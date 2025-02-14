News
‘Brazen Criminality’: Allegations of ‘Quid Pro Quo’ Fly After Border Czar’s Admission
President Donald Trump’s “border czar,” Tom Homan, appeared on Fox News with Eric Adams on Friday morning in a lighthearted yet pointed exchange. As the pair and the hosts laughed, Homan made it clear that the deal struck with the New York City mayor comes with specific obligations for Adams. After Homan’s remarks aired, some critics argued that his comments suggest an explicit — and potentially unlawful — quid pro quo.
“If he doesn’t come through,” Homan chortled — but in what some viewed as a clear on-camera warning — “I’ll be back in New York City. And we won’t just be sitting on the couch. I’ll be in his office, up his butt, demanding, ‘Where the hell is the agreement we made?’”
Many across the nation were stunned this week when a senior U.S. Department of Justice official ordered the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Danielle Sassoon, to drop all federal corruption charges against Mayor Adams. The shock continued when an eight-page letter that Sassoon — a Trump appointee — had written, was released. It explained in detail what appears to be a rock-solid case against Adams, how it would be a violation of her oath not to continue the prosecution, and that the government “does not have a valid basis to seek dismissal.” It also exposed a possibly unlawful deal the feds made with the mayor.
Sassoon alleged a “quid pro quo” in her letter, addressed to newly sworn-in Trump Attorney General Pam Bondi.
“Rather than be rewarded, Adams’s advocacy should be called out for what it is: an improper offer of immigration enforcement assistance in exchange for a dismissal of his case. Although Mr. Bove disclaimed any intention to exchange leniency in this case for Adams’s assistance in enforcing federal law, that is the nature of the bargain laid bare in Mr. Bove’s memo. That is especially so given Mr. Bove’s comparison to the Bout prisoner exchange, which was quite expressly a quid pro quo, but one carried out by the White House, and not the prosecutors in charge of Bout’s case.
Sassoon resigned rather than drop the charges, CNN reported, and five other top officials quickly followed her, resigning in protest.
Some have called it the “Thursday Night Massacre,” a reference to the Watergate-era when, in 1973, President Richard Nixon ordered Attorney General Elliot Richardson to fire special prosecutor Archibald Cox. In what was called the “Saturday Night Massacre,” Richardson resigned rather than fire Cox. Nixon then ordered Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus to fire Cox. He also refused, and resigned.
But in this “Thursday Night Massacre,” three times as many top officials resigned, exposing the deep distaste for what some deem corruption.
Acting deputy attorney general Emil Bove “directed prosecutors to drop the case ‘as soon as is practicable’ in a two-page memo Monday,” CNN reported. “His memo cited the fact that the prosecution ‘unduly restricted Mayor Adams’ ability to devote full attention and resources to the illegal immigration and violent crime’ – making clear the political motivations behind the decision.”
Homan’s and Adams’ appearance on Fox News’ usually upbeat “Fox & Friends” show Friday morning did not appear to help the Trump administration, the U.S. Department of Justice, Homan, or Adams.
“This is just sheer brazen criminality by DOJ,” declared former federal and state prosecutor Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch News. “Adams gets federal corruption charges dropped not because there isn’t overwhelming evidence, but because he agrees to help Homan round up migrants. And Homan says the charges will be refiled if Adams doesn’t ‘come through.'”
Politico’s Emily Ngo, who posted video of the exchange between Homan and Adams (below,) wrote, “Thinly veiled Homan warning to Adams.” Veteran journalist John Harwood responded, “not veiled at all.”
“Nice of Trump’s border czar to confirm on TV the quid-pro-quo that Trump’s DOJ said this week did not exist,” noted HuffPost reporter Arthur Delaney.
“This is insane,” declared journalist Séamus Malekafzali. “They’re just out in the open saying this was a quid pro quo where the Mayor of New York has to do everything Trump says on immigration or he is going to jail.”
“Nothing like a quasi-hostage video on live television,” noted politics reporter Jake Lahut, a contributor to Wired and The Columbia Journalism Review.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Thinly veiled Homan warning to Adams: “If he doesn’t come through … I’ll be in his office, up his butt, saying, Where the hell is the agreement we came to” pic.twitter.com/Pq0msJXZGb
— Emily Ngo (@emilyngo) February 14, 2025
Trump Admin Orders Immediate Mass Firing of Some Federal Workers — 200,000 Possibly at Risk
The Trump administration has told agency heads to terminate the employment of probationary workers, which could number at least 200,000, and to do so within the next two days. Probationary workers are those employed under one year, and have no recourse other than the discretion of the agency heads who were reportedly given the ability to make “case by case exceptions.”
Agency chiefs were given “final authority over the removal of their probationary employees,” according to the Federal News Network, which first reported the firing direction.
