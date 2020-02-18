In Yet Another Apparent Message Trump Expected to Commute Sentence of Ex-Governor Who Wanted to Sell Obama’s Senate Seat

President Donald Trump apparently isn’t finished signing pardons. Earlier Tuesday he commuted the sentence of the former San Francisco 49ers co-owner who was convicted of not reporting extortion and bribery. Now Trump is expected to commute the sentence of former Governor Rod Blagojevich, who was caught on tape wanting to sell the Senate seat of then-president elect Barack Obama, ABC News reports.

Blagojevich called the seat “fucking valuable thing,” saying he was not just going to give it away for nothing.

Trump appears to be issuing pardons for felons who have committed criminal acts similar to those he has been accused of.

Trump was impeached in December for his extortion of Ukraine.