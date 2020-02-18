CORRUPTION
In Yet Another Apparent Message Trump Expected to Commute Sentence of Ex-Governor Who Wanted to Sell Obama’s Senate Seat
President Donald Trump apparently isn’t finished signing pardons. Earlier Tuesday he commuted the sentence of the former San Francisco 49ers co-owner who was convicted of not reporting extortion and bribery. Now Trump is expected to commute the sentence of former Governor Rod Blagojevich, who was caught on tape wanting to sell the Senate seat of then-president elect Barack Obama, ABC News reports.
Blagojevich called the seat “fucking valuable thing,” saying he was not just going to give it away for nothing.
Trump appears to be issuing pardons for felons who have committed criminal acts similar to those he has been accused of.
Trump was impeached in December for his extortion of Ukraine.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CORRUPTION
Trump to Grant Clemency to Former Giuliani Partner and Disgraced NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik
In what appears to be the third act of executive forgiveness President Donald Trump will sign this week the former, disgraced NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik, a friend and former partner of Rudy Giuliani, will be granted clemency, CNBC reports.
All these pardons and commutations appear to be sending a strong message that despite his claim to be a strong anti-corruption president Trump is more than willing to protect friends and others who have committed crimes similar to those he has been accused of.
Trump earlier Tuesday commuted the sentence of a former co-owner of the San Francisco 49ers who was convicted of a felony for not reporting extortion and bribery. He had bribered a governor $400,000 for a gambling-related license.
Trump is also expected to now commute the sentence of former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich, who was convicted of trying to sell Barack Obama’s Senate seat.
Image of Kerik by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
CORRUPTION
Bill Barr Ouster Demanded by Over 1100 Ex-Justice Dept Officials in Scathing Letter
According to a report from the New York Times, over 1,100 former federal prosecutors and Justice Department officials have signed on to a letter calling for Attorney General Bill Barr to step down.
The report states the letter insists, “Each of us strongly condemns President Trump’s and Attorney General Barr’s interference in the fair administration of justice,” adding those actions “require Mr. Barr to resign.”
The Times notes that signers of the letter come from across the political spectrum, adding, “Protect Democracy, a nonprofit legal group, gathered the signatures from Justice Department alumni and said it would collect more.”
Pointing out that the impetus for the letter is related to Barr’s interference in the Roger Stone case that led to prosecutors who handled it resigning en masse, the Times also reports that the signees, “Also urged current government employees to report any signs of unethical behavior at the Justice Department to the agency’s inspector general and to Congress.”
You can read more here.
CORRUPTION
Trump Kills Nomination to Treasury of US Attorney in Charge of Overseeing Stone Prosecution Hours After Prosecutors Quit
Barely hours after all four federal prosecutors resigned from the Roger Stone case President Donald Trump has killed the nomination of the U.S. Attorney in charge of overseeing the prosecution of the president’s confidant, ally, and former campaign advisor, as Axios reports.
Trump had nominated Jessie Liu, the powerful U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, to become Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Crimes at the Department of the Treasury.
Liu was slated to testify at her Senate confirmation hearing Thursday. In a curious occurrence Attorney General Bill Barr convinced Liu to leave office effective January 31. Barr then immediately replaced her with his hand-picked choice of Timothy Shea, a close adviser. Shea’s appointment, or at least his temporary appointment – he will need to be Senate confirmed – raised eyebrows because it skipped the candidate next in line.
The U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia leads “the largest U.S. attorney’s office in the country, overseeing a number of politically charged prosecutions that included the case against Trump associates Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and other spinoffs from the Mueller investigation.”
Now Liu appears to be out of a job and the question is, “Why?”
New: ‘Satisfied Customer’: Trump and Barr Blasted After ‘Mob Boss’ President Thanks AG for ‘Taking Charge’ of Roger Stone Case
Is this retaliation for the sentencing recommendation of 7 to 9 years in prison for Stone? Was the White House concerned Liun would be asked about the Stone sentencing reduction?
“This was ‘the president’s call,’ according to a former administration official familiar with the situation,” Axios reports. “The decision, which was made today, has administration officials questioning the circumstances that led to Trump changing his mind — with the developments in the Roger Stone case today being the only new information they are aware of.”
Trending
- GRAND OLD PARTY OF BIGOTS2 days ago
Buttigieg Blasts Trump Allies’ Homophobia: ‘I’m Not Going to Be Lectured on Family Values From the Likes of Rush Limbaugh’
- News1 day ago
Illegal Border Crossings ‘Nearly Double’ Thanks to $5 Ladders That Easily Hook Onto Trump’s New Replacement Wall
- IF ONLY IT WERE INTENTIONAL1 day ago
Whoops! Federal Government Agency Celebrates ‘All Our Presidents Past and Future’
- SNAGGED1 day ago
Trump Campaign Forced to Delete #Daytona500 Air Force One Photo Because It Was From 2004
- CORRUPTION2 days ago
Bill Barr Ouster Demanded by Over 1100 Ex-Justice Dept Officials in Scathing Letter
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS1 day ago
NY Times Blasted for ‘Normalizing’ Far Right Extremists Again After Publishing Stephen Miller’s Wedding Announcement
- News22 hours ago
Federal Judge Association Calls Emergency Meeting to Address Barr Intervention Into Trump Ally Roger Stone’s Case
- ACTUALLY YOU ARE HOMOPHOBIC1 day ago
Furious Franklin Graham Blasts UK: I’m Not Homophobic I Just ‘Preach the Truth of the Gospel’ to Save Gays From Hell