The latest data from the Office of Personnel Management “shows 216,079 federal employees had one year of service or less, as of March 2024,” FNN reported. But for some workers the probationary period could be longer. Reuters noted that “about 280,000 civilian government workers were hired less than two years ago, with most still on probation.”
Some “probationary employees were told they would be terminated from their jobs at 3 p.m. today,” FNN also reported.
“Thousands of workers were laid off in messages delivered through prerecorded videos and on group calls,” The Washington Post reported. “Some were ordered to leave the building within 30 minutes. Others were told they would be formally fired by email, which never arrived.”
And while the mass terminations reportedly were ordered to reduce the overall federal workforce — a goal of President Donald Trump — some communications suggested the reason for their firing was poor performance.
“Probationary employees, dozens who said they had never received negative feedback about their work, received emails citing their performance to assert they ‘have not demonstrated that your further employment at the Agency would be in the public interest,’ according to the correspondences reviewed by The Washington Post,” the paper reported.
Image via Reuters
‘Corruption’ Claims Fly Over Musk’s Modi Meeting as Trump Shrugs: ‘I Don’t Know’
Thursday afternoon’s meeting between Elon Musk, President Donald Trump’s Director of the Department of Government Efficiency, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sparked criticism and allegations of corruption.
Some critics are questioning why Musk, rather than the President, was engaged in the talks. The meeting has fueled speculation that the billionaire tech mogul may wield more influence over the Oval Office than voters bargained for. Musk is only a temporary “special government employee” and has expressed strong business interest in India, one of the largest per capita consumer markets in the world, second only to China.
President Trump did not appear concerned about the billionaire’s meeting with Modi, nor did he seem to know why the two met.
When asked if Musk talked with Prime Minister Modi as “an American CEO” or as a representative of the U.S. government, Trump told reporters, “I don’t know.”
“They met, and I assume he wants to do business in India,” Trump said. “I would imagine he met because, possibly, he’s running a company.”
Trump on Musk’s meeting today with Modi: “I assume he wants to do business in India.” pic.twitter.com/IDb88GJk0g
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 13, 2025
Suggesting the event had at least some official significance, The Bulwark’s Sam Stein noted that the “meeting was in the Blair House with a US Flag draped right behind Musk.”
Blair House, which is across from the White House, is known as “The President’s Guest House,” and “the world’s most exclusive hotel.”
The Prime Minister indicated he and Musk discussed a wide range of issues, which appear to be both governmental and business.
Had a very good meeting with @elonmusk in Washington DC. We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology and innovation. I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.’ pic.twitter.com/7xNEqnxERZ
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2025
“These are photos a head of state would normally post with the president, vice president, secretary of state or a top congressional leader,” CBS News White House and national politics reporter Kathryn Watson observed.
Democratic strategist Matt McDermott went even further: “These are photos of a ‘government official’ using a government building and an official backdrop for what is clearly a meeting to advance his own private business interests. Just a stunning level of public corruption.”
“Keep in mind, this was the second international business arrangement that Musk was hammering out today,” Stein mentioned, adding that Musk “also had a talk this morning with Sheikh Hamdan of Dubai.”
Former Obama National Security Council spokesperson Tommy Vietor quipped, “I’m sorry, who is actually president? Trump or @elonmusk. Hard to tell these days!”
But noting that Musk has been trying to get his Tesla electric vehicles and his Starlink satellite internet service into India, CNN’s Erin Burnett Wednesday night remarked that the DOGE Director’s “role does seem to be getting bigger by the day.” She spoke with U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, who has emerged as one of Trump’s and Musk’s strongest critics.
“Do you have any problem with Musk’s presence in a meeting with Modi?” she asked.
“I mean, this is a fundamental corruption,” Senator Murphy responded. “This is a fundamental corruption.”
“We cannot let this be normalized, that the richest man in the world is operationalizing American foreign policy so that he can make himself richer. That is what is going on here. I mean, it’s extraordinary that you are going to have Elon Musk, who is essentially running the government right now, be sitting across from the Indian leader and asked the Indian leader to give him personal financial favors, instead of asking for things that would broadly help the American public.”
“Musk wants to outsource jobs, to India, he wants to outsource jobs to China, and he is using his access to Donald Trump to be able to shutter jobs in the United States and make himself more money,” Murphy charged. “We’ve never seen anything like this, even in the Gilded Age of the early 1900s, you didn’t have J.P. Morgan and the Rockefellers literally sitting in the White House using their access to the president in order to cut deals with foreign governments that would help them.”
“This is a fundamental corruption.”
Democratic Senator Chris Murphy reacts to reports that Elon Musk—who has business interests in India—will meet with the country’s prime minister pic.twitter.com/HytycES0Xi
— Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) February 13, 2025
On Thursday, Senator Murphy again warned on the potential for corruption.
