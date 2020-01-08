Connect with us

News

Watch Live: Trump Addresses the Nation After Iran Retaliatory Missile Strike

Published

on

President Donald Trump will address the nation Wednesday morning on Iran’s attack on two military bases in Iraq hosting U.S. Armed Forces. The missiles were a retaliatory strike in response to Trump’s decision to assassinate General Qassem Soleimani.

The White House had signaled the president would deliver his address Tuesday night, but walked that back and the president, insisting “All is well!” in a Tuesday night tweet promised to speak Wednesday morning.

The White House says he will speak at 11:00 AM ET.

Watch live when the president begins to speak via embedded video below.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

News

‘So Far, So Good!’: Trump Tweets ‘All Is Well!’ After Iran Rains Missiles on US Military Bases in Iraq

Published

11 hours ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump decided to not deliver an address to the nation Tuesday night after Iran rained missiles on two U.S. Military bases in Iraq, but he couldn’t resist the urge to tweet.

“All is well!” the Commander-in-Chief who caused the revenge assault on U.S. and Coalition Forces tweeted.

“Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now,” he added, insisting, “So far, so good!”

“We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far!” he said, as if to threaten Iran while pleasing his base. “I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”

 

Continue Reading

News

Trump Planning to Address Nation After Iranian Missiles Attack US Military Bases in Iraq

Published

13 hours ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

The White House is making plans for President Donald Trump to address the nation, possibly Tuesday night, hours after Iranian missiles were launched at two U.S. Military bases in Iraq.

The President’s aides “are making urgent preparations,” CNN reports.

“The specific timing of the address is still to be determined — and could be delayed, as information is being gathered — but two officials tell CNN that a speech is being prepared and plans are being made for Trump to speak tonight from the Oval Office.”

UPDATE: 8:45 PM ET –
CNN reports address will not be Tuesday night.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

Continue Reading

News

Missiles Targeting US Military Base in Iraq: Reports

Published

15 hours ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

Missiles are targeting the U.S. Military’s Al Asad Airbase in Iraq, according to multiple reports from credible sources.

“At least 10 rockets hit al-Asad airbase in Iraq, which houses US forces” CNN reports, citing, a Sunni commander of the paramilitary forces in a nearby town.

Bloomberg News adds that “Iran has started operation ‘Martyr Soleimani’ at dawn today with several rockets being fired at Ayn al-Asad base in Iraq, state television reported, citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.”

Fox News National Security Correspondent:

NBC News:

Washington Post Beirut bureau chief:

Voice of America Pentagon Correspondent:

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.