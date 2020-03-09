Markets Crashing. Oil Prices Plunging. Coronavirus Cases Jumping. Trump Jetting Off to $4 Million Florida Fundraiser.

President Donald Trump spent the weekend golfing at his Mar-a-Lago resort and minutes ago took Air Force One to Longwood, Florida, where he will hold a multi-million dollar fundraiser at the home of a local private businessman. It is his second campaign fundraiser in Florida over the past few days.

Air Force One wheels up from West Palm Beach en route Orlando for campaign fundraiser in Longwood, FL. pic.twitter.com/MbTmsrQmnO — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 9, 2020

Trump is expected to raise $4 million for a few hours of handshakes and photo ops. That is separate from his $10 million haul earlier this weekend, according to the Trump campaign, the White House press pool reports.

“A $100,000 donation got couples access to the roundtable and a photo and reception with the president,” The Orlando Sentinel reports. “Raising or donating $35,000 gets a photo and access to the reception and $11,200 for the reception alone.”

Trump did not talk to reporters as he left Mar-a-Lago.

Amid #coronavirus fears and markets meltdown, @POTUS motorcade just arrived @flyPBI. Before boarding Air Force One for @MCO, @POTUS did not stop to talk to reporters. In Longwood, he’ll speak at a campaign fundraising lunch which is not open to the media. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) March 9, 2020

Monday morning markets plunged so far – the DOW dropped as far as 2000 points – they triggered a “circuit breaker,” halting trading for 15 minutes so investors could regroup.

This did not happen during the financial crisis. Just to give you a sense of how unprecedented it is. https://t.co/pL1QZh1yWU — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) March 9, 2020

ALERT: NEW YORK (AP) — Trading halted on the New York Stock Exchange for 15 minutes after S&P 500 falls 7%.@MyNews13 @bn9 pic.twitter.com/eLN121VJkf — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) March 9, 2020

Oil prices too are plunging, down almost 30%.

And new cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 are cropping up several times a day, thanks in part to the start of expanded testing but experts are now saying whatever containment attempts the Trump administration tried have failed. CNN has said it is now going to be calling the outbreak a pandemic.

Many are furious – including Trump’s own team.

“The weekend left several people around Trump questioning how seriously he views the outbreak. He was briefed several times by Pence, but otherwise continued with business as usual: a fundraiser, golf and dinner w the Brazilian president and friends,” CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins tweeted.

Instagram posts appear to show Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner meeting with Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro & celebrating 2020 campaign advisor Kim Guilfoyles birthday Saturday night. Both at Mar-a-Lago, where the 2020 campaign had a brunch fundraiser the next day. pic.twitter.com/vQHxKNy3wF — Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) March 9, 2020

Here’s how some are responding:

Stock market in bad shape, Corona virus causing huge unrest in America. Just curious if Trump supporters ok with President having a political fundraiser today? — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) March 9, 2020

We are in a public health crisis and the only thing on Trump’s schedule tomorrow is attending a private fundraiser that costs a minimum of $11,200 to attend. https://t.co/PshPUT7JRR — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 9, 2020

President Trump is en route a “Trump Victory” roundtable fundraiser with 250 attendees in Longwood, Florida — essentially a venue for people to pay for handshakes. Expected to raise $4 million. White House says he’s not worried about contracting or spreading coronavirus — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) March 9, 2020