“The richest man in the world who was working inside the White House just did a meeting with the Prime Minister of India to advance his own business interests. Like, why isn’t everybody’s hair on fire here about that?” the Connecticut Democrat asked, according to HuffPost’s Igor Bobic. “It’s heartbreaking to me that so many Republicans seem to have just come to peace with this stunning corruption.”
“Musk is effectively operating as the Secretary of State, and he is meeting with a key foreign leader not to ask for concessions that would benefit Americans, but for concessions that would make him rich. It’s shameless corruption at a scale never seen before in our history,” Senator Murphy added.
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Image via Reuters
‘Palpable Harm’: Hegseth Slammed for ‘Screwup’ of ‘Biggest Foreign Policy Issue’
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s public statements on negotiations to try to end the war in Ukraine and on NATO are drawing strong criticism from diplomatic, defense, and political experts, after the former Fox News weekend host appeared to publicly grant extreme concessions to Russia on Wednesday, only to take them all back on Thursday. One expert described his comments as “palpable harm” to America’s national security.
“With regard to Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO, SecDef Hegseth now says ‘everything is on the table’ when it comes to negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and that he is ‘not going to stand and declare what President Trump will do or won’t do, what will be in or what will be out,'” CNN Pentagon and national security correspondent Natasha Bertrand reported Thursday.
But those remarks vastly diverge from what the Defense Secretary declared less than 24 hours earlier.
Hegseth “said on Wednesday that the war between Ukraine and Russia ‘must end,’ that Kyiv joining NATO is unrealistic and that the US will no longer prioritize European and Ukrainian security as the Trump administration shifts its attention to securing the US’ own borders and deterring war with China,” CNN reported.
The Defense Secretary also “said Wednesday that it is ‘unrealistic’ to aim for a return to Ukraine’s borders as they were before 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea and supported separatists who took over swaths of the country’s east,” NBC News reported.
“Chasing this illusionary goal will only prolong the war and cause more suffering,” Secretary Hegseth told a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.
Hegseth: “We must start by recognizing that returning to Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders is an unrealistic objective … the US does not believe that NATO membership for Ukraine is a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement.” pic.twitter.com/n08HaWYJt1
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 12, 2025
NBC also called Hegseth’s remarks “the clearest indication yet that the United States will support negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in which Ukraine cedes territory that’s already been seized by the Kremlin.”
The Associated Press reported that Hegseth’s statements, which included, “Reading the riot act to U.S. allies,” had “thrown the world’s biggest military alliance,” NATO, “into disarray, raising troubling questions about America’s commitment to European security.”
Here at home, the Republican Chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Roger Wicker, “weighed in to criticize Hegseth’s statement, which took Ukraine NATO membership off the table,” Punchbowl News’ Max Cohen reported.
“I’d prefer we don’t give away negotiating positions before we actually get started,” Wicker told Cohen.
But all that appeared to change dramatically on Thursday when Hegseth addressed NATO.
“I want to be clear about something as it pertains to NATO membership not being [a] realistic outcome for negotiations” over Ukraine and Russia, he said, according to CNN’s Bertrand. “That’s something that was stated as part of my remarks here, as part of the coordination with how we’re executing these ongoing negotiations, which are led by President Trump.”
“All of that said, these negotiations are led by President Trump. Everything is on the table. In his conversations with Vladimir Putin and Zelensky, what he decides to allow or not allow is at the purview of the leader of the free world, of President Trump. So I’m not going to stand and declare what President Trump will do or won’t do, what will be in or what will be out, what concessions will be made, or what concessions are not made.”
Former Obama National Security Spokesperson Tommy Vietor blasted the Secretary of Defense.
“Pete Hegseth f***ed up the biggest foreign policy issue on his plate on his first foreign trip. Tell me again how this cabinet is a meritocracy?” he asked, appearing to cite President Donald Trump’s attacks against DEI and vow to only install people in his government via merit.
“This was a huge f****p by Hegseth,” Vietor continued. “There’s no walking back his initial comments that Ukraine won’t join NATO or gain back all the territory lost since 2014. He wrote Putin a big check that has already been cashed. Maybe don’t make an unqualified Fox News host @SecDef?”
“Hegseth’s lack of experience is already showing. Publicly makes a series of pre-emptive concessions prior to the most important negotiations in many years, and then has to publicly explain that he had no authority to say any of those things,” observed Shashank Joshi, the defense editor for The Economist.
“Welp,” remarked Brian P. McKeon, a national security advisor who served as the Deputy Secretary of State in the Biden Administration, “this is a big screwup. It suggests his statement [Wednesday] wasn’t cleared with the WH and/or the Dear Leader.”
Watch the video above or at this link.
Image via Reuters
