Connect with us

AS ROME BURNS

Markets Crashing. Oil Prices Plunging. Coronavirus Cases Jumping. Trump Jetting Off to $4 Million Florida Fundraiser.

Published

on

President Donald Trump spent the weekend golfing at his Mar-a-Lago resort and minutes ago took Air Force One to Longwood, Florida, where he will hold a multi-million dollar fundraiser at the home of a local private businessman. It is his second campaign fundraiser in Florida over the past few days.

Trump is expected to raise $4 million for a few hours of handshakes and photo ops. That is separate from his $10 million haul earlier this weekend, according to the Trump campaign, the White House press pool reports.

“A $100,000 donation got couples access to the roundtable and a photo and reception with the president,” The Orlando Sentinel reports. “Raising or donating $35,000 gets a photo and access to the reception and $11,200 for the reception alone.”

Trump did not talk to reporters as he left Mar-a-Lago.

Monday morning markets plunged so far – the DOW dropped as far as 2000 points – they triggered a “circuit breaker,” halting trading for 15 minutes so investors could regroup.

Oil prices too are plunging, down almost 30%.

And new cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 are cropping up several times a day, thanks in part to the start of expanded testing but experts are now saying whatever containment attempts the Trump administration tried have failed. CNN has said it is now going to be calling the outbreak a pandemic.

Many are furious – including Trump’s own team.

“The weekend left several people around Trump questioning how seriously he views the outbreak. He was briefed several times by Pence, but otherwise continued with business as usual: a fundraiser, golf and dinner w the Brazilian president and friends,” CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins tweeted.

Here’s how some are responding:

 

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.