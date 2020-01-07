‘So Far, So Good!’: Trump Tweets ‘All Is Well!’ After Iran Rains Missiles on US Military Bases in Iraq

President Donald Trump decided to not deliver an address to the nation Tuesday night after Iran rained missiles on two U.S. Military bases in Iraq, but he couldn’t resist the urge to tweet.

“All is well!” the Commander-in-Chief who caused the revenge assault on U.S. and Coalition Forces tweeted.

“Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now,” he added, insisting, “So far, so good!”

“We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far!” he said, as if to threaten Iran while pleasing his base. “I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”