and you’ve been protecting him since day one. #TrumpVirus
— Debbie Russell #DemCast (@eyeofthegoddess) March 10, 2020
COVID-19 is indeed a real threat and since Trump has dismissed that threat by claiming the virus is contained, (remember that, Marco?), we have to rely on the media for the facts.
You’re a sniveling sycophant.
— Vive la résistance !!! (@MarvinDigeorgio) March 10, 2020
Democrats: “You guys are in charge of everything so can you please not mess it up and kill a bunch of people?”
Republicans [while messing it up]: “Why do you have to make everything political?”
— Erik the Rural Juror (@EDoggTheRed) March 10, 2020
You want politicizing? Trump called the epidemic a hoax and a plot against him. He said journalists would deliberately contract the virus and try to transmit it to him on AF1. He forbade CDC from giving factual updates. He is a deeply psychotic paranoiac.https://t.co/ReNxwAU5D2
— Michael Dominowski (@dominowski) March 10, 2020
The media covering the pandemic is the problem. Not the administration calling it a flu. Got it.
— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 10, 2020
And how is criticizing the leader for his failure a partisan issue? He's failing. What's partisan is denying that fact. Rubio's selling the same talking points as the other partisans defending the corrupt incompetent in the White House. It's been three years of lies and enabling.
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) March 10, 2020
AMERICAN IDIOT
‘Business as Usual’: Press Secretary Adamantly Denies White House Doing Anything Different Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
The Trump administration’s press secretary is adamantly denying the White House is doing anything different internally amid the rapidly growing coronavirus pandemic. Stephanie Grisham took time out Monday morning to chastise reporters for suggesting it is anything except “business as usual” in the West Wing.
“Reports that the White House has issued formal guidelines to staff instructing them to limit in-person interactions and meetings are completely false,” Grisham said, according to the White House press pool.
“While we have asked all Americans to exercise common-sense hygiene measures, we are conducting business as usual. I want to remind the media once again to be responsible with all reporting.”
Business as usual for this White House includes President Donald Trump attending two Florida fundraisers over the past few days, including late Monday morning, taking in an estimated $14 million. It also includes the President playing golf all weekend, and tweeting up a storm, as the markets a dropping so far they had to be shut down for 15 minutes earlier after triggering an automatic “circuit breaker” drop of 7%.
ALERT: NEW YORK (AP) — Trading halted on the New York Stock Exchange for 15 minutes after S&P 500 falls 7%.@MyNews13 @bn9 pic.twitter.com/eLN121VJkf
— Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) March 9, 2020
AMERICAN IDIOT
‘He’s Used to Trials Without Evidence’: Trump Mocked for ‘Spouting Nonsense’ About Coronavirus and Vaccine Trials
President Donald Trump on Monday held a White House meeting to discuss the possible development of a COVID-19 vaccine with representatives of the nation’s top pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Part of the meeting was open to the press and Americans are now mocking the President for the questions he asked as he pressured medical experts to say they could produce a vaccine in a few months – not the 12-18 it will take.
This clip of Trump trying to pressure the experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the federal government’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is getting a lot of attention.
At one point when the Gilead CEO starts talking about clinical trials Trump appears to suppress a yawn. In the photo above, Vice President Pence looks terrified. To his left, Dr. Deborah L. Birx, the State Department’s global AIDS director, appears to be trying to not laugh.
“So you have a medicine that’s already involved with the coronaviruses, and now you have to see if it’s specifically for this. You can know that tomorrow, can’t you?” — Trump has no idea what a clinical trial is pic.twitter.com/PoA2usKZ9Z
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 2, 2020
At one point during the meeting Dr. Fauci was forced to correct Trump on how long a vaccine will take. “Like I’ve been telling you, a year to a year and a half.”
Many are mocking the president’s astonishing lack of understanding about even the most basic concepts of vaccines and how drug tests on them are performed.
One, noted Trump critic, conservative attorney George Conway, may have done the best job:
He’s used to trials without evidence, so what else do you expect? https://t.co/3KO5FnBsy3
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 3, 2020
Here’s a Senior Adviser to Mike Bloomberg’s 2020 presidential campaign:
The President of the United States is very, very….dumb. https://t.co/PkFOR8hcoY
— Tim O’Brien (@TimOBrien) March 3, 2020
NBC News & MSNBC Legal Analyst:
There is something deeply sad and troubling about #Trump cognitive state. But it’s much more troubling for ohr health and safety. #Coronavirus https://t.co/rc04S4G4K8
— Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) March 3, 2020
Writer, journalist, filmmaker:
No, it’s not encouraging to have an imbecile sitting at the middle of the table, his arms crossed arrogantly, spouting nonsense. https://t.co/bx9kkNmoSO
— Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) March 3, 2020
More:
After meeting with Trump regarding Coronavirus the Drug Manufacturers agree that their Alzheimer’s Drugs are innefective. https://t.co/aLCO8svlfP
— MikeFarb (@mikefarb1) March 3, 2020
Whenever he assumes that “arms crossed defensive crouch” it means that he knows he’s getting questions that are well beyond his mental depth, and he understands that they’re questions that strip completely naked whatever BS narrative he’s trying to spin.
