DNC Announces Next Debate Qualifications – Which Could Eliminate Three of Last Night’s Candidates From the Stage
The Democratic National Committee has just released the list of qualifications Democratic presidential candidates will have to meet in order to appear in the next debate. Those qualifications could eliminate three of last night’s seven candidates.
The new, higher bar means candidates must have “at least 5 percent support in four qualifying polls, or 7 percent in two early-state polls,” according to The New York Times, along with other donor requirements.
That means Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Pete Buttigieg are the only ones who currently meet the new requirements. And Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer, and Andrew Yang, who participated in Thursday night’s debate, currently do not qualify. They would have until January 10 to do so, which is just weeks away and includes two major national holidays when Americans are focused on other issues and political activity tends to slow down.
Some have noted that for a party built on African American and women voters, having no candidates of color and just one woman on stage would be problematic.
The announcement “came despite intense public and private lobbying from Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey and his allies to lower the barrier to participate in the party’s debates, a cause that gained momentum after just one person of color, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, qualified for Thursday’s debate in Los Angeles.”
‘A President the World Is Laughing At’: Biden Releases New Ad Attacking Trump – and It’s Getting Widely Praised
Former Vice President Joe Biden, still the Democratic frontrunner, Wednesday night released an ad that has many people talking – it’s already been viewed 5.4 million times – and it’s getting praise from even non-Biden supporters.
The ad uses footage from the viral video of world leaders at NATO mocking President Donald Trump – a video that upset the American president so greatly he left London early, canceling a press conference and bilateral meeting, to head back to D.C.
The ad begins with Trump at NATO, the moves quickly to portions of the viral video showing Trump being mocked, and overlays text that reads, “A PRESIDENT THE WORLD IS LAUGHING AT.” It also overlays commentary from political pundits and journalists including Mika Brzezinski, Joe Scarborough, and Wolf Blitzer.
Also in the ad is video of Trump being mocked at the United Nations.
It concludes with Biden declaring “The world sees Trump for what he is. Insincere, ill-informed, corrupt, dangerously incompetent, and incapable in my view of world leadership.”
It then cuts to Vice President Biden exiting Air Force One, conversing with world leaders – including those who mocked Trump – and shows him in the Situation Room.
“And if we give Donald Trump four more years,” Biden declares, “we will have great difficulty of ever being able to recover America’s standing in the world, and our capacity to bring nations together.”
It concludes with text that reads: “We need a leader the world respects.”
The world is laughing at President Trump. They see him for what he really is: dangerously incompetent and incapable of world leadership.
We cannot give him four more years as commander in chief. pic.twitter.com/IR8K2k54YQ
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 5, 2019
Here’s what some, including those who have not declared support for Biden, or have declared support for other candidates, are saying:
This is a really really good political ad – gets beyond the laughing and makes a deadly serious point about Trump’s instability and isolation. https://t.co/JxsadN4ltt
— Nicolle Wallace (@NicolleDWallace) December 5, 2019
Excellent ad. It (1) tells the truth, (2) shows Trump as a dangerous narcissistic fool, exactly how the world sees him, (3) focuses on the central issue of competence, and (4) will drive Trump crazy. https://t.co/2UVTTY4H3t
— Robert Reich (@RBReich) December 5, 2019
This is a really great (and overdue) ad. https://t.co/bWnyZBCs2T
— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) December 5, 2019
I’m no Biden fan, but this is a good ad. https://t.co/VrFqINSHYO
— Thor Benson (@thor_benson) December 5, 2019
This is a very smart ad https://t.co/FhlBl4tLf9
— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) December 5, 2019
Last week @KamalaHarris had the best ad. Today, @JoeBiden killed it. When McConnell starts seeing the poll numbers for his 23 incumbents and 11 challengers this winter, the dam is going to break. https://t.co/Lej4cKp03V
— Scott Surovell (@ssurovell) December 5, 2019
This is a very very good ad… https://t.co/i7w0il43hf
— Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) December 5, 2019
This is the best anti-Trump ad I’ve seen yet. Don’t be fooled by the MAGA spin that his base loves this, they’re draining the swamp, blah blah. Most Americans, especially swing voters, don’t want to be embarrassed by their President. They want America to be respected. https://t.co/998sAcAUwZ
— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) December 5, 2019
Like him or not, this is a good ad. https://t.co/Z7LPJAfMTG
— Lonnie Scott (@LonnieScott) December 5, 2019
No matter what anyone thinks of this guy, this ad is so well done. Bravo. https://t.co/ri3n1CTPsr
— Jeremy Cowart (@jeremycowart) December 5, 2019
The is one of the better spots in the history of campaign ad making. https://t.co/Hb5JMjETVD
— Ida B. Wells’ Burner Account (@goldietaylor) December 5, 2019
Best ad I’ve seen from a Democrat https://t.co/R6vqZ290Px
— Red (@Redpainter1) December 5, 2019
This is a kick-ass ad no matter what you think of Biden. https://t.co/nWRLshoTL7
— ResistanceRules (@ResistanceRules) December 5, 2019
Not an endorsement of Biden (I’m still not there yet with *any* candidate), but this is a pretty effective ad. https://t.co/HrVJzC7fD0
— Cully Hamner (@CullyHamner) December 5, 2019
Kamala Harris Drops Out of Democratic Presidential Race
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris has just dropped out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. Harris’ poll numbers lagged and several articles last week painted a picture of a campaign mired in disarray.
