Scottish Lawmaker: Reasonable Grounds to Suspect Trump or His Associates ‘Have Been Involved in Serious Crime’

A Sunday morning tweet by Donald Trump attacking Rep. Adam Schiff has drawn intense scrutiny on Twitter and elsewhere with many suggesting the president is inciting violence or some sort of retribution against the California Democrat whith the phrase Schiff “not paid the price yet.”

According to the president, ““The Impeachment Hoax is a massive election interference the likes of which has never been seen before. In just two hours the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats have seen their phony case absolutely shredded. Shifty is now exposed for illegally making up my phone call, & more!” before adding, “Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!”

Appearing on “Meet the Press” Schiff himself agreed that it sounded like a “threat.”

“I think it’s intended to be,” Schiff stated. “But look, it is going to be very difficult for some of these senators to stand up to this president. It really is. There’s just no question about it.”

On Twitter, the president was hammered for his rhetoric, see below:

The Impeachment Hoax is a massive election interference the likes of which has never been seen before. In just two hours the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats have seen their phony case absolutely shredded. Shifty is now exposed for illegally making up my phone call, & more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Is this a death threat? You’re a dangerous sociopath…and should be convicted and removed from office immediately… #Trump #AdamSchiff — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) January 26, 2020

Just another threat from #MobBossTrump now directed at Rep Schiff. All people have to do is google Trump’s history of threatening people since he’s been president to see that this is how he operates. No news anchor should let Republicans weasel out of acknowledging this fact. pic.twitter.com/tdgDPJzpO0 — Svea Elske (@SveaElske) January 26, 2020

.@jack .@Twitter .@TwitterSupport .@FBI How is this tweet not viewed as a direct threat to .@RepAdamSchiff and why is no one taking it seriously? Why has trump not been been removed by Twitter and arrested by the FBI for threatening Rep Schiff? https://t.co/TMmPgBkRel — JanetGorman 🌊 (@jcgfrippout) January 26, 2020

What is 'the price'?

This sounds like the president of the United States threatening a U.S. Congressman. Where is your outrage, @GOP? — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) January 26, 2020

"He has not paid the price, yet" Hey Twitter, does this sound like a threat to you? — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) January 26, 2020

Trump said that Rep. Schiff has not suffered, yet, for what he has done to this country. In that context, as coming from this lawless, criminal-minded president, I would consider that to be an ominously, veiled threat. A threat not to be minimized nor overlooked — Rev John H Moore (@RevJohnHMoore1) January 26, 2020

Real Presidents don't threaten. Because they don't have to But you aren't a real President. — Fred Harding (@OPCGhost) January 26, 2020

Moments after President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday morning that lead House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff hadn’t “paid the price yet” for his role in impeachment, Schiff said that the president’s post was “intended to be” a threat. https://t.co/L4e8EmM1Pb — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 26, 2020

If anybody on Twitter tweeted that Trump 'had not paid the price yet' Secret Service dudes would be at their door before you can say 'John Hinckley Jr.' Not sure Trump's threat to Adam Schiff is a safe Tweet, especially considering the white van set that follow Trump. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 26, 2020