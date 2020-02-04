ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Iowa Democratic Party Announces When ‘Majority’ of Caucus Results Will Be Released: ‘This Is Not the End of Results’
The Iowa Democratic Party in a call with the candidates’ campaigns has announced it will release the “majority” of the results from the more than 1700 precincts at 5 PM ET Tuesday.
Troy Price says more than 50 percent of all results will be released by 4 p.m. CST. “This is just like what would have happen on caucus night,” he said. “This is not the end of results.”
— Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) February 4, 2020
According to MSNBC the party is attempting to acquire the results from several precincts that have apparently not yet been received.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
DNC Announces Next Debate Qualifications – Which Could Eliminate Three of Last Night’s Candidates From the Stage
The Democratic National Committee has just released the list of qualifications Democratic presidential candidates will have to meet in order to appear in the next debate. Those qualifications could eliminate three of last night’s seven candidates.
The new, higher bar means candidates must have “at least 5 percent support in four qualifying polls, or 7 percent in two early-state polls,” according to The New York Times, along with other donor requirements.
That means Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Pete Buttigieg are the only ones who currently meet the new requirements. And Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer, and Andrew Yang, who participated in Thursday night’s debate, currently do not qualify. They would have until January 10 to do so, which is just weeks away and includes two major national holidays when Americans are focused on other issues and political activity tends to slow down.
Some have noted that for a party built on African American and women voters, having no candidates of color and just one woman on stage would be problematic.
The announcement “came despite intense public and private lobbying from Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey and his allies to lower the barrier to participate in the party’s debates, a cause that gained momentum after just one person of color, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, qualified for Thursday’s debate in Los Angeles.”
ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
‘A President the World Is Laughing At’: Biden Releases New Ad Attacking Trump – and It’s Getting Widely Praised
Former Vice President Joe Biden, still the Democratic frontrunner, Wednesday night released an ad that has many people talking – it’s already been viewed 5.4 million times – and it’s getting praise from even non-Biden supporters.
The ad uses footage from the viral video of world leaders at NATO mocking President Donald Trump – a video that upset the American president so greatly he left London early, canceling a press conference and bilateral meeting, to head back to D.C.
The ad begins with Trump at NATO, the moves quickly to portions of the viral video showing Trump being mocked, and overlays text that reads, “A PRESIDENT THE WORLD IS LAUGHING AT.” It also overlays commentary from political pundits and journalists including Mika Brzezinski, Joe Scarborough, and Wolf Blitzer.
Also in the ad is video of Trump being mocked at the United Nations.
It concludes with Biden declaring “The world sees Trump for what he is. Insincere, ill-informed, corrupt, dangerously incompetent, and incapable in my view of world leadership.”
It then cuts to Vice President Biden exiting Air Force One, conversing with world leaders – including those who mocked Trump – and shows him in the Situation Room.
“And if we give Donald Trump four more years,” Biden declares, “we will have great difficulty of ever being able to recover America’s standing in the world, and our capacity to bring nations together.”
It concludes with text that reads: “We need a leader the world respects.”
The world is laughing at President Trump. They see him for what he really is: dangerously incompetent and incapable of world leadership.
We cannot give him four more years as commander in chief. pic.twitter.com/IR8K2k54YQ
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 5, 2019
Here’s what some, including those who have not declared support for Biden, or have declared support for other candidates, are saying:
This is a really really good political ad – gets beyond the laughing and makes a deadly serious point about Trump’s instability and isolation. https://t.co/JxsadN4ltt
— Nicolle Wallace (@NicolleDWallace) December 5, 2019
Excellent ad. It (1) tells the truth, (2) shows Trump as a dangerous narcissistic fool, exactly how the world sees him, (3) focuses on the central issue of competence, and (4) will drive Trump crazy. https://t.co/2UVTTY4H3t
— Robert Reich (@RBReich) December 5, 2019
This is a really great (and overdue) ad. https://t.co/bWnyZBCs2T
— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) December 5, 2019
I’m no Biden fan, but this is a good ad. https://t.co/VrFqINSHYO
— Thor Benson (@thor_benson) December 5, 2019
This is a very smart ad https://t.co/FhlBl4tLf9
— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) December 5, 2019
Last week @KamalaHarris had the best ad. Today, @JoeBiden killed it. When McConnell starts seeing the poll numbers for his 23 incumbents and 11 challengers this winter, the dam is going to break. https://t.co/Lej4cKp03V
— Scott Surovell (@ssurovell) December 5, 2019
This is a very very good ad… https://t.co/i7w0il43hf
— Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) December 5, 2019
This is the best anti-Trump ad I’ve seen yet. Don’t be fooled by the MAGA spin that his base loves this, they’re draining the swamp, blah blah. Most Americans, especially swing voters, don’t want to be embarrassed by their President. They want America to be respected. https://t.co/998sAcAUwZ
— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) December 5, 2019
Like him or not, this is a good ad. https://t.co/Z7LPJAfMTG
— Lonnie Scott (@LonnieScott) December 5, 2019
No matter what anyone thinks of this guy, this ad is so well done. Bravo. https://t.co/ri3n1CTPsr
— Jeremy Cowart (@jeremycowart) December 5, 2019
The is one of the better spots in the history of campaign ad making. https://t.co/Hb5JMjETVD
— Ida B. Wells’ Burner Account (@goldietaylor) December 5, 2019
Best ad I’ve seen from a Democrat https://t.co/R6vqZ290Px
— Red (@Redpainter1) December 5, 2019
This is a kick-ass ad no matter what you think of Biden. https://t.co/nWRLshoTL7
— ResistanceRules (@ResistanceRules) December 5, 2019
Not an endorsement of Biden (I’m still not there yet with *any* candidate), but this is a pretty effective ad. https://t.co/HrVJzC7fD0
— Cully Hamner (@CullyHamner) December 5, 2019
ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Kamala Harris Drops Out of Democratic Presidential Race
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris has just dropped out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. Harris’ poll numbers lagged and several articles last week painted a picture of a campaign mired in disarray.
Senator Harris was seen as a strong candidate, especially after the first Democratic debate. She is considered the first high level candidate to exit.
To my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today.
But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people.https://t.co/92Hk7DHHbR
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019
“Harris is the first Democrat to drop out without being bounced from a debate – she had qualified for December 19,” The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel notes. “At the moment, no non-white Democrat has qualified for that debate.”
Politico’s Jake Sherman adds Harris pointed to fundraising challenges as a reason for dropping out:
In Kamala Harris’s bowing out email: “I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete.”
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 3, 2019
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