Senator Harris was seen as a strong candidate, especially after the first Democratic debate. She is considered the first high level candidate to exit.
To my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today.
But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people.https://t.co/92Hk7DHHbR
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019
“Harris is the first Democrat to drop out without being bounced from a debate – she had qualified for December 19,” The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel notes. “At the moment, no non-white Democrat has qualified for that debate.”
Politico’s Jake Sherman adds Harris pointed to fundraising challenges as a reason for dropping out:
In Kamala Harris’s bowing out email: “I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete.”
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 3, 2019
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Woman Who Asked Elizabeth Warren Question About Acceptance That Elicited Tears Shares What Senator Whispered in Her Ear
In Waterloo, Iowa on Sunday a young woman asked Senator Elizabeth Warren a question for which the Democratic candidate didn’t have a plan. It wasn’t about student loans, the economy, education, climate change or health care. But it’s getting a great deal of attention now that videos of their interaction are spreading quickly (see video below).
“I was wondering if there was ever a time in your life where somebody you really looked up to maybe didn’t accept you as much,” a woman identified by ABC News as Raelyn said with “her voice cracking as she began to cry.”
“And how you dealt with that?” she added.
Senator Warren offered a very personal story, one she has written about in her book, about how her mother wanted her to “marry well.” At 22, when the marriage “just didn’t work out,” Warren says, she called her mother to let her know what was going on.
“There came a day when I had to call her and say, ‘this is over. I can’t make it work.’ And I heard the disappointment in her voice. I knew how she felt about it,” Warren said. ABC adds, “at times losing her voice to tears.”
“But I also knew it was the right thing to do.”
“And sometimes you just gotta do what’s right inside and hope that maybe the rest of the world will come around to it. And maybe they will and maybe they won’t, but the truth is, you gotta take care of yourself first,” Warren told Raelyn. “Give me a hug.”
“Give me a hug”: 2020 candidate Elizabeth Warren shares emotional moment with young voter over struggle for acceptance. https://t.co/jLnK3wX6rU pic.twitter.com/TXpKy5XQH6
— ABC News (@ABC) December 2, 2019
ABC News reports Raelyn is “a member of the LGBTQ community,” and “told ABC News that conversations with family around Thanksgiving time gave rise to the idea.”
“What got me involved with her was her care for the LGBTQ community,” Raelyn told ABC. “And it’s been a struggle with that, with people close to me. And I just — she’s just, she gives me hope, which is not something that I’ve really had with other politicians, and I’ve followed politics for a while.”
Raelyn cited a part of Warren’s stump speech she repeats often on the campaign trail: that people should have the opportunity to “love who you love and build the family you want to build.”
CNN politics reporter Greg Krieg spoke with Raelyn after the event. he says she told him Senator Warren “was whispering in my ear, ‘We’ve got it. We’re going to be OK. You’re going to get through this. You’re going to be good.'”
Spoke to the young woman who asked the question just now. When they were embracing afterward, she said, Warren “was whispering in my ear, ‘We’ve got it. We’re going to be OK. You’re going to get through this. You’re going to be good.'” https://t.co/UwNsH1McrN
— Greg Krieg (@GregJKrieg) December 2, 2019