It’s such a tell. https://t.co/NOiqjhBvOt
— @traderttt9 (@traderttt9) March 2, 2020
Gawd, he’s so dumb. https://t.co/W0sqrUuIz4
— Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) March 3, 2020
Are you stupid or are you trying to get this man to lie? https://t.co/9iAuCK5Yqd
— Brenda Kelley (@BrendaKelley12) March 3, 2020
trump is a profoundly stupid man. He has no idea what a double blind clinical trial is. https://t.co/lUvWz1ZPuF
— DK Wallace (@dkrwallace) March 3, 2020
We’re all going to die. https://t.co/6n5S2gQNzX
— Ashlee Explains It All (@ash_says_what) March 3, 2020
I almost wish they didn’t televise this shit. I’ve grown used to Trump being a purely selfish, ego-driven narcissist monster, but I will NEVER grow used to how fucking stupid this man is. https://t.co/pnAu4wQTol
— August Landmesser (@Aloysius_Priest) March 3, 2020
AMERICAN IDIOT
‘Why Fox News Viewers Are So Ignorant’: Sean Hannity Destroyed for Claiming Democrats Support ‘Abortion After Birth’
Fox News host Sean Hannity boldly defended President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, by accusing Democrats of supporting “abortion after birth.”
There is no such thing as “abortion after birth,” as many on social media pointed out.
“It’s the party that wants to nationalize everything,” Hannity told his Fox News viewers. “Even supporting infanticide, and abortion after birth, as the Virginia governor told us.”
Again, there is no such thing.
Here’s Hannity claiming last night that Democrats support “abortion after birth.” ? pic.twitter.com/vp6AiixGMm
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 5, 2020
Here’s how many responded to Hannity’s remarks.
Hey Sean, "abortion after birth" is murder. We already have laws against that. But, don't let that get in the way of another great tale with which to gaslight the MAGAts. #FoxIsPropaganda
— Tom Shafer (@TomShafShafer) February 5, 2020
— Exhausted Too (@exhaustedtoo) February 5, 2020
once again, "abortion after birth" is definitionally impossible, and the fact that this obvious lie has become an article of faith among conservatives is a sign of just how deep the rot is https://t.co/YYcYnCfD3E
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) February 5, 2020
If the baby is born, it’s no longer abortion, sorry guys, that’s just math. https://t.co/yzp7ZowP47
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 5, 2020
now I know why fox news viewers are so ignorant wow https://t.co/w3J1M2Koxd
— ? (@BandAidWade) February 5, 2020
republicans support babies being killed "after birth" every time they do the @nra's dirty work https://t.co/kTTGCi8pk1
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 5, 2020
So let me get this straight –
-born
-put the baby uhhh back in?
-and then abort it – how?
Does he know how babies are born?
What a dumb ass. https://t.co/6xT1X5UMsA
— Christin #RESIST n (@Christin210) February 5, 2020
An abortion ends a pregnancy, and so does…….giving birth. Once a birth happens the pregnancy ends. So this is absolutely the most nonsense thing I have ever heard. Unless Hannity is saying every time we give birth it’s an abortion. So I can’t say I gave birth to 3 kids? https://t.co/Ji58TanP1H
— I’m Just Saying…… (@AkaMotherto3) February 5, 2020
@seanhannity FFS that isn't even possible you moron. Go back to middle school sex ed. https://t.co/9GXrDA2BfR
— Momma Palaia (@Tulip138) February 5, 2020
These idiots are so desperate to paint Democrats as monsters. The cult just eats this kind of garbage up. It’s nonsense. What Hannity is describing simply does not exist. https://t.co/x42unQAZGL
— Becky, Baroness of Bunzy (@BeckyBunzy) February 5, 2020
This is how dumb Fox News thinks their viewers are. https://t.co/fP8XvzTlr3
— Cruel as a Cucumber (@WokeAxlRose) February 5, 2020
You should read some of the outrage posts from the right about this. They believe him and they want to hang each and every one of us for this absolute LIE.
Hannity last night, AGAIN claiming that "Democrats support abortion AFTER birth.”pic.twitter.com/vAy8LRxP0e
— Bill Maxwell ? #CountryOverParty (@Bill_Maxwell_) February 5, 2020
@seanhannity you are a disgrace. “Abortion after birth”? What the hell are you talking about? Pathetically ridiculous and moronic. https://t.co/5wOsrbKHe3
— Dyneen Hesser-DeJohn (@beanz3552) February 5, 2020
